Culture
>

Internet culture

Another female influencer has been punched in the head in New York. Is it the same attacker?

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 23, 2025 at 12:17 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Another female influencer has been punched in the head in New York. Is it the same attacker?
68142

Does anyone remember that bizarre era in March 2024 when the internet became convinced that there was a rogue assailant running amok across New York City and punching influencers in the face? Well, as it turns out, it actually ended up being a few different individuals whose attacks on women coincidentally went viral at the same time. Now, over a year on, another influencer has fallen victim to an eerily similar assault.

Author and influencer Kindra Hall was punched in the face by a stranger during an unprovoked attack on Wednesday 14 May 2025. The content creator shared this information with her 66,000 followers on Instagram just two days ago, on Wednesday 21 May. 

Hall posted a video of CCTV footage capturing the moment in question. It shows a man wearing a blue hooded coat approach Hall and, out of nowhere, punch her in the head, knocking her to the ground.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kindrahall (@kindrahall)

In the caption, Hall began: “On Wednesday, May 14th, around 10:30am I was punched in the head by a passing stranger. I wasn’t going to post this as a reel… but there are a few pieces of the story I hadn’t shared and I think they are important for my UES community and fellow NYers to know.”

The creator goes on to list a number of factors that are important to consider when looking at this attack.

For starters, she explains that she wasn’t on her phone or distracted and that this assault truly came out of the blue and was therefore completely unavoidable.

Moreover, Hall went into great detail on the failings of the police who were handling this case: “The police took approximately 30 min to arrive and once they did, even after showing the video with the guy shouting threats, acted like it wasn’t a big deal. I remember saying, ‘So since I’m not bleeding, a punch to the head is ok?!’ When I refused to back down and only after I told them I had a headache… They agreed to go to the address the man shouted in the video and MADE ME GO WITH THEM, despite having video footage clearly identifying him. I can’t describe how terrifying that was. Maybe they were hoping I’d refuse and give up?”

The caption concluded with Hall emphasising that it was her husband who obtained the security footage, not the police. Supposedly, the police didn’t even attempt to ask the owner of the nail salon (whose camera it was) for the footage.

The Independent, who reported on the assault, noted that while Hall was filming the attacker on her phone, he could be heard shouting “Want to marry me so I can slit your throat?” The man was later identified as 43-year-old Yao Reed.

When the police arrived at Reed’s address, the perpetrator said to one officer “You wanna die. Shall I incinerate you?” He was then taken away after several more officers came as back-up. The 43-year-old was later charged with assault in the third degree.

In March 2024, when a series of videos began circulating of different female influencers in NYC being victims of similar attacks, netizens theorised that it might be the same person.

@halleykate

♬ original sound - halley
@mikaylatoninato

@halley i quite literally feel your pain this was so insane

♬ original sound - mikayla
@olivia.brand

I <3 nyc

♬ original sound - Olivia Brand

However, reports later confirmed that multiple assailants were responsible for the assaults. Indeed, there’s a high chance that Reed was not involved in the attacks that took place in 2024. That being said, the similarities are eerie. Hopefully, this will be the last we hear of such awful incidents.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Tracking down the mystery man who’s been punching women in the face in New York

By Charlie Sawyer

Resurfaced Frenemies clip proves Trisha Paytas manifested SNL appearance

By Abby Amoakuh

What is Red Tuesday and how is it threatening relationships right before Valentine’s Day?

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

What is Red Tuesday and how is it threatening relationships right before Valentine’s Day?

By Alma Fabiani

From ugly crying to reliving Y2K dreams: 6 audiobooks for every mood on Amazon Music

By Charlie Sawyer

Pope picking 101: What actually happens during Conclave

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald trump to accept $400M luxury plane from Qatar royal family

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From teen mum to Gen Z favourite, Angela Rayner is the icon politics needs

By Abby Amoakuh

Harry Potter reboot hit with racist backlash for casting Black actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything there is to know about the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty

By Merilyn Chang

Here’s why Trump is resonating with Asian American families like mine

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

How incel TikTok accounts are rebranding to avoid getting banned

By Charlie Sawyer

Meghan Trainor is not responsible for eradicating fatphobia. But her fans also have a right to be upset

By Abby Amoakuh

Are we tired of sustainability? Experts and retailers break down the dangers of greenhushing

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Australian erotic novelist charged with child abuse material offenses after backlash over latest book

By Ilia Sdralli

Why people hate Taylor Swift’s fashion sense (and why they’re wrong)

By Abby Amoakuh

White Lotus star called out for tone deaf comments about double standards with male and female nude scenes

By Charlie Sawyer

UK government’s new murder prediction tool draws comparison to Tom Cruise film, Minority Report

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Did Woah Vicky fake her kidnapping? Exploring her most viral and controversial moments

By Abby Amoakuh

Self-swab DNA kits by nonprofit Enough hit with backlash for claiming it could end rape in universities

By Abby Amoakuh

What is taskmasking? Inside the TikTok trend that shows Gen Zers how to disguise their laziness at work

By Charlie Sawyer

Why are family vloggers fleeing LA? TikTok theory links exodus to California’s new child labour laws

By Charlie Sawyer

BrewDog co-founder James Watt’s problematic past resurfaces amid work/life balance controversy