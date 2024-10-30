Culture
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz call off their engagement. Is his past divorce to blame?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Oct 30, 2024 at 01:30 PM

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly called it quits, ending their three-year relationship. Multiple sources informed People magazine that the couple, who were first romantically linked in August 2021, have broken off their engagement (I know, it hurts me too). Representatives for Tatum and nepo baby Kravitz have yet to respond publicly, but in recent weeks, the latter has been spotted without her engagement ring, sparking rumours that their relationship might have come to a break-up point. And it looks like some netizens have already pointed the finger at Tatum’s recently finalised and controversial divorce as the primary reason for the couple’s split.

The breakup news has come as a surprise to fans who followed the high-profile romance from its early days when Tatum and Kravitz were first seen cruising around New York City on a BMX bike. The relationship soon became Instagram official by Halloween 2021, when Tatum posted a photo of himself and Kravitz dressed as characters from Taxi Driver.

So, where did it all go wrong? Just two months ago, Kravitz praised Tatum, saying that making their film Blink Twice together had been an “awfully great adventure.” The creative director was clearly thrilled to work alongside the “love of her life” on the feature. Tatum also didn’t hold back, calling their experience working together as “unbelievable.” It seemed like their connection was stronger than ever, making the breakup even more surprising.

Netizens blame the breakup on Channing Tatum’s past relationship

Let me take you on a little trip down memory lane. Remember when Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were the ultimate fairytale couple? They met on the set of Step Up back in 2006, tied the knot in 2009, and welcomed their adorable daughter Everly in 2013. But as with all good stories, this one took a turn—by 2018, their happily ever after started to unravel, leading Dewan to file for divorce that year.

What followed was a lengthy six-year legal saga that finally wrapped up in September 2024, with the exes going back and forth over finances, including profits from Tatum’s Magic Mike franchise. Along the way, Tatum didn’t hold back in a series of controversial interviews, where he opened up about the ups and downs of their separation.

Interestingly, during a 2023 sit-down with Vanity Fair, Tatum opened up about his views on marriage during a candid discussion about his career and his past relationship with Dewan. The then-42-year-old actor confessed, “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again,” revealing his uncertainty about committing to another long-term partnership, even as he was navigating his relationship with Kravitz at the time.

Therefore, when news began circulating about the couple’s split, some TikTok users speculated that the breakup might be connected to Tatum’s lengthy and tumultuous divorce. While there’s no official word on why Tatum and Kravitz ended things, fans pointed to his drawn-out separation from Dewan as a possible complication that affected his relationship with the actor and director.

Users were also discussing how he had only just finalised his divorce, meaning surely his engagement to Kravitz was finally completely unencumbered. Indeed one netizen wrote on X: “Right after he finalised his divorce??”

So, as we bid adieu to this romance, we can’t help but ask the most important question of all: Will Channing Tatum find a way to navigate love without the baggage of his past? The mystery continues.

