TV host Andy Cohen faces cancellation over substance abuse, harassment, and exploitation allegations at Bravo

Andy Cohen, the mastermind behind ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise, faces growing backlash as lawsuits, allegations, and controversy threaten to pull back the curtain on his reality TV empire.

Andy Cohen’s rise to prominence as the face of Bravo and The Real Housewives franchise was based on his charm as the ultimate fanboy of the shows. The TV host positioned himself as the audience’s stand-in—a witty, and charismatic moderator who loved the Housewives as much as they did. However, over the years, Cohen’s public persona has shifted. What began as playful banter and crude humour has increasingly been criticised and labelled as rude, dismissive, and, at times, misogynistic.

Now, he mastermind behind some of reality TV’s most iconic shows is facing a wave of serious allegations that threaten to tarnish his carefully crafted image. Let’s take a closer look at the cracks forming in Bravo’s glitzy empire and Cohen’s role within it.

Who is Andy Cohen?

Andy Cohen’s journey from news to reality TV royalty is a story of ambition and innovation. Transitioning from his work as a producer at CBS News to running the helm at Bravo, Cohen became synonymous with groundbreaking hits like Project Runway and Top Chef. However, it was his creation of the The Real Housewives franchise which redefined unscripted entertainment that solidified his status as a household name. Known for its lavish lifestyles and high-stakes drama, the franchise has captivated millions, transforming Bravo into a reality TV juggernaut.

However, rumours have swirled for years about Cohen’s alleged role in fostering a toxic culture on Bravo’s sets, and recent lawsuits suggest that these rumours might hold more weight than many initially thought.

Why is Leah McSweeney suing Andy Cohen and Bravo?

Over the years, Andy Cohen’s reputation as the beloved face of Bravo and The Real Housewives franchise has been marred by a series of serious allegations, each revealing a troubling side of the reality TV mogul’s empire.

The most recent scandal comes from Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney, who filed a lawsuit in March 2024 wherein she accuses Cohen and Bravo of creating a “rotted” workplace culture. As reported by The New York Times, McSweeney alleges that producers exploited her struggles with alcohol and mental health to generate drama, pressuring her to drink despite her sobriety and manipulating her personal vulnerabilities for the sake of ratings. Even more damning, she claims Cohen engaged in cocaine use with cast members and rewarded those who participated. “I think they in general need to take alcoholism and drug addiction and mental health issues much more seriously,” McSweeney said, calling for reform in reality TV’s handling of these sensitive issues.

“I just didn’t know that the corporate and the producers and the network also kind of looked at the women in the same way as the audience does. I thought we would be a little bit more humanised by them,” McSweeney stated in an interview with the publication.

Why did Brandi Glanville accuse Andy Cohen of sexual harassment?

Brandi Glanville, known for appearing in multiple seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has also accused Cohen of inappropriate behaviour. A 2022 video, filmed at a Bravo event, showed Cohen making sexually charged comments about Glanville and another Bravo star while appearing visibly intoxicated. Her legal team has condemned the incident as an “extraordinary abuse of power,” adding to the growing list of complaints about the host’s conduct.

Why did Caroline Manzo file a lawsuit against Bravo in January 2024?

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo has also taken legal action against Bravo, accusing the network of enabling a hostile work environment during the filming of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Manzo has alleged that she was sexually harassed by Glanville during filming, stating that production encouraged heavy drinking and failed to intervene. Manzo also echoed McSweeney’s sentiments, claiming the network prioritised ratings overcast safety, echoing themes of exploitation seen in other lawsuits. While Manzo hasn’t addressed Cohen specifically in the suit, the star’s criticism of production naturally also reflects poorly on him.

All of these allegations are part of a broader pattern of mistreatment across Bravo’s reality TV empire. In 2023, lawyers Bryan Freeman and Mark Geragos accused Bravo of “grotesque and depraved mistreatment” in a legal letter on behalf of several current and former cast members. Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel has called for reality stars to unionise, shedding light on the toxic working conditions behind the glitzy facade of shows like The Real Housewives.

Why was BravoCon 2024 cancelled?

Amid a wave of lawsuits and scandals involving Cohen and the Bravo network, BravoCon—a beloved annual convention celebrating all things Bravo—unexpectedly faced cancellation last year. Known for uniting devoted fans with reality TV stars through panels, meet-and-greets, and exclusive previews, the event’s abrupt halt left many wondering why. Although no official reason was given, the timing coincided with intensified criticism of Bravo’s workplace practices and cast controversies, sparking speculation that the network’s legal and PR challenges played a role in the decision.

We want to talk about the rümorz… 🚨#BravoCon IS RETURNING TO LAS VEGAS NOV. 14-16, 2025🚨 and trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/XfKdk1bxlF — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 10, 2024

Is this the end for Andy Cohen?

The debate over the longevity of both Bravo and Andy Cohen’s role as ringmaster has been in circulation for years now. Back in 2018, American businesswoman and personality Jillian Michaels slammed Cohen and The Real Housewives franchise in an interview with Life & Style.

The fitness expert stated: “I hate that shit. I never watch it. I hate watching women tear each other apart. Anybody who watches it, shame on you. It’s like [the franchise] was created by someone who hates women! I mean, the guy hates them. He’s an asshole.”

While Cohen has often defended the franchise and argued it empowers women by giving them a platform to share their lives, critics like Michaels argue that it does the opposite, perpetuating stereotypes and pitting women against each other for entertainment.

I really can’t stand y’all f— pretending like Andy Cohen has a special right to privacy like his whole job isn’t exploitation of women for reality tv. Y’all would be eating it up if it was one of the housewives in public. The only comment abt that story is that it isn’t one. — BADDEST ALIVE (@thetirekinge) June 25, 2023

Bethenny says that Andy Cohen has “built a fortune and bought beach houses on the backs of like a 180 women…we get filthy while he remains clean and gets filthy rich.” #RHONY pic.twitter.com/zdMaGejbrm — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) October 3, 2023

As Vogue once explored in a revealing article about Cohen: his ability to toe the line between exploitation and entertainment has defined his career. The truth, as with much of reality television, likely lies somewhere in the murky middle, a reflection of both his genius as a producer and the ethical questions surrounding his methods.

Cohen himself has rarely engaged directly with criticisms of this nature, preferring instead to highlight the franchise’s massive success and cultural impact—a triumph that has reportedly helped him amass a net worth of over $50 million. Yet, Michaels’ remarks underscored a sentiment shared by many detractors: that The Real Housewives thrives on chaos and conflict, often at the expense of its stars’ dignity.

Adding to this scrutiny, VICE recently released a documentary revealing how some cast members from the franchise felt manipulated and exploited by Bravo. The film delves into claims that the network prioritised drama over mental health and personal well-being, further deepening concerns about the ethics of reality television’s most iconic empire.

As of now, the growing number of lawsuits, allegations of substance abuse, and mistreatment of cast members point to a troubling trend within the reality TV industry. Once a beloved figure in entertainment, Cohen is now facing questions about his role in perpetuating a toxic, exploitative culture that profits from the struggles and vulnerabilities of its stars. Will this be the downfall of reality TV’s golden boy or will he continue to profit from the chaos and drama that made him a household name? Only time will tell, but for now, the spotlight is firmly on Cohen as the true cost of his empire comes to light.