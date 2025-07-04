The Future
>

Beauty

Hailey Bieber’s new hands-free lip tint holder has everyone divided 

By Eliza Frost

Published Jul 4, 2025 at 01:44 PM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand Rhode has just launched a new lip tint and accessory, and it might be just as viral as its infamous phone case, which can hold one of the brand’s lip glosses.

In a campaign to promote her new Lemontini Peptide Lip Tint, Bieber took to Instagram to announce its upcoming release, wearing a gold Rhode waist chain with a mesh holder for your lip product. The Lemontini lip tint was also pictured alongside a range of related products, including a lemon-yellow phone case and a beauty pouch.

Bieber launched the new product on Instagram with the caption “lemontini ballerina,” followed by a lemon and a martini emoji.

The limited edition peptide lip tint is here just for “Rhode summer” (could this be a brat summer reference?), and it’s described as “a shimmery, sheer gold gloss that smells like a sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail.”

With a waitlist open now, you can buy the tint for £20, a “Summer Kit” for £74, and the phone case for £38 (provided it will cost the same as other cases currently on sale).

But the item everyone is talking about, the belly chain, doesn’t appear to be on sale on her website, waitlist or not.

 

The hype around her modelling the waist chain continues to grow, but Bieber is accustomed to a viral product.

She released a phone case, which holds a Rhode lip product perfectly between two bubbled sides, back in February 2024, to sell-out success. But is the virality of an item its only measure of success?

With the billion-dollar sale of Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty in May 2025, there is a question of ‘What now?’. What changes for the brand? Bieber remains as chief creative officer and head of innovation, meaning that if she wanted to release this product, then the belly chain could be available with the new lip tint, you’d think.

Because it seems a lot of the lemontini and belly chain fans want to get their hands on it asap.

Some are loving it, commenting with a “need this” on the Instagram post. One user took to TikTok saying: “Hailey, please, I will give you my entire bank account, car, house and future children for that lemontini lippie and waist chain.”

this lemontini drop is EVERYTHING 😭 @Hailey Bieber @rhode skin #haileybieber #rhode #lemontini #rhodeliptint #fyp #foryouu

But others are a little confused. Instagram users are commenting below Bieber’s post, asking: “Why did I think that was a bedazzled tampon for a second”? Another commented: “Ngl I thought that was a tampon holder.”

And an X user posted: “Please tell me I’m not crazy and this looks like a #Rhode tampon chain?”

Another post on X says: “This and the phone case are stupid af tbh, [at this point] she’s just trying to sell SUPER unnecessary things, consumerism at its max.”

Another user said: “Rhode is just a Labubu fad in cosmetic form… I don’t need my lip gloss in my phone case or on a chain around my waist… not sorry.”

Love it or hate it, people are talking about it. For a new product to be successful, any conversation is surely considered a good conversation. The viralness that comes from hate comments or fans hoping to get their hands on the lemontini combo is only adding to Bieber’s (and Rhode’s) influence.

Whether people think it is a tampon holder or just another consumerist fad, they’re still liking and commenting away. The photos were posted to Instagram on Wednesday 2 July, and the post already has 1.8 million likes and nearly 10,000 comments.

While a belly chain for your lip balm seems an unnecessary item for beach days in my opinion (I’m thinking weird tan lines and losing the lip product among the waves), I do see the girlies loving this accessory if it is released for purchase, donning it on pool days and recreating Bieber’s pose to post about their own lemontini summer.

And maybe if the belly chain does hit viral status, it won’t just be lip treatments we start attaching to our belts.

