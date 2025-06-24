McDonald’s hit with new mass boycott. Here’s who’s behind it and why

The People’s Union USA has launched a one-week-long boycott against McDonald’s due to a myriad of reasons, spanning from tax avoidance to performative diversity and inclusion schemes.

McDonald’s is in hot water once again. The global fast food chain has been under boycott from the BDS movement for over a year due to the franchise’s Israeli branch making the decision to give out free meals to Israel Defence Force (IDF) soldiers. And now, another grassroots advocacy group has initiated a boycott of the company, citing concerns over alleged price gouging, unfair labour practices, and tax avoidance. Yikes.

According to The Independent, The People’s Union USA has launched a one-week-long boycott against McDonald’s due to a myriad of reasons, spanning from tax avoidance to performative diversity and inclusion schemes.

Nationwide McDonald’s Boycott Planned for June 24 McDonald’s is set to join the growing list of companies subject to boycotts this year, led by a group advocating for “economic resistance” as a means toward corporate accountability and “real justice for the working class.” pic.twitter.com/UgpFqlaoAU — John “Tanuki” Wick (@Stewie2023) June 20, 2025

McDonald’s has billions in profits but can’t afford fairness, equity, or a living wage? If they can slash DEI, we can skip the fries. Join the June 26 boycott. One day of silence from us speaks louder than their years of excuses. Let’s hit them where it counts. pic.twitter.com/fFXBUFSmez — Chetter 📢🗽⚖💙 Democracy needs YOU! (@ChetterHub) June 20, 2025

Posting extensively about the boycott on social media, the pressure group stated: “[McDonald’s] exploit tax loopholes and do not pay their fair share. They engage in price gouging while wages stay low. They suppress workers’ rights and union efforts. They support political figures who threaten democracy. They practice performative DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] with no meaningful change. They prioritize profit over people, community, and truth. We are the economy.”

In another post, the People’s Union wrote: “This is about more than burgers and fries, this is about power. When we unite and hit corporations in their wallets, they listen.”

John Schwarz, the Organisation Leader and Founder of The People’s Union USA, began organising “economic blackouts” at the beginning of 2025, “motivated by the corporate rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion programs as well as other grievances.”

According to the group’s website, Schwarz’s role focuses on “building structure, strategy, and sustainable growth for the movement.”

McDonald’s was indeed one of the first corporations to begin rolling back its DEI programmes, subsequently prompting a litany of boycotts and protests.

Schwarz has previously organised and promoted a number of other national boycotts, targeting companies such as Target, Starbucks, and Walmart.

The McDonald’s boycott is due to start today, Tuesday 24 June, and finish on Monday 30 June.