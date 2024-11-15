Mystery deepens as missing Gossip Girl star’s family insists woman found in Texas isn’t her

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl star vanished on 30 October 2024, sparking a two-week search that ended with police claiming she was found safe in Texas. But her family insists the woman found isn’t her.

63485

Chanel Maya Banks, a 36-year-old actor best known for playing the role of Sawyer Bennett in Gossip Girl, vanished without a trace on 30 October 2024, setting off a frantic two-week search. And while the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) released an update on 13 November stating that Banks had been located and was safe, concerned family members now insist the woman found isn’t her.

Following weeks of stress and turmoil, Banks’ apparent discovery should’ve been a welcome announcement from the LAPD. The authorities reported that the actor was safe and unharmed at a residence in Texas. The police also ruled out foul play and officially closed the case.

However, instead of bringing relief, the report has only deepened the mystery. Banks’ family is pushing back against the LAPD’s findings, insisting the woman found in Texas is not their relative, calling the entire thing “fake news” and claiming that the woman identifying as Banks is an imposter.

In fact, during an interview with ABC7, Banks’ cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, vehemently disputed the LAPD’s claims, adding that she will continue to distribute missing person flyers and consequently raise serious questions about the investigation.

Singh, who flew from Toronto, Canada to aid in the search, revealed chilling details about the police’s handling of the case: “I have the still from Texas PD body cam footage shown to us on Monday 11 November at the Pacific Police Station in LA. This is not Chanel.”

As reported by The Independent, hours after the LAPD’s announcement, a post, which has now been deleted, surfaced on Banks’ verified Instagram account. In it, the account claimed Banks had not gone missing but had voluntarily left to “escape my cage.”

The post included accusations of sexual abuse and manipulation by her family, though it remains unclear whether these claims had been previously reported or investigated.

“I have met with the police and verified that I am not only ok, but I’m finally free.. They say once you’re free in Christ Jesus, you’re free indeed, so I told my husband six days ago I was going to get baptised by one of my favourite pastors, Pastor Robert Clancy,” the post read.

Clancy, a revivalist pastor, was indeed in San Antonio, Texas, hosting a three-day Repentance Revival Movement Conference from 8 November to 10, according to his Instagram. The post continued with a declaration of newfound freedom: “So I made my Exodus and took my Freedom Ride first class (on Spirit Air, no less) to the Promised Land.”

The message ended with a cryptic plea for others: “I now just want freedom not only for myself but for everyone suffering in silence.”

While the LAPD has closed the case, Singh and other family members refuse to back down, continuing their search for Banks and raising awareness online.

Banks herself—or someone posting as her—has warned her followers not to contribute to any fundraising efforts claiming she is missing. “Do not donate to any GoFundMe that says I’m missing. I am not missing,” the post read.

With so many allegations, cryptic social media posts, and a family in disbelief, the mystery surrounding Chanel Maya Banks is far from over. Is the woman found in Texas really the Gossip Girl star? Or is this a case of mistaken identity, as her family insists?