Australian actor Joseph Zada cast as Haymitch Abernathy in upcoming Hunger Games prequel

‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ is set 24 years before the events of the first novel and focuses on the 50th Hunger Games, the competition in which Haymitch Abernathy participated.

Ever since the movie adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to The Hunger Games series starring Rachel Zegler, was released in 2023, fans have been gagging to see more. And they didn’t have to wait long. In June 2024, it was announced that production had begun on Sunrise on the Reaping—the second prequel to the iconic dystopian series.

Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the events of the first novel and focuses on the 50th Hunger Games, the competition in which Haymitch Abernathy participated. Haymitch, who is a very loved character in this series, was portrayed by Woody Harleson in the 2012 first film adaptation.

we are finally getting a new hunger games book about haymitch and it begins at the reaping for the 50th hunger games, we are going to be able to read the entire game for the quarter quell and MEET MAYSILEE suzanne collins i owe you everything pic.twitter.com/FYtDVoz2Da — mils ✩˚.⋆ (@thelorebitch) June 6, 2024

hunger games fans when they saw that they’re finally getting more than a chapter about haymitch’s games

pic.twitter.com/aOvZOw1EQD — holly ⸆⸉ sotr spoilers (@eversongbirds) June 6, 2024

Given this strong fan attachment, netizens have naturally been speculating who will take on the mammoth task of playing Haymitch’s younger self in this new film.

@.alexander.hannahlton evryone saying "what young actor looks like him" NO! JUST CAST WOODY HARRELSON AS YOUNG HAYNITCH ♬ War - Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

Given the fact that Haymitch is 16 in the book, people have been pointing out young actors who would suit the part well. Actors such as Mike Faist, Finn Wolfhard, and Rudy Pankow have all been brought up.

But as it turns out, the final decision has already been made. On 24 April 2025, Lionsgate revealed on Instagram that 20-year-old Australian actor Joseph Zada would be taking on the role of Haymitch Abernathy.

Zada is a relatively unknown actor, having starred primarily in Australian films and TV shows—notably, the 2025 series Invisible Boys.

Fans have expressed real excitement about Zada’s casting, likely due to the fact that it’s always enjoyable to watch a smaller actor take on a big mainstream role, as opposed to the part naturally finding its way into the hands of a more established star.

My motivation for the hunger games franchise hasn’t been there as of late And my anticipation for SUNRISE ON THE REAPING has been low, but this cast has just reignited my interest! I don’t really know what I was looking in a young Haymitch but whatever it is Joseph Zada has it.… pic.twitter.com/7EfYF69VKd — Bella (🍿🫶🏾Cinematically Emotional) (@BellaLoveNote) April 23, 2025

Other important casting news includes Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch’s girlfriend, and McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch’s fellow District 12 tribute.

When will ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ be released?

Suzanne Collins, the author of The Hunger Games series and its associated prequels, released the book Sunrise on the Reaping in March 2025. The film is expected to hit theatres in November 2026, with filming due to begin in July of this year.

So, fans hopefully shouldn’t have to wait too long to get their hands on this highly anticipated film, one that should open up more doors into the extraordinary world Collins created.