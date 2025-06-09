Gen Zers are taking out travel insurance policies for their Labubus ahead of summer

Recent data has shown that one in three Gen Zers have said that they’d be interested in taking out travel insurance to protect their Labubus ahead of an upcoming trip.

I don’t think there has ever been a product that’s received as much hype as Labubus has. The plush toothy-grinned mini monsters have become a staple in every it girl’s wardrobe—hanging off of handbags, attached to belt loops, or sitting proudly atop bed frames. And now because of the hype, owners are going to extreme lengths to protect their precious toys, with some even taking out travel insurance policies to ensure their bestie stays protected.

Recent data from travel insurance provider PassportCard has shown that one in three millennials or Gen Zers (and one in four Aussies more broadly) have said that they’d be interested in taking out travel insurance to protect their Labubus ahead of an upcoming trip.

20 per cent of travellers also stated that they believe that their Labubus will be targeted by thieves this summer… Okay, babes.

I swear @kaitarcher did witch craft on me because now I’m here with a Labubu pic.twitter.com/370iQZ8YUj — gabs (@xJustGabs) June 4, 2025

Like so many other collectibles, Labubus hold very dear places in their owner’s hearts. They’re more than a toy, they’re a prized possession. And they’ve gone from being a relatively obscure toy recognisable only in China to a global phenomenon.

Content creators and influencers have been incredibly pivotal in launching Labubus into the stratosphere, with unboxing videos now some of the most popular videos on TikTok:

There are, of course, some people who don’t exactly get the Labubu hype. There will sadly always be haters in this world.

people who like labubu’s are the epitome of having no taste like it’s so obvious you’re buying those ugly dolls simply because it’s trending and you wanna “fit in” like… instead let’s bring back sanrio charms? real history. pic.twitter.com/b0fp4Ix6Ag — heba🪐 (@miuism) June 3, 2025

those labubu plush dolls are ugly as fuck and anyone who likes them are either pretending or being weird https://t.co/apCGQjNFvk — lia⁷ (@storyofpjm) June 3, 2025

But for those of us who’re fans of the little creatures, keeping them safe is of the utmost importance.

PassportCard Australia Chief Peter Klemt reflected on the statistics regarding travellers and their plushies, noting: “It might seem ridiculous to insure a toy, but it speaks volumes about how emotionally invested people are in what they pack. When you consider some Labubus are now selling for nearly $1,000 on resale sites, it makes sense why they want to protect them.”

So, would you take out a travel insurance policy on your Labubu?