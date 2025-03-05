Culture
>

Internet culture

From soaring prices to ethical issues: Here’s why PrettyLittleThing’s rebrand is sparking outrage

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 5, 2025 at 01:30 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

From soaring prices to ethical issues: Here's why PrettyLittleThing’s rebrand is sparking outrage
66445

PrettyLittleThing, the UK-based fashion giant, has undergone a significant rebrand, trading in its once-playful, fast-fashion persona for something more aligned with the quiet luxury aesthetic. The brand has stripped its website of the bright colors, memes, unicorns and mini skirts it was once known for, instead opting for neutral tones, minimalist design, and a more refined image. Prices have also increased, with dresses that once retailed for £35 now sat at £50 to £60, seemingly aligning with the more upscale positioning.

@lifestylelouella

Rebrand incoming? What do we think about this... personally I'm really excited to see a more elevated brand! Let me know your thoughts in the comments 🕵🏼‍♀️🕵🏼‍♀️👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 #plt #prettylittlething #fyp #foryou #fashion #autumnfashion #prettylittlethingrebrand #pItrebrand #foryoupage #itgirl #aesthetic #investigation #deepdive #umarkamani #fashion

♬ original sound - LOUELLA
@jaylovestoshop

What do you think of the PLT rebrand? I had a little look and here’s my top picks of the new in stuff ✨ #prettylittlething #PLTlegacyinprogress #plt #pltlegacy #prettylittlething #fashion @prettylittlething

♬ Nobody business - Onika

However, while the new look and higher price tags may appeal to some, the rebrand has been met with mixed reactions. Some critics argue that the changes are merely cosmetic and fail to address the bigger issues at hand, namely PrettyLittleThing’s poor track record on sustainability and ethical labour practices.

@marymandefield

Don’t get me started on the unicorn mascot 😩😭 #plt #prettylittlething #pltrebrand #fastfashion #digitalmarketing

♬ original sound - Mary Mandefield

Let me take you on a trip down memory lane. PrettyLittleThing’s parent company, Boohoo, has long faced accusations of exploitation in its supply chain. In 2020, reports revealed that workers in Boohoo-owned factories were paid as little as £3.50 per hour—well below the UK’s minimum wage.

These factories, predominantly based in Leicester, have also been linked to the spread of COVID-19 in the area, leading to increased scrutiny of their practices. Despite efforts to distance itself from these accusations, PrettyLittleThing has yet to make significant moves to address its labour practices or transparency regarding where and how its clothes are made.

A quick scroll through PrettyLittleThing’s updated website reveals nothing about its supply chain, working conditions, or ethical commitments—something even competitors like Misguided have begun to address, albeit in a limited way. Without transparency, customers are left in the dark about whether the brand is still relying on cheap labour in poor conditions to keep prices low.

Social media users wasted no time chiming in, and what followed was an overwhelming wave of opinions. It became immediately apparent that the majority of people were not happy with PrettyLittleThing’s new rebrand. Some users also pointed out that many of the larger sizes had disappeared from the website, leaving behind a more narrow, “skinny” body representation.

One user also pointed out that the brand still doesn’t allow customer reviews to be posted under its products.

Indeed, with the price hike and a shift towards a more “luxurious” aesthetic, many are questioning whether this is a genuine rebrand or just a calculated move to position the £3.8 billion brand as a high-end option without any real change in the way it operates behind the scenes.

This rebrand may look good on the surface, but unless PrettyLittleThing addresses its supply chain issues head-on, it risks alienating customers who are increasingly demanding transparency and responsibility from the brands they support.

Popular Reads

By Jennifer Raymont

PrettyLittleThing scrambles to save its already poor reputation after insensitive Eid collection

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

PrettyLittleThing’s chaotic open casting call event is the fast fashion brand’s latest exploitative venture

By Priya Raj

Fast fashion factories: Why are brands like Oh Polly and SHEIN pretending to be honest now?

Keep On Reading

By Priya Raj

Fast fashion factories: Why are brands like Oh Polly and SHEIN pretending to be honest now?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

New HBO documentary Brandy Hellville & The Cult Of Fast Fashion set to expose Brandy Melville

By Jennifer Raymont

The fight against fast fashion continues as SHEIN boosts revenue and opens 30 stores worldwide

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance was a masterclass in political shade, hidden messages, and Black History month symbolism

By Abby Amoakuh

Is Dune a space opera or a political warning we can’t afford to ignore?

By Charlie Sawyer

Did the Daily Mail shut down the TikTok parody account History Mail?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Was Adam Sandler kicked out of the 2025 Oscars or was it staged? Fans speculate after his fiery outburst

By Charlie Sawyer

Delta Air Lines exposed for invasive underwear regulations in leaked document

By Abby Amoakuh

Lyle and Erik Menendez’s 90s old money aesthetic is inspiring TikTok’s latest fashion craze

By Abby Amoakuh

Bridgerton event compared to Glasgow Willy Wonka experience after guests paid $250 for raw food

By Abby Amoakuh

Size 8 model reveals she has to wear fat suits to model for plus-sized clothing

By Abby Amoakuh

From Grimes to Jenna Ortega, why are we still asking women to answer for the bad behaviour of men in their lives?

By Charlie Sawyer

Zach Bryan abuse allegations: Brianna Chickenfry speaks with singer’s ex-wife Rose Madden

By Abby Amoakuh

Abortion pill bans are back on the table as Donald Trump exposes allegiance to Project 2025

By Charlie Sawyer

Can Drake actually sue Kendrick Lamar for his Super Bowl performance diss?

By Charlie Sawyer

Not only are BMI scores sexist, racist and anxiety-inducing, they’re also massively inaccurate

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Will the underconsumption core TikTok trend change influencing for good?

By Charlie Sawyer

Why I never considered reporting the man who flashed me to the police

By Charlie Sawyer

The Guardian missed the mark. Here’s a truly relatable list of British shared experiences

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Laura Loomer, the right-wing conspiracy theorist threatening Donald Trump’s campaign?