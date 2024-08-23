Cardi B forced to defend herself after fans accuse rapper of bleaching her skin during pregnancy

Pregnant Cardi B has found herself in fresh controversy as online trolls accuse her of bleaching her skin during pregnancy.

Pregnant Cardi B is once again at the centre of controversy and online rumours. Some trolls have accused the rapper of bleaching her skin during pregnancy, sparking a wave of speculation that Cardi B didn’t hesitate to immediately shut down.

By now, you should know that Cardi B is pregnant with her third child and has made it clear that she has absolutely no patience for absurd conspiracy theories or accusations about her bleaching her skin during pregnancy.

On Wednesday, 21 August, the rapper shut down the speculation with a strong clapback on X after a user asked: “Has Cardi been bleaching her skin?”

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ artist, after facing accusations of skin bleaching, opened up about her third pregnancy and how it is currently affecting her health.

Cardi, who already shares two children, Kulture, six, and Wave, two, with her estranged husband, Offset, recently filed for divorce for the second time. Interestingly, news of her divorce and her third pregnancy broke on the same day. Sharing photos of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram, Cardi captioned the post, “With every ending comes a new beginning!”

Unfortunately, the rapper’s appearance in the photo led some X (formerly Twitter) users to speculate that she had done something to her skin.

Cardi quickly shut down the rumours, responding to one user: “Bleaching while pregnant 😒😒😒. Why must y’all be so dumb?”

The artist went on to further explain that her paler skin is a result of her pregnancy, stating: “Actually no! I’m pregnant, I’m slightly anaemic, this baby is sucking all the energy out of my body to the point where I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green asf, can’t tan under the sun because I get hot super fast and dizzy… please stop thinking with your asshole.”-shole!”

In other news, Cardi also recently revealed that she’s finished the cover shoot for her long-awaited sophomore album. However, there’s still no title or announced release date for the follow-up to her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy. Even with the limited details, fans are buzzing with excitement as the artist teases this significant milestone.