How mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado tricked the world with hidden 2-year weight loss transformation

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Sep 9, 2024 at 01:30 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

In a new YouTube video titled ‘Two Steps Ahead’, which has gathered over 30 million views since it was posted on Saturday 7 September 2024, Nicholas Perry, better known as Nikocado Avocado, shocked the world by revealing that he had secretly lost 17st (250lbs) in weight in just a matter of months. In a surprising twist, Nikocado Avocado managed to trick everyone by posting content that had been filmed two years prior, all while he focused on his weight loss journey. Up until this revelation, most of his followers were incredibly worried about the mukbang YouTuber, claiming that he was slowly killing himself for views.

It should also be noted that the YouTuber, obviously a pro at garnering attention, went all out for his new appearance reveal. He adopted a dramatic tone of voice, comparing his followers to ants and anyone who had reported on him over the past few years. “Two steps ahead. I am always two steps ahead. This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life,” the creator said, wearing a Panda head. When he finally removed the head, allowing the audience to get a proper look at him, it became evident that Nikocado Avocado’s appearance had drastically changed.

Who is Nikocado Avocado?

The Ukrainian-American’s claim to fame arose through the mukbang scene. It is an online content category originating from South Korea in which creators film themselves eating excessive amounts of food while addressing the audience. When it started booming in the West, the YouTuber found himself at the forefront of this scene, leading to him to declare himself “king of Mukbangs.”

Interestingly, Nikocado Avocado actually started out as a vegan vlogger living a modest life in Colombia. At the time, he weighed between 150 to 160 pounds. However, the unfortunate side effect of being a mukbang star that he experienced was slow but steady weight gain, placing his weight at approximately 350 pounds, so more than twice his original weight, in 2022.

How long was Nikocado Avocado hiding his weight loss?

For context, the creator, who has over 4 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, uploaded a video in February, where he was seen wearing an oxygen mask and wrote that he was “not doing very well” when it came to his weight loss journey.

Fast forward to May 2024, Nikocado Avocado uploaded a video titled ‘I quit my weight loss journey. Time to get fat again’ on his second YouTube channel.

On top of this, it seems like he has been taunting his audience with videos that showcased him struggling with his weight, or reaching new weight milestones.

It revealed just how involved the creator was in crafting a narrative his audience believed he was falling victim to. In his new video, Nikocado Avocado said: “I am the villain because I made myself one. Today I woke up from a very long dream, and I also woke up having lost 250 pounds off of my body.”

He added it was a long eight months faking excessive weight gain. In a further video uploaded to his second channel—the YouTuber has three channels in total—Nikocado Avocado said he didn’t know if people “even like me anymore” and wanted to hear from him going forward.

He also said he hasn’t made a new video in two years, meaning that all of his recent Nikocado Avocado content was pre-recorded while he was working on his weight.

Of course, the internet was quite stunned by his drastic weight loss. Needless to say, that the content creator hiding his dramatic weight loss for a ‘gotcha’ moment was met with mixed reactions.

Nikocado Avocado has said that he will now just be posting on his second channel and hinted that he will be sharing more about his story next week. We’ll be looking forward to it.

