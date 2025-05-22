Transformers director Michael Bay officially confirmed to direct movie about viral Skibidi Toilet meme

I don’t think anyone could’ve predicted that the extreme virality of the Skibidi Toilet meme would result in it becoming the focal point of an upcoming feature film. That being said, nothing surprises me these days. Director Michael Bay has officially announced that he will be at the helm of a movie adaptation of the Gen Alpha internet phenomenon.

On Wednesday 21 May 2025, Forbes published an article stating that Transformers director Michael Bay was in the process of developing a project which would properly capture the absurdity and fascination with the Skibidi Toilet series. Rumours regarding the meme being turned into either a TV series or a movie have been circulating online since 2024. But it’s only been within the past few days that officials have confirmed it’s in the works.

First teaser for ‘SKIBIDI TOILET’ Directed by Michael Bay. pic.twitter.com/ZLqcbTXc35 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 21, 2025

Developed by Invisible Narratives, the company founded by the former head of Paramount Pictures, Adam Goodman, insiders have revealed that they believe a Skibidi Toilet franchise could rival the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

For anyone who hasn’t had their FYPs flooded with Gen Alpha memes over the past few years, Skibidi Toilet first graced the internet back in February 2023.

Originally uploaded on YouTube by Georgia-based artist Alexey Gerasimov, the series follows a virtual battle between human-headed toilets, aka Skibidi toilets, and humanoids with CCTV cameras, speakers and televisions for heads. The creator uses 3D graphics software Source Filmmaker (SFM) to create the stories.

Gerasimov’s channel, DaFuq!?Boom!, currently has 48.5 million subscribers, with each of his videos regularly reaching over 30 million people.

While Skibidi Toilet began as short clips, the series eventually transitioned into longer form videos—some as lengthy as 50 minutes. There’s also been a clear development in regard to the depth of the storyline and indeed the nature of the videos themselves. While the original clips felt quite rudimentary in nature, Gerasimov has now created an entire world that feels rich and incredibly detailed.

The explosive nature of the videos, coupled with the series’ abstract dystopian themes, suits Bay’s niche. In fact, rather than hating on the project, netizens on X seem legitimately excited to see what the director produces:

I promised myself never complain about "what these kids are into nowadays" so I sat down and watched an hour long skibidi toilet compilation and not only do I get it, it's right up Michael Bay's lane. Y'all are definitely going to fuck with that drone shot for sure https://t.co/nkytPq7X1T — hi hello ✨️ (@JasmineAGolphin) May 22, 2025

Some users have even noted how Skibidi Toilet may have initially been inspired by the original Transformers films Bay directed. This franchise went on to be a massive commercial success so, who knows how far the filmmaker could go with this internet phenomenon?

Skibidi toilet was inspired by the original transformers films Bay directed so it's pretty fitting. pic.twitter.com/jRasBL452M — The Chair. (@CruzCrafter) May 21, 2025

During a recent interview with Variety, Goodman discussed the importance of keeping the creator, Alexey Gerasimov, very close during the production process. “I will say that Michael and Jeffrey Beecroft, who’s his longtime production designer and a colleague of his that’s worked with him on all of his movies, have been working very closely with Alexey to really professionalise the kind of back engine of this, to make sure, if we ever decide to go film or television, that this is kind of lifted beyond just the resources that creators have on the internet,” the executive revealed.

Skibidi Toilet’s popularity is directly associated with the kinds of internet lore Gen Alpha are attracted to. From Italian brain rot to AI-generated cat videos, this group of consumers have proven themselves to be a powerful machine—poised to catapult its favourite memes to global recognition.