From soaring prices to ethical issues: Here’s why PrettyLittleThing’s rebrand is sparking outrage

Image by ♡ Kim ♡ | Commentary & Content from TikTok

PrettyLittleThing’s recent rebrand has sparked a flood of backlash from shoppers. With price hikes, a more refined but lacklustre look, and no clear answers on labour practices or sustainability, consumers are voicing their disappointment.

PrettyLittleThing, the UK-based fashion giant, has undergone a significant rebrand, trading in its once-playful, fast-fashion persona for something more aligned with the quiet luxury aesthetic. The brand has stripped its website of the bright colors, memes, unicorns and mini skirts it was once known for, instead opting for neutral tones, minimalist design, and a more refined image. Prices have also increased, with dresses that once retailed for £35 now sat at £50 to £60, seemingly aligning with the more upscale positioning.

However, while the new look and higher price tags may appeal to some, the rebrand has been met with mixed reactions. Some critics argue that the changes are merely cosmetic and fail to address the bigger issues at hand, namely PrettyLittleThing’s poor track record on sustainability and ethical labour practices.

pretty little thing got some audacity rebranding & then overcharging for plastic clothes pic.twitter.com/PVrw0b5GpH — The Divine Purpose™️ (@_niabailey) March 4, 2025

Let me take you on a trip down memory lane. PrettyLittleThing’s parent company, Boohoo, has long faced accusations of exploitation in its supply chain. In 2020, reports revealed that workers in Boohoo-owned factories were paid as little as £3.50 per hour—well below the UK’s minimum wage.

These factories, predominantly based in Leicester, have also been linked to the spread of COVID-19 in the area, leading to increased scrutiny of their practices. Despite efforts to distance itself from these accusations, PrettyLittleThing has yet to make significant moves to address its labour practices or transparency regarding where and how its clothes are made.

Here’s me thinking the Pretty Little Thing rebrand would have been an opportunity to be sustainable and good for the environment, reduce modern slavery? Nah. Just beige shite, higher prices and one-wear tripe manufactured by the poorest people in the country. — Andy (@FrothehBevveh) March 4, 2025

A quick scroll through PrettyLittleThing’s updated website reveals nothing about its supply chain, working conditions, or ethical commitments—something even competitors like Misguided have begun to address, albeit in a limited way. Without transparency, customers are left in the dark about whether the brand is still relying on cheap labour in poor conditions to keep prices low.

Social media users wasted no time chiming in, and what followed was an overwhelming wave of opinions. It became immediately apparent that the majority of people were not happy with PrettyLittleThing’s new rebrand. Some users also pointed out that many of the larger sizes had disappeared from the website, leaving behind a more narrow, “skinny” body representation.

Pretty little thing rebrand is so dry 🙃 they use to have a cute plus size range and now everything is giving sac 😭 Where am I gonna get holiday fits from ? Why is everything beige on their website. Why did they reheat Molly Mae’s nachos 🙃🙃🙃 Why has the price increased!!! — YT: That’s so Gen 🇯🇲 (@gengenmah) March 4, 2025

One user also pointed out that the brand still doesn’t allow customer reviews to be posted under its products.

Indeed, with the price hike and a shift towards a more “luxurious” aesthetic, many are questioning whether this is a genuine rebrand or just a calculated move to position the £3.8 billion brand as a high-end option without any real change in the way it operates behind the scenes.

This rebrand may look good on the surface, but unless PrettyLittleThing addresses its supply chain issues head-on, it risks alienating customers who are increasingly demanding transparency and responsibility from the brands they support.