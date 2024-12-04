AGENCY
German island to scrap controversial Christmas tradition of hitting women brutally with cow horns
By
Fatou Ferraro Mboup
Published Dec 4, 2024 at 01:37 PM
Reading time: <1 minute
Image by Arlind D from Pexels
The Klaasohm festival on Borkum Island in Germany is facing mass cancellation due to its violent and aggressive tradition that sees men hitting women with cow horns.
