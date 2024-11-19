Culture
Rosanna Pansino shocks fans after smoking her dead dad’s ashes in new podcast episode

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Nov 19, 2024 at 12:45 PM

Rosanna Pansino, a veteran YouTuber known for her series Nerdy Nummies, just dropped a bombshell online. Known for her quirky baking tutorials and family-centric content, Pansino revealed in the debut episode of her new podcast, Rodiculous, that she recently fulfilled her late father’s dying wish by smoking his ashes.

Yes, you read that right. The episode, boldly titled Smoking My Dead Dad, has naturally sparked the interest of the entire internet.

Pansino dedicated the inaugural episode of her podcast to her father, lovingly known as “Papa Pizza” on her channel. He passed away five years ago after battling leukaemia, leaving behind not just fond memories but a rather unconventional final request.

“My dad was a badass and quite a rebel,” Pansino explained on the podcast. “Before he passed, he told me and my mom what he would like us to do with his ashes.”

The request? To mix his cremated remains into the soil of a marijuana plant, grow it, and smoke it. Initially, the family was hesitant, with Pansino admitting that her mother thought it was “too hippy.” But five years later, they decided to honour his last wish.

To carry out her father’s request, Pansino reached out to a licensed marijuana grower in California, where cannabis is legal for adults over 21. His ashes were blended into the soil, nurturing a plant that would eventually become the joint she lit on the podcast.

“This entire episode is for him,” she said emotionally, describing the process as a way to reconnect with her father and his free-spirited nature.

Social media erupted after Pansino released the episode, with many initially baffled by the bizarre tribute. However, the overwhelming response has been positive, with fans praising her unique way of honouring her dad.

One fan tweeted under her post: “Omggg I could not love this more!! Fly high papa pizza!! love you Ro🥹🫶🏻

Pansino confirmed they had saved seeds to ensure Papa Pizza’s legacy continues to thrive.

The YouTuber’s post garnered tens of thousands of likes and sparked discussions about unconventional ways to honour loved ones after passing.

As Pansino continues to explore personal stories in Rodiculous, this viral moment sets the tone for what fans can expect: raw, unfiltered, and deeply heartfelt conversations.

So, what do you say? Would you honour a loved one’s last wish, no matter how unconventional?

