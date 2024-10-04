Influencer Sophie Guidolin slammed for Miranda Priestly-style job ad for personal assistant

Aussie influencer Sophie Guidolin is looking for an executive assistant to help expand her fitness empire, however, netizens are arguing that the job description is a little more than most people could handle…

“By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how much that thrills me,” are, of course, the iconic words uttered by Emily Blunt’s character, Emily, in The Devil Wears Prada—a film that lives rent-free in the minds of millions of millennials and Gen Zers. The movie famously outlines the life of Andy Sachs, the second assistant for an unrealistically demanding boss, who expects her to handle every aspect of her life and sees even the slightest mistake as a solid reason for firing. The cult classic is even getting a much-awaited sequel, however, it might have debuted even sooner than expected because netizens have called out Aussie influencer Sophie Guidolin for giving girlboss Miranda Priestly a run for her money.

Who is Sophie Guidolin?

Sophie Guidolin is a 35-year-old fitness influencer from Adelaide, Australia. The content creator has made quite a name for herself in the health and wellness landscape as a gym owner, author of cooking books, and world-renowned fitness model. Guidolin also has an impressive 542,000 followers on Instagram and 18,000 subscribers on YouTube.

So, to help her manage this massive empire, she is now on the hunt for an executive assistant. The lengthy job ad was posted to Guidolin’s website earlier this week and is roughly three pages long. The tasks range from light and menial day-to-day jobs to requiring the assistant to manage business affairs and protect the “time and energy” of the CEO. Whatever that means…

Among the simpler tasks, applicants are expected to water plants and fold laundry, which seems fair enough. Then there are the more intense directives, such as “handling the day-to-day operations and activities” of her nutrition and fitness business, The Bod, and openness to “embracing the entrepreneurial lifestyle.”

The rest of the job ad is pretty much summed up in these two sentences: “You take a lot of pride in your outcomes, whether that’s booking just the right dinner reservation, or facilitating the final signing on a business acquisition,” with a touch of “You crave personal growth, without ever wanting to be the CEO.” Basically, be just as skilled as the CEO—so you can step in whenever she’s down—but don’t try to come for her job.

“Omg I am experienced in that type of work and it sounds like you would be doing quite a lot in that position,” one person on Facebook said about the job description.

Another person added: “If someone had all that experience and was expected [to do] all of that, you better hope she’s paying $200k.”

For context, executive assistants in Australia are usually paid between $85,000 to $105,000 annually on average. Someone else noted that the “ad is so bloody repetitive.”

All in all, it didn’t seem like anyone was in a massive hurry to reply.

Guidolin has hit back at her critics, arguing that the job listing was inspired by ones used by renowned entrepreneurs and business experts. “I have never actually had an EA prior—not once since starting my business in 2012. The role has a salary range of $110,000 to $180,000 depending on experience,” Guidolin went on to clarify.

Whether Guidolin will find her perfect, hyper-competent yet non-competitive unicorn remains to be seen, but if the internet’s reaction is any indication, that search may take a while.