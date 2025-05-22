Culture
>

Internet culture

Transformers director Michael Bay officially confirmed to direct movie about viral Skibidi Toilet meme

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 22, 2025 at 12:51 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Transformers director Michael Bay officially confirmed to direct movie about viral Skibidi Toilet meme
68128

I don’t think anyone could’ve predicted that the extreme virality of the Skibidi Toilet meme would result in it becoming the focal point of an upcoming feature film. That being said, nothing surprises me these days. Director Michael Bay has officially announced that he will be at the helm of a movie adaptation of the Gen Alpha internet phenomenon.

On Wednesday 21 May 2025, Forbes published an article stating that Transformers director Michael Bay was in the process of developing a project which would properly capture the absurdity and fascination with the Skibidi Toilet series. Rumours regarding the meme being turned into either a TV series or a movie have been circulating online since 2024. But it’s only been within the past few days that officials have confirmed it’s in the works. 

@noahglenncarter

Skibidi Toilet is going to become both a film and tv series developed by Michael Bay #skibiditoilet #foryou #michaelbay

♬ original sound - NoahGlennCarter

Developed by Invisible Narratives, the company founded by the former head of Paramount Pictures, Adam Goodman, insiders have revealed that they believe a Skibidi Toilet franchise could rival the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

For anyone who hasn’t had their FYPs flooded with Gen Alpha memes over the past few years, Skibidi Toilet first graced the internet back in February 2023.

Originally uploaded on YouTube by Georgia-based artist Alexey Gerasimov, the series follows a virtual battle between human-headed toilets, aka Skibidi toilets, and humanoids with CCTV cameras, speakers and televisions for heads. The creator uses 3D graphics software Source Filmmaker (SFM) to create the stories.

Gerasimov’s channel, DaFuq!?Boom!, currently has 48.5 million subscribers, with each of his videos regularly reaching over 30 million people.

While Skibidi Toilet began as short clips, the series eventually transitioned into longer form videos—some as lengthy as 50 minutes. There’s also been a clear development in regard to the depth of the storyline and indeed the nature of the videos themselves. While the original clips felt quite rudimentary in nature, Gerasimov has now created an entire world that feels rich and incredibly detailed.

The explosive nature of the videos, coupled with the series’ abstract dystopian themes, suits Bay’s niche. In fact, rather than hating on the project, netizens on X seem legitimately excited to see what the director produces:

Some users have even noted how Skibidi Toilet may have initially been inspired by the original Transformers films Bay directed. This franchise went on to be a massive commercial success so, who knows how far the filmmaker could go with this internet phenomenon?

During a recent interview with Variety, Goodman discussed the importance of keeping the creator, Alexey Gerasimov, very close during the production process. “I will say that Michael and Jeffrey Beecroft, who’s his longtime production designer and a colleague of his that’s worked with him on all of his movies, have been working very closely with Alexey to really professionalise the kind of back engine of this, to make sure, if we ever decide to go film or television, that this is kind of lifted beyond just the resources that creators have on the internet,” the executive revealed.

Skibidi Toilet’s popularity is directly associated with the kinds of internet lore Gen Alpha are attracted to. From Italian brain rot to AI-generated cat videos, this group of consumers have proven themselves to be a powerful machine—poised to catapult its favourite memes to global recognition.   

Popular Reads

By Malavika Pradeep

Skibidi Toilet: Exploring the dystopian Gen Alpha trend, from brain rot to Michael Bay movies

By Bianca Borissova

What is the Skibidi toilet trend? Unpacking the gen Alpha meme making gen Z feel old

By Charlie Sawyer

It’s giving gyatt: Unpacking Gen Alpha’s favourite viral internet slang trend

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

It’s giving gyatt: Unpacking Gen Alpha’s favourite viral internet slang trend

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

The White House sparks outrage with ASMR video of shackled immigrants being deported

By Charlie Sawyer

Australian actor Joseph Zada cast as Haymitch Abernathy in upcoming Hunger Games prequel

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything there is to know about the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Australian erotic novelist charged with child abuse material offenses after backlash over latest book

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Channel 4’s Go Back to Where You Came From is a disturbing social experiment that completely misses the mark

By Charlie Sawyer

We asked men on the street: Would you rather share your emotions with a tree or a woman? Their answers said a lot

By Charlie Sawyer

TikToker Leo Skepi is known for three things: Loving Versace, black tank tops, and controversy

By Charlie Sawyer

UK women who miscarry could face home and phone searches following new anti-abortion police guidance

By Abby Amoakuh

Did Stranger Things star David Harbour use celebrity dating app Raya to cheat on Lily Allen?

By Abby Amoakuh

Avery Woods slammed for vulgar and offensive remarks during podcast episode with Harry Jowsey

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Was Adam Sandler kicked out of the 2025 Oscars or was it staged? Fans speculate after his fiery outburst

By Charlie Sawyer

Alex Cooper expands the Unwell universe with new dating reality show Overboard for Love

By Charlie Sawyer

Did Tim Cheese murder John Pork, and how is Simon Claw involved? The lore, explained

By Abby Amoakuh

Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre becomes centre of conspiracy theories after revealing she has days to live

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Beyoncé dragged into Jay-Z and P Diddy assault allegations debate as controversy heats up online

By Abby Amoakuh

You star Madeline Brewer faces misogynistic backlash after internet brands her character unlikeable

By Abby Amoakuh

White women can’t just use the 4B movement to swear off men, they also need to hold each other accountable

By Charlie Sawyer

Pope picking 101: What actually happens during Conclave

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

ICE under fire for allegedly deporting people identified by Jordans,  tattoos, and Nike gear