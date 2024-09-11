Culture


Internet culture

TikToker reveals Molly-Mae Hague's new brand, Maebe, is secretly using Couture Club creations

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Sep 11, 2024 at 12:49 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

After officially announcing her split from fellow former Love Island contestant Tommy Fury towards the end of August 2024, Molly-Mae Hague recently revealed her new womenswear brand, Maebe, on Sunday 8 September through her social media, following months of teasing her followers with a major upcoming announcement. However, a TikToker has now come forward with claims that there’s more to Maebe’s designs than meets the eye, sparking controversy around the brand’s launch.

The influencer clarified that her fashion brand will officially launch on 29 September. The brand promises to deliver affordable luxury and a modern approach to dressing, targeting a “new generation” of customers.

On Instagram, Molly-Mae, who has over eight million followers, shared a stylish teaser of what she’s been working on behind the scenes. In a black-and-white clip, she’s asked by an interviewer: “Have you ever thought about launching a fashion brand?” to which she coyly responds, “Maebe,” before giving a knowing look to the camera.

In her video, Molly-Mae also discussed the timing of the launch, sharing that it’s been nearly three years of “blood, sweat, and tears” in the making. She confessed to fans: “The timing isn’t ideal. I’ve felt overwhelmed these past few weeks, thinking I might have to delay it. I’m just not mentally strong enough right now to focus on anything but what’s been going on. But after reflecting, there’s no way I’ve put in all this work for it not to happen exactly as I want it to. I’m going to make it perfect.”

However, some fans have noticed something curious about the brand. When looking into the company details on Companies House, Molly-Mae’s name isn’t listed as a member of staff. Instead, the only director is someone named Elisha Diamond. So, who is Elisha Diamond?

Elisha Diamond is the co-founder and director of her own brand and currently serves as the Design and Buying Director at The Couture Club.

TikTok creator Flynn West dug deeper, discovering that Molly-Mae follows Elisha on Instagram. He then compared Molly-Mae’s collection with The Couture Club’s offerings and noticed striking similarities—from blazers to jeans, several pieces in the influencer’s collection closely resemble those featured on the Couture Club’s website.

Some sharp-eyed fans were quick to notice another detail in the video: Molly-Mae was wearing her 5-carat engagement ring from her ex-fiancé, Tommy Fury. This sparked a frenzy among her followers, with one writing: “She’s wearing her engagement ring.” Another added, “Oh… the break up was a PR stunt.”

Speculation soon arose, with some fans suggesting that the Love Island star’s breakup might have been a PR stunt. One commenter speculated, “Did you split up with Tommy for publicity leading up to this launch? Maebe…” Another echoed, “All set up. She knew she was becoming irrelevant, so she staged a breakup to shock the world. Meanwhile, she released her brand amidst all the publicity. Smart move.”

