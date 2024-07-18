SheerLuxe’s new AI-generated editor isn’t a stroke of genius, it’s a sign of ignorance

While the progression of AI is an exciting prospect in many ways, it’s also a tool that’ll likely impact the careers of hopeful creatives, particularly minorities who are already wildly underrepresented in this field.

Dear SheerLuxe, your attempt at innovation never looked so problematic. On Wednesday 17 July 2024, online lifestyle publication SheerLuxe introduced its Instagram followers to ‘Reem’, an AI-enhanced team member who would be taking on the role of “fashion and lifestyle editor.” Reem, a woman of colour, immediately caught the attention of both industry insiders and netizens alike, particularly due to the fact that SheerLuxe has been heavily criticised in the past for its lack of diversity. And, instead of hiring a real-life woman of colour, they chose to rely on technology to inauthentically shut down public judgement.

Reem’s introduction to the company’s following was quintessential SheerLuxe: an Instagram bundle that involved a highly produced selfie, a ‘what’s in Reem’s handbag’ pic, and of course the obligatory ‘work drinks’ pic.

Understandably disinterested in Reem’s favourite salad bowl, the comments section was set alight with users identifying the numerous problems with the new AI team member. One netizen wrote: “Am I tripping or did you create an AI woman of colour as a staff member instead of…hiring one? While another user noted: “This is not it. Instead of hiring an actual woman of colour or a plus-size woman, you’ve made a virtual one? Disappointing.”

Several people also pondered how this decision made it past multiple rounds of senior approval—honestly, same.

Moreover, several others quite rightly took umbrage with SheerLuxe’s reasoning behind creating the AI team member as wanting to pursue innovation. The media industry is currently in an incredibly worrying place, particularly for journalists and writers. While the progression of AI is an exciting prospect in many ways, it’s also a tool that’ll likely impact the careers of hopeful creatives, particularly minorities who are already wildly underrepresented in this field.

While Sheerluxe has said its new AI fashion and lifestyle editor won't create content, I do still think this sets a dangerous precedent in the industry!



It's hard enough to get a job in journalism without having to compete with people who aren't real

A number of netizens also criticised the lifestyle company for producing an AI employee who in so many ways caters to the male gaze. Both body diversity and disability representation are severely lacking in SheerLuxe’s content and using AI to create a new team member could have been an opportunity for the company to rectify that.

SheerLuxe evidently became aware of the increasing criticism—which worsened after netizens realised that the company was only responding to and interacting with positive comments—and subsequently released an apology statement.

In the company’s response, the team emphasised how “innovation is at the centre of what [they] do” and that Reem’s purpose, who was created in partnership with an AI imagery creator from the Middle East, was to experiment with AI and not replace a human role.

Naturally, the comments were turned off.

The thing that’s quite laughable about the move is that the team is doubling down on their supposed vision. Rather than putting actual action in place and fostering genuine diversity, they’re panicking and almost insinuating that their followers simply didn’t understand the “innovation” at the heart of the project.

Numerous other companies have been criticised in the past for using AI for brand campaigns or photoshoots. For example, retailer Mango made the controversial decision to solely rely on AI for its limited-edition Sunset Dream collection for Mango Teen.

Creative roles are already at risk, and when companies prioritise ‘innovation’ over integrity, it leaves a sour taste in all of our mouths.