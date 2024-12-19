Mikey Madison tells Pamela Anderson why she rejected an intimacy coordinator on Anora set

Following the digital release of ‘Anora’, netizens everywhere are weighing in on one of 2024’s most acclaimed movies and the controversial fact that the actors rejected an intimacy coordinator.

Even if you haven’t heard about Mikey Madison, you will likely have heard about her breakout role in Anora as the titular figure. The tale about a stripper who marries the son of a Russian Oligarch was aptly marketed as a flick that “makes Pretty Woman look like a Disney movie,” on account of its racy and brazen portrayal of love, sex work, and unusual connections. This captivated an entire generation and pretty much catapulted the 25 year-old actor to Hollywood stardom overnight. However, with fame comes criticism and so it’s unsurprising that a lot of people had something to say when Madison argued that the film didn’t need an intimacy coordinator during an Actors on Actors interview with Pamela Anderson…

To understand why this decision sparked so much controversy, let me set the scene: the movie opens with Madison’s character gyrating on a patron’s lap—a bold introduction that has kept Anora at the centre of heated online debates. Some said that the excessive nudity and scantily clad bodies were supposed to conceal the fact that the female characters lacked an inner life and were serving the male gaze, while others interpreted the drama as sort of a dreamscape that waits until the very ending to wake the viewer up.

Yet, the movie does not shy away from exposing the nitty, gritty, and sometimes sweaty reality of sex work, but also adds a dash of humour and light commentary which makes the intimate scenes more enjoyable to watch. It’s clear that Anora doesn’t want to moralise or stigmatise sex workers, or quite frankly those who seek their services. That being said, the project doesn’t shy away from calling out trauma and hypocrisy when it sees it.

The viewer gets a front-row seat to the lives of strippers at a club; seasoned and grounded workers who are just as likely to share a laugh with a regular as they are to roll their eyes at inappropriate comments and tasteless pick-up lines. We watch as tears, fears, and worry lines disappear under shimmering neon lights and don’t resurface until the women rush through a quick dinner in the fluorescent-lit break room or go back to their lives as the morning comes.

Anora lets the dancer’s humanity shine without lapsing into pity or melodrama, as it takes the viewers from nude lap dances to full-on sex scenes, inter-spliced with a rollercoaster storyline, boozy parties, and the occasional money shower, of course.

So, Anderson naturally wanted to hear about Madison’s experience of filming such a nuanced and complicated tale.

“When I saw ‘Anora,’ I just wanted to grab you out of there and hug you,” Anderson started. “I’ve had friends in that industry as well, and I could really relate to it. It was so emotional. Did you have an intimacy coordinator? That’s the big thing these days, right?”

To the surprise of many, Madison revealed that she rejected the offer of having one hired: “For our film, it was a choice that I made; the filmmakers offered me, if I wanted, an intimacy coordinator. Mark Eydelshteyn, who plays Ivan, and I decided it would be best to just keep it small. I have seen Sean’s films and I know his dedication to authenticity. I also wanted to immerse myself in that, so I was ready for it.”

Then the actor went deeper into how she approached the role and nudity within the movie: “It requires a lot of her body and her skin. I think that—I’ve said it before—but I think she wears her nudity more like a costume in a way. She presents herself in this sort of hypersexualised way because it’s how she makes a living, and it’s just what she has to do. And so I think also, as an actress, approached it in a way of like, it being a job. So I was very comfortable.”

Madison went on to assure how relaxed she felt on set: “We talked at length about each scene, what it would look like. And Sean and his wife and producing partner Sammy [Samantha Quan] would even block out what it would look like [on screen].”

Of course, many people online were shocked by Madison’s revelations, considering that the film industry has experienced a large push for intimacy coordinators in the last few years, to ensure the safety and comfort of actors on set. On X, some netizens respected Madison’s choice while others noted that an intimacy coordinator on a set such as Anora should have been a given.

I honestly think it was wrong to leave it kinda up to her (a newbie in the business) whether to have an intimacy coordinator on set or not. It should be mandatory especially for films like Anora. https://t.co/jKwOYbC4tl — 🜃🪐 (@filmsthusiast) December 17, 2024

This is a huge problem for me because ANORA features a lot of sexually explicit and violent scenes, and Intimacy Coordinators are there to make sure everyone on set including the supporting cast and crew, not just the mains, feel safe and comfortable with the scenes taking place. https://t.co/WQWF6cqgnG — Carolyn Hinds 🇧🇧 #FreePalestine #CongoInCrisis (@CarrieCnh12) December 17, 2024

But if the actors themselves feel like the set conditions were safe enough to pass on something that has always been optional, that seems like a respectable choice.