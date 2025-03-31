BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa and Rosé caught saying the N word in newly leaked videos

Images from Instagram

Clips from the group’s YG trainee days have resurfaced online, allegedly showing the BLACKPINK members using a racial slur. As posts are quickly taken down, fans are torn between defending the stars and blaming their management.

BLACKPINK is under fire after old videos surfaced showing members Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé allegedly using the N word while singing along to songs during their YG trainee days. The footage, reportedly leaked by a former YG Entertainment employee, was shared on Sunday 30 March 2025 by the X account @ThePopFlop.

JENNIE, LISA, and ROSE from BLACKPINK have all been caught saying the N-word in videos leaked by a YG employee. #BLACKPINK #YGentertainment pic.twitter.com/JUyoLmdfQO — Pop Flop (@ThePopFlop) March 30, 2025



The videos have sparked intense backlash, with many calling out the racial insensitivity. However, fans are split. Some are defending the idols, saying they were young at the time and likely didn’t understand the weight of the word, especially when reciting lyrics. Others argue that, given Jennie and Rosé’s Western upbringings and English fluency, they should have known better.

Many are placing blame on YG Entertainment for failing to educate or guide the artists properly, especially during their formative years as trainees. Meanwhile, fans are scrambling to file copyright claims to get the videos taken down, with reposts disappearing rapidly from the internet.

As of now, YG Entertainment has not issued a statement.