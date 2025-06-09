Culture
>

Internet culture

Gen Zers are taking out travel insurance policies for their Labubus ahead of summer

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 9, 2025 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Gen Zers are taking out travel insurance policies for their Labubus ahead of summer
68209

I don’t think there has ever been a product that’s received as much hype as Labubus has. The plush toothy-grinned mini monsters have become a staple in every it girl’s wardrobe—hanging off of handbags, attached to belt loops, or sitting proudly atop bed frames. And now because of the hype, owners are going to extreme lengths to protect their precious toys, with some even taking out travel insurance policies to ensure their bestie stays protected.

Recent data from travel insurance provider PassportCard has shown that one in three millennials or Gen Zers (and one in four Aussies more broadly) have said that they’d be interested in taking out travel insurance to protect their Labubus ahead of an upcoming trip.

20 per cent of travellers also stated that they believe that their Labubus will be targeted by thieves this summer… Okay, babes.

Like so many other collectibles, Labubus hold very dear places in their owner’s hearts. They’re more than a toy, they’re a prized possession. And they’ve gone from being a relatively obscure toy recognisable only in China to a global phenomenon.

Content creators and influencers have been incredibly pivotal in launching Labubus into the stratosphere, with unboxing videos now some of the most popular videos on TikTok:

@cinziazullo

New besties 🌷🌸🧚🏻🩷🩰🫐 #labubu

♬ original sound - Cinzia
@jamescharles

My First Time Unboxing Labubus! 🥹🌈 I’m kinda obsessed lol thank you @KREAM 🤍 #unboxing #popmart #labubu

♬ original sound - James Charles
@oliviaattwood

I’m looking for soy milk to match my bag but I love him 🫐 #labubu #blindboxopening #blindbox #popmart #fyp

♬ original sound - OLIVIA ATTWOOD DACK
@sofiapetrillo

finally showing you my whole collection- giveaway on @sofia & arran #labubuunboxing #labubuthemonsters #labububigintoenergy #labubumacarons #labubu #newlabubu #labubuhaul #haul @POP MART UK

♬ original sound - sofia petrillo

There are, of course, some people who don’t exactly get the Labubu hype. There will sadly always be haters in this world.

But for those of us who’re fans of the little creatures, keeping them safe is of the utmost importance.

PassportCard Australia Chief Peter Klemt reflected on the statistics regarding travellers and their plushies, noting: “It might seem ridiculous to insure a toy, but it speaks volumes about how emotionally invested people are in what they pack. When you consider some Labubus are now selling for nearly $1,000 on resale sites, it makes sense why they want to protect them.”

So, would you take out a travel insurance policy on your Labubu? 

Popular Reads

By Malavika Pradeep

What is a Labubu? Unboxing the monster plushie capturing hearts, wallets and belt loops

By Malavika Pradeep

Meet Sonny Angels, the pocket boyfriends helping Gen Zers navigate adulthood

By Charlie Sawyer

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham hire a lawyer to battle misinformation amid growing family rift

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham hire a lawyer to battle misinformation amid growing family rift

By Abby Amoakuh

Zoë Kravitz is pushing for a revival of women of colour-led TV series High Fidelity, but Hulu isn’t budging

By Charlie Sawyer

Father of former Harry Potter star gives serious warning to the new child stars in HBO Max reboot

By Abby Amoakuh

Single White Female remake starring Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell hit with racist backlash

By Abby Amoakuh

Why is Heidi Montag’s song I’ll Do It trending on TikTok? Inside the plot to get The Hills star back to the top

By Abby Amoakuh

Channel 4 documentary heavily criticised for producing nonconsensual deepfake of Scarlett Johansson

By Abby Amoakuh

Is Telegram the biggest threat to women’s safety? Chats for rape advice and sharing nudes suggest so

By Charlie Sawyer

Meghan Trainor is not responsible for eradicating fatphobia. But her fans also have a right to be upset

By Payton Turkeltaub

Do Gen Z secretly hate their boyfriends? TikTok’s viral #IHateMyBF says yes

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What is going on with Sky News Australia? Conspiracy theories, plagiarism, and Selena Gomez drama explained

By Abby Amoakuh

I got on the exclusive dating app Raya and discovered that it’s less about love and more about networking

By Charlie Sawyer

Calls for Gisèle Pelicot to be named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year after Trump takes title

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Old footage resurfaces allegedly showing Matilda Djerf mistreating Djerf Avenue employees

By Charlie Sawyer

OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips’ plan to sleep with 1,000 men doesn’t justify degrading sex workers

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump shares ignorant AI-generated video of what Gaza would look like under his rule

By Abby Amoakuh

Right-wing Christian podcaster claims that airport body scanners can turn you gay

By Charlie Sawyer

Are digital ghosts and deepfakes of the dead threatening the way we grieve?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From teen mum to Gen Z favourite, Angela Rayner is the icon politics needs

By Charlie Sawyer

Penn Badgley praised for opening up about fatherhood and raising sons on Call Her Daddy

By Abby Amoakuh

Are Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker feuding? 2025’s hottest rap beef explained