Politics
>

Global politics

McDonald’s hit with new mass boycott. Here’s who’s behind it and why

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 24, 2025 at 04:29 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

McDonald’s hit with new mass boycott. Here’s who’s behind it and why
68299

McDonald’s is in hot water once again. The global fast food chain has been under boycott from the BDS movement for over a year due to the franchise’s Israeli branch making the decision to give out free meals to Israel Defence Force (IDF) soldiers. And now, another grassroots advocacy group has initiated a boycott of the company, citing concerns over alleged price gouging, unfair labour practices, and tax avoidance. Yikes.

According to The Independent, The People’s Union USA has launched a one-week-long boycott against McDonald’s due to a myriad of reasons, spanning from tax avoidance to performative diversity and inclusion schemes.

Posting extensively about the boycott on social media, the pressure group stated: “[McDonald’s] exploit tax loopholes and do not pay their fair share. They engage in price gouging while wages stay low. They suppress workers’ rights and union efforts. They support political figures who threaten democracy. They practice performative DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] with no meaningful change. They prioritize profit over people, community, and truth. We are the economy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Schwarz (@theonecalledjai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Schwarz (@theonecalledjai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Schwarz (@theonecalledjai)

In another post, the People’s Union wrote: “This is about more than burgers and fries, this is about power. When we unite and hit corporations in their wallets, they listen.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Schwarz (@theonecalledjai)

John Schwarz, the Organisation Leader and Founder of The People’s Union USA, began organising “economic blackouts” at the beginning of 2025, “motivated by the corporate rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion programs as well as other grievances.”

According to the group’s website, Schwarz’s role focuses on “building structure, strategy, and sustainable growth for the movement.”

McDonald’s was indeed one of the first corporations to begin rolling back its DEI programmes, subsequently prompting a litany of boycotts and protests.

Schwarz has previously organised and promoted a number of other national boycotts, targeting companies such as Target, Starbucks, and Walmart.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Schwarz (@theonecalledjai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Schwarz (@theonecalledjai)

The McDonald’s boycott is due to start today, Tuesday 24 June, and finish on Monday 30 June.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

McDonald’s addresses impact of boycott related to Israel-Hamas war in new statement

By Charlie Sawyer

McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, and Starbucks: Getting involved in political conflict is just a fast food thing

By Abby Amoakuh

The BDS movement and gen Z are boycotting Disney+, McDonald’s, and Starbucks. Here’s why

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

The BDS movement and gen Z are boycotting Disney+, McDonald’s, and Starbucks. Here’s why

By Abby Amoakuh

Benson Boone apologises for aggressively touching his crotch during Grammy performance

By Abby Amoakuh

Selena Gomez cried on camera about ICE raids and mass deportation but did we need to see it?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Latino boycott of Coca-Cola goes viral after TikTok claims the company reported workers to ICE

By Charlie Sawyer

Influencer Leo Skepi warns of a wave of crime similar to The Purge following LA wildfires

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Benson Boone Mormon? The singer opens up about how religion has shaped his life

By Abby Amoakuh

One Day actor Leo Woodall speaks about feeling objectified ahead of new Bridget Jones movie

By Charlie Sawyer

Here’s the real reason Armie Hammer shut down Louis Theroux’s questions about cannibalism

By Abby Amoakuh

Gwyneth Paltrow refused intimacy coordinators for sex scenes with Timothée Chalamet

By Charlie Sawyer

Did the Daily Mail shut down the TikTok parody account History Mail?

By Charlie Sawyer

Father of former Harry Potter star gives serious warning to the new child stars in HBO Max reboot

By Abby Amoakuh

Lewis Hamilton and Sharon Stone support Millie Bobby Brown after she calls out disgusting media misogyny

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance was a masterclass in political shade, hidden messages, and Black History month symbolism

By Charlie Sawyer

Will Greta Thunberg reach Gaza safely amid Israel’s aid blockade?

By Charlie Sawyer

Is Brooklyn Beckham feuding with his family? Rumours circulate after the chef skips his dad David Beckham’s 50th birthday

By Abby Amoakuh

Trying to manifest your dream partner for 2025? Influencer-backed app To Be Magnetic says it can help

By Charlie Sawyer

Gen Zers are taking out travel insurance policies for their Labubus ahead of summer

By Abby Amoakuh

Avery Woods slammed for vulgar and offensive remarks during podcast episode with Harry Jowsey

By Abby Amoakuh

South Asian creators call out influencers for cultural appropriation after seeing scandi scarves at Coachella

By Charlie Sawyer

President Trump and JD Vance angry over the DNC setting up a taco truck outside RNC headquarters