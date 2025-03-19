Snow White live action remake faces further controversy for ominous trees and gentle kissing warnings

Image courtesy of IMDb

People have been complaining on social media about the ‘woke’ nature of the 2025 Snow White live-action adaptation for some time now.

66870

Few films have had as much media attention and controversy before their official release as the 2025 live-action remake of Snow White. From viral videos on TikTok deeming the movie “unfeminist” to widespread rumours about the film’s protagonists, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, feuding—the run-up to the release has been one bumpy ride. And, as expected, now that reviews for Snow White are beginning to trickle in, it looks like the drama is far from over.

While the film’s official release in the UK isn’t until Friday 19 March 2025, early reviews are starting to crop up online and we’re being informed about certain trigger warnings that’ve been attached to the movie.

For example, according to The Telegraph, Snow White, which has been given a PG rating. However, it has been hit with trigger warnings for “ominous trees” and kissing. In the BBFC’s “content advice” for the movie, viewers are issued trigger warnings including that “a woman is deliberately poisoned” and that “a couple gently kiss.”

Audiences have also been warned about certain scenes, including “a girl surrounded by ominous trees,” “a queen transforming into a sinister old woman” and that “a character threatens to shove something up another’s backside during a comic exchange.” Scary stuff.

Now, people have been complaining about the “woke” nature of the live-action adaptation for some time now—with complaints online originally kicking off after Zegler confirmed that this version of the story wouldn’t focus as much on the protagonist’s love story.

There were also some racially charged criticisms of Zegler’s casting in the first place due to the actor being of Colombian descent… Classic.

Zero is the percent chance of me ever watching the new Snow White. I am so over woke culture. pic.twitter.com/cjAIgZgzYR — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) February 26, 2025

The new Disney version of SNOW WHITE is a wonderful example of how to drain the life from a classic folk tale. This celluloid enema replaces grand themes pertaining to the human condition with what amounts to little more than an advertisement for ‘woke’ fanaticism. Piss on it! pic.twitter.com/4LqrdtBzML — William Simmons (@SimmonsOfNight) March 16, 2025

This is the cast in Disney’s new woke remake of Snow White: “It’s not 1937. She’s not gonna be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.” Expect this to go down like a lead balloon pic.twitter.com/Qodnsn1AjK — joedirt5 (@joedirt501) July 24, 2023

It should also be noted that Gadot’s participation in this film has also been shrouded in controversy, prompted by her very public support of Israel’s position in the ongoing conflict with Palestine. Indeed, pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Gadot on Tuesday 18 March 2025, delaying the event and inciting a police response, as reported by The Guardian.

Given how controversial this film has become, it’s likely that any new revelations or updates attached to it will encourage further dissection. While I won’t be running to the cinema on Friday, it truly does tickle me that conservatives have found a way to convince themselves that a live-action remake of Snow White is at the top of the evil liberal’s woke agenda… Get a grip.