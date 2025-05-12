Politics
>

Global politics

Donald trump to accept $400M luxury plane from Qatar royal family

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Recent reports have indicated that President Donald Trump is gearing up to accept a rather lavish gift, one offered to him by the ruling family of Qatar. This present, a luxury plane commonly referred to as a “flying palace,” has prompted major backlash from both Democrats and US netizens online.

According to The Guardian, Qatar has recently held discussions with the US president about “the possible transfer” of a plane to be used temporarily by Trump as his presidential aircraft, replacing Air Force One. And while no official announcement had yet been made regarding a final decision, Trump took to TRUTH Social to clear things up:

“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane. Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA.”

The plane in question is a Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet with an estimated value of $400 million, as reported by ABC News. Accepting such a large and luxurious gift from a foreign power would be arguably unprecedented, especially given the political implications.

Trump’s lawyers have concluded it would be “legally permissible” for the donation of the aircraft to be conditioned on transferring its ownership to Trump’s presidential library before the end of his term. Moreover, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, aka Trump’s number one honcho, said in a statement to ABC News: “Any gift given by a foreign government is always accepted in full compliance with all applicable laws. President Trump’s Administration is committed to full transparency.”

However, these statements have done very little to stop users from going on X to discuss what they believe to be an unmistakable bribe:

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer also chimed in on the conversation, writing on X: “Nothing says ‘America First’ like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar. It’s not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.”

Further information regarding the plane’s transfer will likely be revealed during Trump’s upcoming three-day tour of the Middle East, which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Plus, even if the plane is accepted, it would then undergo extensive modifications and configurations by the US Air Force in order to make it permissible for the president’s travel.

