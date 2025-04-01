Culture
>

Internet culture

Did Tim Cheese murder John Pork, and how is Simon Claw involved? The lore, explained

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Apr 1, 2025 at 01:36 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

67269

Do you know who John Pork is? If your immediate answer was no, you likely spend what a therapist would describe as a ‘normal’ amount of time online. If your answer was yes, then I can only imagine that you too find the John Pork (JP) lore both fascinating and inherently creepy. The pig-inspired 3D character has existed on the internet for quite some time now, but his online sphere has recently been infiltrated by a new, very smartly dressed, AI-generated rodent named Tim Cheese. Oh, and we can’t forget Simon Claw.

Now, I’d like to warn everyone that the lore behind these characters is both lengthy and high-key confusing, but still, I’ll do my very best to break everything down as simply as possible. With the help of TikTok creators, my own personal investigatory skills, and the relentless creativity of Gen Alpha, I’m going to attempt to tell the story of how John Pork, Tim Cheese, and Simon Claw went from lifelong friends to sworn enemies.

@aaron.g922

The ENTIRE Tim Cheese Lore #timcheese #johnpork #simonclaw #hankgrizzle #tinacheese #bombardirocrocodilo #pengu #agent55 #marvinbeak #bobbacon #justincheddar #gorillaglazer #k9killer #rickyroo #kinkycrow #georgebass #brainrot #unemployment

♬ nhạc nền - Soundeff - Sound Effects And Meme 🔥

Who is John Pork?

It all started with John Pork, a fictional farmyard animal avatar with a love for plaid shirts and sunglasses. SCREENSHOT actually had the pleasure of chatting with John’s creator back in 2023.

At the time, the artist revealed a little bit about JP’s origin story: “I loved the idea of bringing a 3D character to life using social media, a place where he could evolve and adapt over time, keeping up with the world’s changes. I shared JP’s first photo in 2018, and since then, the journey has been full of exciting surprises.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Pork (@john.pork)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Pork (@john.pork)

From the jump, fans were invested. “The bond between John and the audience is amazing. Building a connection with fans was a gradual process, marked by diverse reactions in the first years. It’s a journey of exploration, with the audience playing a pivotal role in shaping John’s online persona, making the experience of mutual influence,” JP’s creator continued.

The “John Pork is calling” meme is probably the most famous trend associated with the avatar. Long story short, “it started with several TikTok profiles claiming they received a call from John Pork. Answering this call often led to mysterious outcomes, sparking fans’ creativity in various ways.”

@cx7.aep.7

John pork is calling#facerevealedits #messagetrends #whatdididomeme #yeahfacereveal #androidguy #telephonetrend #veryoldman #manface #mumpleasewakeup #greenscreen #voiceapp #guyfilter #tiktokgreenscreen #voicetrend #pig #john #johnpork

♬ original sound - CX7

Who is Tim Cheese?

So, how does the character Tim Cheese come into this? Well, according to certain lore online, Pork, Cheese, and Simon Claw (a third member of the team) were all fast friends growing up. However, at some point in the timeline, JP comes into serious wealth, ditching his friends for a life of luxury.

Cheese even gets involved with the Mafia… Don’t ask me how or why. He orchestrates numerous high-profile and large-scale criminal operations, securing himself as a top kingpin in the Chicago crime scene. Interestingly, sources have also speculated that Cheese possesses the ability to morph from a 1ft, 23 pound rat into a 6 foot 8, 198 pound human form.

And following years of financial strife and emotional turmoil, he gets dealt the final blow—JP and Tina Cheese, Tim’s wife, are having an affair. Devastating, I know.

According to netizens, this is when Cheese launches a plan to murder JP, shooting him when he least expects it:

@timcheesex

The Real Story Of Tim Cheese #timcheese #johnpork #meme #ai

♬ loud room - ultra slowed - lumisoun

Who is Simon Claw?

We know less about the third member of this former crew, Simon Claw. However, from what I’ve uncovered online, I think we can safely assume that Claw is well and truly on Cheese’s side, defending his friend at all costs and throwing some serious shade on JP.

Is John Pork dead?

So, is John Pork dead or did he manage to dodge Tim Cheese’s brutal murder plot? Well, some netizens are convinced that JP is alive and well, while others are battling with the painful possibility that Pork may have indeed been killed.

It’s likely that we’ll learn more details about the incident over the coming days. However, whether or not we’ll ever fully uncover the truth of what happened between John Pork, Tim Cheese, and Simon Claw is difficult to say.

