Culture
>

Entertainment

Unpacking the Chappell Roan drama, from toxic fandoms to political missteps

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Sep 26, 2024 at 09:00 AM

Reading time: 3 minutes

Unpacking the Chappell Roan drama, from toxic fandoms to political missteps
61790

My girl Chappell Roan is famous—like, really famous. The 26-year-old’s debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, first released in 2023, dominated the 2024 summer charts and a few of Roan’s girliest pop anthems (I’m talking ‘Good Luck Babe’ and ‘Pink Pony Club) saw insane streaming spikes. There wasn’t a girl or gay in the Western Hemisphere who didn’t know the iconic ‘HOT TO GO’ dance. But as beloved as Chappell is, she’s not immune to the wrath of the internet which holds her to an extremely high standard.

Welcome back to Explained By a Blonde. A warning: you might want to pause the Zoe Sugg vlog hun, because this is about to be a long one. This week, we need to talk about the literal witch hunt that’s currently going on against Chappell Roan. After establishing boundaries with toxic fans and subsequently making some political faux pas, it’s safe to say that Roan isn’t exactly in her fandom’s good books right now.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan)

Now, before I get started, let me preface that while I might not agree with everything the singer has said recently, I do believe that Roan is a genuine and dedicated ally of both queer and marginalised communities. And once more, while holding a public person accountable is 100 per cent a valid form of social justice, completely decimating a young woman whose intentions hold no malice is not cute. Either way, let’s delve into things, girly pops.

Why are fans mad at Chappell Roan?

Things first kicked off in August 2024 when Chappell Roan took to TikTok to call out some incredibly creepy and toxic behaviour from a few of her fans. Specifically, the singer spoke about how she feels constantly “harassed,” “bullied” online, and “stalked,” as reported by the BBC.

The 26-year-old’s two videos addressing these issues, both of which were viewed by over 15 million people, showed an incredibly vulnerable side of the artist. Roan looked actively distressed as she emphasised that even though these types of behaviours have been normalised, it doesn’t make them okay.

@chappellroan

♬ original sound - chappell roan
@chappellroan

Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings.

♬ original sound - chappell roan

Some fans took this on board, sharing posts on X that sympathised with the artist and expressed their own personal anger over what people in the spotlight have to deal with:

However, not everyone reacted well to Roan’s videos. Not only did the singer begin to fall victim to a large ass hate train, people began to relentlessly critique her and throw shade for quite literally no reason:

Following this uproar, Roan then put out another video on her TikTok clarifying that she was not intending to vote for Trump (if that wasn’t already very clear).

@chappellroan

♬ original sound - chappell roan

Personally, I understood why Roan posted the follow-up video, however, her encouragement to her fans to embrace “critical thinking” did feel slightly patronising. This is an incredibly terrifying time right now, especially for queer and marginalised communities, and so any comments made by any celebrity at this time will be taken seriously and to heart. Is Chappell Roan a terrible person for her recent political comments? No. Moreover, I agree with creators such as @simplysimone who can see the duality of the situation and accurately criticise the singer’s statement without completely annihilating her character.

@simplysimone

As I keep saying, y’all want to only hear yourself talk instead of having actual discussions #chappellroan #2024election

♬ original sound - Simone Umba

Also, as a quick sidenote, has anyone else seen the conspiracy theory about Pop Crave having a personal vendetta against Roan? Because if that’s true, the world as we know it might just shatter. For context, Pop Crave (aka X’s go-to spot for all things pop culture), has been called out recently for fuelling “the Chappell Roan hate train” and purposefully manipulating certain quotes. Can we trust anyone these days?

Is the Chappell Roan fandom toxic?

One question I’ve thought of during the course of this deep dive is: Is the Chappell Roan fandom toxic? And it’s a multi-layered answer. For one, there are toxic groups within every fandom out there. Swifties, I’m looking at you.

However, it is evident that certain artists have it worse than others.

As I’ve already hinted at earlier in this article, I do believe that Roan is held to an incredibly high standard. She’s incredibly important to a lot of people and her music has become a safe space for communities all over the world. Negative attention is inevitable but do I find it funny that the expectations placed on Roan happen to coincide with the fact she is an incredibly vocal liberal and progressive queer woman…? Yes, yes I do.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Kinky, colourful, and queer: Why Chappell Roan is the most exciting thing in pop since Lady Gaga

By Amy Rose Everett

From #MessyTikTok to #StayToxic, is social media sleuthing ruining your love life?

By Alma Fabiani

Hailey Bieber versus Brooklyn Beckham: What makes a nepotism baby tolerable?

Keep On Reading

By Alma Fabiani

Hailey Bieber versus Brooklyn Beckham: What makes a nepotism baby tolerable?

By Charlie Sawyer

Why North West’s Lion King performance has made me team nepo baby

By Charlie Sawyer

Famous British athlete wishes rapist Steven van de Velde best of luck ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

By Abby Amoakuh

The Tortured Poets Department might have some flops, but it’s Taylor Swift at her most vulnerable

By Charlie Sawyer

Debunking 3 of the Republicans’ most pathetic insults about VP candidate Tim Walz

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything you need to know about David Cameron’s ridiculous meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Can rejection therapy really heal your social anxiety? TikTok suggests so

By Alma Fabiani

Rebel Wilson reveals member of Royal family invited her to lose virginity in drug-fuelled orgy

By Charlie Sawyer

How Kat Torres went from wellness guru dating Leonardo DiCaprio to human trafficking convict

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Matt Rife nods to domestic violence joke controversy and says he can’t be cancelled in new set

By Abby Amoakuh

Is Dune a space opera or a political warning we can’t afford to ignore?

By Abby Amoakuh

Internet erupts in outrage after Tom Cruise is forcefully kissed during Paris Olympics stunt

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Percy Hynes White speaks out after Netflix confirmed that he won’t return for Wednesday season 2

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Study reveals alarming suicide rates among female doctors linked to misogyny and harassment

By Charlie Sawyer

Jenna Ortega seriously shades Johnny Depp in recent viral interview

By Abby Amoakuh

British Bond actress reveals director’s attempt to force unscripted sex scene

By Abby Amoakuh

Nickelodeon star Alexa Nikolas calls out Blake Lively for using music by her alleged abuser and groomer

By Charlie Sawyer

From Alix Earle to bougie private chefs, Gen Z are taking over the Hamptons this summer

By Charlie Sawyer

Why are Gen Zers hijacking the candy salad TikTok trend to trauma dump?

By Charlie Sawyer

Watch Coldplay bring out Michael J. Fox in emotional moment at Glastonbury festival