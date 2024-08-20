Matt Rife defends past controversy (again) as new special Lucid lands on Netflix

Image courtesy of Netflix

After his contested 2023 special ‘Natural Selection’ which was despised by critics and audiences alike due to a slew of misogynistic jokes, Matt Rife has decided to defend his comedy once again.

Netflix just premiered its first-ever crowd work comedy special on Tuesday 13 August 2024 starring the incomparable, drumroll please, Matt Rife. Yup, that’s right. After his contested 2023 special Natural Selection which was despised by critics and audiences alike due to a slew of misogynistic jokes, Netflix invited the infamous comedian back for round two.

And this time around, Rife still wasn’t ready to apologise for his jokes about domestic violence that stirred up extensive backlash. Instead, he recommended that victims should laugh at themselves more…

Rife’s new special Lucid saw the comedian return to what he does best and what offered his initial claim to fame: crowd work. For roughly 50 minutes, an audience in Charlotte, Michigan, feeds him details of their lives, giving the comedian setups and countering with zingers in return.

The stand-up special offers a gentle reminder of a time when the TikTok comedian wasn’t considered, well, an unfunny incel.

Nevertheless, Rife hasn’t broken with his controversial debut Natural Selection. Instead, he defended the special in a recent interview with The New Yorker, saying that he thought of his jokes as a way for survivors to heal.

In case you forgot, Rife famously joked at the beginning of his previous special about a waitress at a restaurant who had a black eye: “My boy who I was with was like, ‘Yeah, I feel bad for her, man, I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.’”

If you didn’t laugh and found this quite offensive, you and the rest of the internet have something in common. Yet, Rife still seems quite unbothered by that criticism.

“Whether it’s depression or a physical disability, not everyone wants to be seen as a victim,” he said in the recent profile, claiming that hundreds of victims of domestic violence had reached out to support him in the aftermath of his joke controversy. Okay, if you say so.

“They also want to laugh at themselves,” he continued. “Sometimes people need to laugh to heal through the things that make them uncomfortable.”

The Netflix comedian also revealed some advice he received from fellow divisive comedian Dave Chapelle following the backlash.

“Even when the world turned against me after the special, Chappelle was like, ‘Don’t f*ckin’ give in. It doesn’t matter what you do,’ ” Rife said. “‘If you apologise, you still lost.’”

This might explain why Rife didn’t apologise for the controversy. Instead, he doubled down with an Instagram Story aimed at those offended by the joke that linked a fake apology note to a website selling special needs helmets. Classy.

This, of course, led to the question of why Rife had even received a new special from Netflix after his first one generated so much backlash. The answer might be that the controversy still generated a lot of attention and views for the streaming giant, even if for all the wrong reasons.

Sooooooo Matt Rife got bullied so bad for his last standup special that Netflix decided to give him another special where all he does is crowd work… got it — liz 🫶🏻 (@somemfnamedliz) August 17, 2024

Netflix really gave Matt Rife another special and it’s literally just crowd work lmao they know he can’t write a solid hour’s worth of material so he needs his crowd to feed him setups all night 😂 — Jeff Spicoli (@DBollinger_31) August 16, 2024

It’s 3am. I’m watching the new Matt Rife special on Netflix. All crowd work & still not funny. It’s 90% sexual. He’s only funny on YouTube shorts I guess. Longest 57 minutes of my life. — April (@APPLEJAXXS) August 20, 2024

Watched 15 minutes of Matt Rife’s new crowdwork special assuming it would have to be an improvement on his stand up special. Wrong. Very wrong. He is not funny at all, and all his thoughts are hack. I’m truly baffled by the people that are making him a success — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) August 20, 2024

Of course, there were still a lot of netizens who enjoyed his new work.

It’s always a good day when @mattrife puts out a new special! Loved every minute of it. Had my brother and I cracking up. pic.twitter.com/vSMm9PGADu — STOKER (@FaithStoker) August 14, 2024

Yeah, Matt Rife was right when he said, “Hot Girls Love Comedy”, especially when one of them is watching his new Netflix special, LUCID - A Crowd Work Special. 🤍✌🏼 @mattrife pic.twitter.com/rFl13cjJlt — Jackie Smile ✌🏼 (@JackieSmile13) August 15, 2024

Second Matt Rife watch party in the books and turned out amazing!!! South Omahas Finest Tequila Garage loves you @mattrife ❤️❤️❤️ Fans for life over here!!! Matt’s new special is called Lucid go check it out!!! 1000000% worth a watch!!! pic.twitter.com/GtDGE6zUMk — Amanda Salda (@amandaS402) August 14, 2024

Really dope concept from Matt Rife to come up with a Crowd Work special, I think that’s genius I’m curious to see if this becomes a trend or genre and a crop of new comedians pop out — Rigo Cruz (@CoolHandCruz) August 15, 2024

It looks like Rife was able to move away from the shadows of his countless controversies and into a new spotlight on Netflix. We’ll keep you posted about how that goes.