Grace Jabbari drops assault lawsuit against Jonathan Majors, but unanswered questions remain

Jonathan Majors’ tumultuous legal battle with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari has taken a decisive turn, as she drops her assault and defamation lawsuit with prejudice.

Jonathan Majors’ turbulent legal saga with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari has reached a surprising conclusion. The federal lawsuit Jabbari filed against him—accusing the actor of assault and defamation—has officially been dismissed with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile the claims. This marks a significant moment in a case that has cast a long shadow over Majors’ career and personal life since his arrest in March 2023.

The allegations and subsequent lawsuit unfolded after a heated argument between the pair escalated inside a chauffeured car late one night in Manhattan. According to Jabbari, Majors became violent after she discovered texts from another woman on his phone. The dancer and actor’s lawsuit claimed this was not an isolated incident, alleging a pattern of abusive behaviour, including accusations that Majors had thrown her into a shower wall and hurled objects at her during their relationship.

For Majors, the fallout was swift and punishing. In addition to the lawsuit, the actor faced criminal charges stemming from the car incident, including misdemeanour counts of reckless assault and harassment. Though he avoided jail time, Majors was convicted in 2024 and sentenced to a year of counselling. The headlines alone were enough to tarnish his image as one of Hollywood’s rising stars and derail his once-promising career as a cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

However, with the lawsuit dismissed, there’s now a hint of closure for Majors, though questions remain. Legal documents filed on Thursday 21 November, reveal that the dismissal was made “with prejudice,” barring Jabbari from pursuing the same claims again. While the reasons for her decision to drop the case are unclear, the language of the filing leaves no room for future litigation on these accusations.

Majors has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal. In interviews and through his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, he has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that he was the actual victim in the altercation and pointing to racial bias in his treatment by law enforcement. “My hands have never struck a woman. Ever,” Majors told ABC News earlier this year, in one of his few public statements on the matter.

The dismissal of Jabbari’s lawsuit raises questions about whether an out-of-court settlement was reached. Neither party has publicly addressed the filing, leaving speculation about what prompted her to abandon her case.

However, the damage to Majors’ reputation is undeniable. Even before the trial’s conclusion, the actor faced a professional free fall. The 35-year-old’s role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—a character set to become its next major villain—now hangs in limbo, and his standing in Hollywood has yet to recover.

Majors is now focused on moving forward. Engaged to actress Meagan Good, he has largely stayed out of the public eye, presumably concentrating on rebuilding both his personal life and career.

For Jabbari, her decision to drop the lawsuit adds another layer of complexity to an already tangled case. Her initial claims painted a damning picture of Majors, and while the dismissal doesn’t erase the past accusations, it does close a chapter that has played out very publicly.

The court of public opinion, however, is less predictable.