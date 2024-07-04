Culture
>

Sport

Dear millennials, you’re wrong for hating on Bluebella’s Strong is Beautiful campaign featuring Team GB rugby stars

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jul 4, 2024 at 01:29 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Dear millennials, you’re wrong for hating on Bluebella’s Strong is Beautiful campaign featuring Team GB rugby stars
59446

It’s been just over 24 hours since the British lingerie company Bluebella decided to launch its ‘Strong Is Beautiful’ campaign aimed at celebrating women with trained, muscular bodies. However, the campaign, which features three female British Olympic rugby players, seems to have gone viral for all the wrong reasons, sparking the all-so-familiar debate about sexualisation versus strength and sexual agency.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bluebella Lingerie (@bluebella)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bluebella Lingerie (@bluebella)

The idea behind Bluebella’s recent campaign is quite clear: lingerie companies usually spotlight small, delicate, and curvaceous female bodies because muscle, tone, and a smaller chest are more strongly associated with masculinity.

Thus, the #StrongIsBeautiful campaign aims to shatter these gendered beliefs about femininity and beauty by celebrating bodies that would be deemed ‘unattractive’ under these binary standards. And to drive the point home, the company hired acclaimed international rugby players Celia Quansah, Ellie Boatman and Jasmin Joyce to show off their trained physique in its newest sets.

“We want to celebrate and normalise the beauty of strong and powerful female bodies, bodies that have historically been ignored by the fashion industry and stigmatised by society,” Bluebella explained in its campaign statement.

It continued: “Our #StrongIsBeautiful campaign was born out of the fact that girls give up sports more readily than boys, partly because society does not equate the look of a strong female body with being beautiful or feminine. If young women do not equate strength with feminine beauty, it is a problem far beyond sport.”

Nevertheless, The Independent and The Telegraph did not seem to agree with this campaign’s approach, calling it “degrading” and “ridiculous.”

“Faced with a stiff training session ahead of the impending Olympic Games, the last thing sports aficionados would expect to encounter is these accomplished athletes practising their moves in a series of racy lace bras, knickers, teddies and suspenders. Where were their sports bras? In fact, where were their clothes?” The Telegraph’s Laura Craik questioned when confronted with this display of female sexuality.

The Independent, on the other hand, seemed more concerned by how images like these might impact young girls: “Somewhere along the way, the “confidence” message has become hopelessly confused with the “looking sexy” message. (…) Yes, it should be entirely acceptable for young women to have muscles and enjoy chasing a muddy ball and still feel attractive. But there’s no equivalent ad campaign for men, permitting rugby internationals to indulge their whim for sexy underwear so ladies will still like them.”

Some agreed with the publications that the campaign was sexist, tasteless, and undermined the accomplishments of these young women. Specific commentators even went as far as to say that campaigns like these would make sports seem less appealing to young women, creating another space where they would be unnecessarily sexualised.

Others saw a display of multifaceted female identities in the ad and praised it for being innovative and progressive. They emphasised that sexiness shouldn’t be divorced from strength, power, and agency and also highlighted that this isn’t the first time Bluebella has tapped into female athletes. Apparently, the brand has photographed female athletes in lingerie for multiple years now to highlight fitness and make a statement about women being strong and beautiful.

As the internet continues to remain torn and divided over a debate that is as old as time, it is worth noting that male athletes have indeed posed in their underwire for multiple brands such as Calvin Klein, I-D, and GQ, without backlash like this.

This criticism is almost exclusively limited to women because society views and consumes their bodies in a different way. On one hand, it sensitises and alerts people to the real and persistent issues of exploitation and subjugation. On the other hand, it turns their bodies into cultural battlegrounds and makes the frame through which they can way them incredibly limited and confusing. Yes, in our society women are vulnerable but they’re also strong and kick ass, which is, in fact, super sexy.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Sydney Sweeney’s boobs have feminists divided: Where does liberation start and objectification end?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Lingerie brand Honey Birdette under fire for incredibly tone-deaf campaign tied to Israel-Gaza war

By Abby Amoakuh

Sasha Pieterse of Pretty Little Liars discusses being sexualised in the role at age 12

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Sasha Pieterse of Pretty Little Liars discusses being sexualised in the role at age 12

By Francesca Johnson

Fame is a trauma: Cole Sprouse reveals his female Disney co-stars were heavily sexualised

By Charlie Sawyer

Introducing the Women’s Sports Network, the first-ever channel to focus solely on female athletes

By J'Nae Phillips

How TikTok’s Kendrick Lamar Girl Aesthetic strips away Black culture’s significance

By Abby Amoakuh

Reese Witherspoon reveals upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series

By Abby Amoakuh

Noah Schnapp faces renewed controversy after apology video and defence from Stranger Things co-star

By Abby Amoakuh

Video of Donald Trump accusing Barack Obama of founding ISIS goes viral days after Moscow attack

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

UK to criminalise deepfake pornography, regardless of creator’s intentions

By Charlie Sawyer

Tucker Carlson pranked by YouTuber pretending to be Kate Middleton whistleblower 

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Netflix’s depiction of Griselda Blanco was wrong. Why the cocaine godmother was not a feminist icon

By Charlie Sawyer

Tracking down the mystery man who’s been punching women in the face in New York

By Nicolas Nhalungo

The internet has declared it’s going to be a Brat summer

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Trump rambles about Hannibal Lecter and Kristi Noem’s dead dog, while Biden taunts him

By Abby Amoakuh

MGK opens up about miscarriage with Megan Fox after couple’s short-lived break-up

By Abby Amoakuh

What is livestream shopping and why do people (wrongly) think the trend is over before it even started?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Rihanna faces backlash after flexing wigs during Fenty Hair ad campaign

By Charlie Sawyer

Netizens are revisiting P Diddy and Kim Porter’s relationship following the disturbing Cassie hotel video

By Abby Amoakuh

Did Drake actually get a BBL? We take a look at the alleged evidence in light of the BBL Drizzy hit

By Abby Amoakuh

The internet is obsessing over Bridgerton characters Benedict and Francesca’s sexualities 

By Charlie Sawyer

Brooklyn Beckham launches London pop-up restaurant to bless us with his cooking