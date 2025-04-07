Culture
>

Entertainment

Netflix’s new viral movie, The Life List, is prompting Gen Zers to break up with their boyfriends

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Apr 7, 2025 at 12:49 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

Netflix’s new viral movie, The Life List, is prompting Gen Zers to break up with their boyfriends
67396

A new film on Netflix is inspiring fans to call it quits on their relationship. The Life List, a rom-com/drama starring Sofia Carson, Kyle Allen and Connie Britton, dropped on Netflix on 28 March 2025 and became an immediate hit. Globally, the film has been watched an insane 24.4 million times since its release, and while some viewers might be tuning in for the plot, others, it seems, are far more interested in how the movie might impact their love lives.

The Life List follows a young woman called Alex who revisits her childhood aspirations after her mother dies. After completing every goal on the list—which includes things such as performing a stand-up comedy gig and going wild in a mosh pit—Alex will gain access to her inheritance.

It follows the tried and tested Netflix formula: a lost girl struggling with personal problems and grief finds herself by unlocking her fears and following her dreams. Oh, she also typically will then fall deeply in love with the closest man in proximity—a man who also happens to be far from her usual type but who sees her for who she truly is…

According to Carson, this particular moment in the movie struck a chord with some viewers. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the actor noted: “Adam [writer/director] would call me all the time after test screenings, and he would say that there were so many people that would [tell him], ‘I ended up breaking up with my boyfriend,’ or ‘I ended up changing or quitting my job.’”

“That’s the beauty of this film,” Carson added, “It’s so much more than a rom-com.”

There definitely has been a widespread reaction to the film online, with dozens of netizens taking to TikTok and X to share their thoughts on the movie’s message:

@erinwalkerr_

i’m never gonna stop talking about this film - it was incredible #film #aesthetic #thelifelist #netflix #girlinher20s #livelife #bucketlist

♬ original sound - .ᐟ ✴︎ ⠀࣪˖ - ᅠᅠ່
@lifewithji_

Best movie I’ve seen in a while hands down #thelifelist #lifelist #netflix #romcom #netflixmovies #romance #lifemovie #foryoupage #fyp /viral #sofiacarson #kyleallen @Netflix

♬ som original - shivababy
@emiliagraces

things are starting to come together with my career and stuff but i feel like i’ve never truly known what i want to do i always just go with the flow of it and never have a plan. i can’t even think of things i would put on a “life list” if i was to make one #thelifelist #lifelist #future #futureself #futureme #lost #twenties #life #relatable

♬ som original - shivababy

So, would you question your relationship based on a movie’s interpretation of true love? Personally, I think it’s one of the most rational things I’ve heard in 2025.

Popular Reads

By Malavika Pradeep

A brutal analysis of TikTok’s ‘Dating Wrapped’ trend and gen Z’s obsession with slideshows

By Payton Turkeltaub

Do Gen Z secretly hate their boyfriends? TikTok’s viral #IHateMyBF says yes

By Abby Amoakuh

From rodent boyfriends to frog princes: Gen Z are not done with categorising men as animals

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

From rodent boyfriends to frog princes: Gen Z are not done with categorising men as animals

By Bianca Borissova

TikTok’s obsession with exposing strangers for cheating and being shitty friends, explained

By Charlie Sawyer

Outrage as male students rip up Australia campus sexual violence report in viral video

By Charlie Sawyer

Did Tim Cheese murder John Pork, and how is Simon Claw involved? The lore, explained

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Toddler suspended from nursery for transphobic behaviour sparks UK-wide outrage

By Charlie Sawyer

How a viral Etsy review sparked a feminist movement on TikTok by inspiring women to embrace the bush

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz call off their engagement. Is his past divorce to blame?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Comedian Druski issues statement following serious abuse allegations in Diddy lawsuit

By Charlie Sawyer

Why Addison Rae’s rebrand is pure genius, and why you should care about it

By Abby Amoakuh

White Lotus star called out for tone deaf comments about double standards with male and female nude scenes

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Hannah Berner under fire for microaggressions in Megan Thee Stallion interview

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Everything you need to know about Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans’ love triangle in Materialists

By Abby Amoakuh

Selena Gomez cried on camera about ICE raids and mass deportation but did we need to see it?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Old footage resurfaces allegedly showing Matilda Djerf mistreating Djerf Avenue employees

By Abby Amoakuh

The women in male fields TikTok trend is now being used by men to air their own dating grievances

By Charlie Sawyer

Zach Bryan abuse allegations: Brianna Chickenfry speaks with singer’s ex-wife Rose Madden

By Charlie Sawyer

What is Liam’s Law? Fans start petition to protect musicians’ mental health following One Direction star’s death

By Abby Amoakuh

Enough founder Katie White and experts debate whether self-swab DNA kits are a breakthrough or a risk to rape justice

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Noor Alfallah, the woman with geriatric rizz dating Hollywood’s most famous grandpas?

By Abby Amoakuh

Kylie Jenner labelled as tone deaf for using private jet excessively during LA wildfires