Culture
>

Entertainment

Emma Roberts claims Madame Web movie flopped because of internet culture and memes

By Abby Amoakuh

Published Jul 8, 2024 at 12:25 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Emma Roberts claims Madame Web movie flopped because of internet culture and memes
59500

Madame Web is infamously one of the most talked about movies of this year, but for all of the worst reasons really. The Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) production just about managed to break even at the box office and was slammed savagely by the audience and critics alike. On top of this, its female leads Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney even acknowledged that they understood the backlash and didn’t accept their roles because of the script anyways. Nevertheless, Emma Roberts, who starred as the supporting character Mary Parker, argued that the movie flopped for another reason: the internet.

“The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think did an amazing job. She’s the reason I wanted to do that movie,” Roberts told Variety in a recent interview. Clarkson is a British television and film director known for working on Orange Is The New Black, Ugly Betty, Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and Anatomy of a Scandal.

“If it wasn’t for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would’ve been different,” the American Horror Story actress hypothesised. “And that’s what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I’ve done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now.”

The pitch is certainly interesting. Ahead of Madame Web’s release, there notably seemed to be a public consensus among netizens that it was going to be one of the the worst releases of 2024 based on a couple of snippets from the trailer. This could have potentially preconditioned the minds of some movie-goers.

However, to attribute the movie’s entire critical and commercial underperformance solely to this would certainly be a stretch. Critics cited bad editing, an atrocious script, a questionable structure and lethargic performances by the lead actors as reasons for their bad reviews.

And this doesn’t even cut into the underwhelming special effects and awkward costumes chosen to bring this blockbuster to life.

None noted that the online meme culture predicated or purported its fall, although the memes certainly didn’t help in redeeming this mess of a movie. Considering that Madame Web herself, Dakota Johnson, has also admitted that the movie was, well, bad, it seems like Roberts is quite isolated in her opinion.

“It was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand,” Johnson told Bustle.

Making a superhero movie isn’t an easy task. Audiences are protective of the characters and storylines they have come to love from comics, while critics are eager to tear everything down that is a lacklustre attempt at a new franchise to milk, rather than a qualitative addition to the ever-spending sphere of superhero movies.

Popular Reads

By Mason Berlinka

Emma Roberts had the nerve to promote this drink on Instagram and the internet came for her

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Dakota Johnson fails to name a single Tom Holland Spider-Man movie during Madame Web promo

By Abby Amoakuh

Zendaya explains how she sneaked in a Spider-Man reference in Challengers

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Zendaya explains how she sneaked in a Spider-Man reference in Challengers

By Mason Berlinka

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is proof that multiverse madness needs to end

By Charlie Sawyer

Who are Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ girlfriend and ex-girlfriend, Meagan Good and Grace Jabbari?

By Abby Amoakuh

Everything we know so far about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Channel 4’s all-white board controversy is a clear sign that proper diversity in the media doesn’t exist

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Tradwife influencer Nara Smith accused of stealing content by South African TikToker Onezwa Mbola

By J'Nae Phillips

How TikTok’s Kendrick Lamar Girl Aesthetic strips away Black culture’s significance

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

A long list of horrifying claims of systemic migrant mistreatment by the Greek coastguard

By Abby Amoakuh

Human rights activists petition to stop mass wedding of 100 orphaned girls in Nigeria

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Macklemore slams Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef in new Pro-Palestine song

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Viva Kennedy 24 campaign: A bid for Latino votes amid controversy

By Abby Amoakuh

Why you should keep an eye on The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung and her Broadway debut

By Charlie Sawyer

Real Legion from viral Who TF Did I Marry TikTok drama comes out with new response

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Inside Johnny Depp’s bizarre new bromance with Saudi Crown Prince MBS

By Charlie Sawyer

Explaining Swiftonomics: Why NFL stans need to be thanking Taylor Swift big time

By Charlie Sawyer

Tennessee Republican Gino Bulso fights ban on cousins getting married

By Abby Amoakuh

How this YouTuber known for viral pranks won a seat in the European elections 2024

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

UK landlords to ban tenants from having sex with new no-sex tenancy clauses

By Abby Amoakuh

GK Barry gets real about Channel 4 show Boss Pitches and working with Nella Rose

By Fleurine Tideman

We’re not ready for TikToker Caroline Lusk, or women in general, to call themselves pretty