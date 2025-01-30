Bonnie Blue’s schoolies preference is predatory but the demand for teen content is the bigger issue

Bonnie Blue’s actions do read as predatory, but she also raises a really good point regarding the double standards in the sex work industry.

If you know who OnlyFans adult star Bonnie Blue is, you’ve likely heard people online talk about the content creator’s preference for filming with “barely legal” boys. It’s a term that would make anyone feel all types of nasty inside. So, it’s unsurprising that Blue has now taken it upon herself to defend this controversial choice of words. Feels like these days there’s so much chatter about adult content online and while Blue has made some good points recently about double standards in the business, I fear her obsession with rage bait is going to set the sex work industry back by decades.

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. This week I have fresh highlights, a new set of acrylics, and I’m ready to delve back into a topic that I’m practically an expert on at this point: Miss Bonnie Blue, aka, arguably one of the most controversial content creators on the planet right now.

When the OF actor went viral for sleeping with 1,057 men in only 12 hours, the floodgates opened and netizens unleashed a wave of hate on the porn star—directing especially intense vitriol towards Blue’s frequent use of the term “barely legal” when describing the young boys who flock to her hotel room.

So, girlies, without further ado, let’s get into all the tea. Is there any kind of defence left for Blue? Plus, do we need to remind ourselves of the double standards in the sex work industry?

Why does Bonnie Blue use the term ‘barely legal’ when describing the boys she films with?

In a recent interview, Bonnie Blue addressed the public’s concern with the adopted phrase “barely legal.” The adult star said: “All I’ve done is seen a massive gap in the market—teen categories have always been searched on the hub and across adult websites. So I’ve just gone and used it but the only difference is I’m using it for school boys as opposed to school girls.”

@thenewsmovement Adult content creator, Bonnie Blue, who claims to have recently completed a world record of sleeping with 1000 men in 12 hours, spoke to TNM about ragebait and her ‘barely legal’ catchphrase. ♬ original sound - The News Movement

“It’s a lot of women that like to cause an uproar about it, but they’re also not doing anything to defend all the schoolgirls and 18-year-olds sleeping with male content creators that are a lot older. So I find it very hypocritical when I listen to some of the feedback. If you want to be this much of a feminist and talk about empowering women, why are you not on here interviewing a guy that sleeps with 18-year-old girls dressed as schoolgirls pretending she doesn’t want it then it leads to a very rough sex scene,” Blue continued.

One of the most prevalent things I took from the comments section is that two things can exist at once. Blue’s actions do read as predatory—even discussing taking advantage of society’s fetish for ‘teen’ categories feels yucky—but she also raises a really good point regarding the double standards in the sex work industry.

Former Love Island star and presenter Olivia Atwood recently stated that while she doesn’t understand Blue’s content, it’s clearly not the most productive strategy to focus solely on the adult star’s actions.

“Why do we not talk about the men that buy and consume this content and queue up for these kinds of experiences? Because at the end of the day, they are people’s husbands, brothers, sons, colleagues and that is the interesting thing to turn the spotlight on, and I think we should pay more attention to that,” she noted.

Blue is inherently problematic—I’m not denying that. But you could argue that her very existence is prompting really important conversations, especially regarding the way young men engage with porn and adult content.