The Real Housewives of Dubai star faces backlash over healing retreats promising to cure cancer

Sara Al Madani, a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’, is under fire for her controversial wellness retreat, which reportedly asserts that its methods can treat cancer.

The Real Housewives of Dubai (RHODubai) just wrapped its second season, thereby securing its place in the reality TV Hall of Fame. The show offers a glimpse into the opulent lives of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) wealthiest women. With extravagant parties, luxurious shopping sprees, and high-stakes drama, RHODubai provides everything fans of the franchise love. However, one cast member has become a lightning rod for controversy: Sara Al Madani. Known for her entrepreneurial success, she’s now under scrutiny for her problematic partnership with Alexander Yasin, a self-proclaimed healer whose questionable practices have alarmed fans and critics alike.

Who is Sara Al Madani?

According to her Bravo bio, Al Madani is a self-made entrepreneur who started her first business at the age of 15 and has since become a motivational speaker for young women across the UAE. The TV star is portrayed as a symbol of ambition and success, having co-founded several businesses, including HalaHi, a platform that allows users to receive personalised messages from celebrities. However, HalaHi’s social media presence has been dormant since 2021, and its website is no longer functional, casting doubt on the stability of her ventures.

In addition to HalaHi, Al Madani is also listed as a director and partner at Social Fish, a marketing, branding, and social media consulting firm. The 38-year-old’s high-profile career also includes serving on the board of the Ministry of Economy and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry until 2020. That being said, while the reality TV personality’s entrepreneurial résumé is impressive, it’s her more recent business endeavours that have drawn serious public scrutiny.

What are Sara Al Madani’s ‘healing sessions’?

In season two of RHODubai, Al Madani introduces viewers to her “healers,” a pair that give off massive white saviour energy. Aka, your typical Los Angeles guy who spent a few months in Bali and suddenly discovered the “secrets” of the universe. From what I can tell, the “healing session” mainly consisted of a lot of pillow screaming and pseudo-talk therapy. No real accreditations here, just inflated egos wrapped up in spiritual nonsense.

At the heart of this retreat business is something called Lightforce Healing, an unproven method that costs $96 per month or a one-time payment of $999.

The concern escalates when you consider the bold and dangerous claims surrounding these retreats, particularly Al Madani’s partner Yasin’s assertion that their methods can treat illnesses as severe as cancer. This unfounded claim has been widely criticised for its lack of scientific backing, misleading those desperate for genuine medical treatments.

The retreat, dubbed Amara Experiences, is run in partnership with Yasin and his wife. Their current retreat, set in Zanzibar, Tanzania, charges between $6,500 to $7,500 per person for a five-day experience. While high-end wellness retreats are nothing new, it’s the nature of what they are selling that is stirring controversy.

Meanwhile, Al Madani’s social media presence is a treasure trove of clichés, with quotes like: “I will never water myself down so I can be digested by some people”—bold, yes, but somehow feels like a plate full of emptiness. Her videos ooze the vibe of someone trying to be profound, yet often saying nothing at all. And let’s not forget her seemingly Kardashian-inspired obsession with aesthetic perfection, which, while there’s no harm in self-enhancement, feels off-brand for a self-proclaimed spiritual healer. Isn’t healing supposed to move beyond insecurities, not amplify them?

I will never water myself down so I can be digested by some people. I’d rather be authentic and watch them choke on how real I am ❤️💫🪐🫶🏽🙏🏽

When you allow people to be themselves magic happens💫#rhodubai — Sara Al Madani (@sara_almadani_) August 11, 2024

Adding to the unease is Yasin’s prior name, Alexander Mendeluk. The so-called “healer” appears to have changed his surname to Yasin, likely to better market himself in the Middle East, as pointed out by some keen-eyed netizens. This name change, along with the absence of any real qualifications, raises questions about his true motivations and the legitimacy of his business.

How does Sara Al Madani and Alexander Yasin’s business appropriate indigenous practices?

Another troubling aspect of Yasin and Al Madani’s business is their blatant appropriation of indigenous healing practices. Yasin claims to have learned from shamans, medicine workers, and quantum healers, yet provides no clear details or respectful acknowledgement of these traditions. Their use of indigenous imagery for marketing purposes has been called out as exploitative and disrespectful, especially as they offer luxury-priced retreats to wealthy clients while profiting off sacred practices.

The TV personality’s own Instagram reflects this exploitation, with photos showcasing indigenous-inspired rituals and symbols, which seem designed more for aesthetic appeal than genuine cultural respect. This kind of appropriation not only diminishes the value of authentic indigenous healing practices but also manipulates them for profit without offering anything in return to the communities from which they’re borrowed.

What began as an innocuous healing session in RHODubai season two has quickly escalated into something far more concerning. Sarah Al Madani, in partnership with Alexander Yasin, appears to be running a highly questionable business that profits from vulnerable individuals seeking healing. Their expensive retreats, dubious health claims, and misuse of indigenous practices paint a picture of exploitation rather than empowerment.

As this story continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether Al Madani and Yasin will face accountability for their actions, or if they’ll continue to profit from those desperate enough to buy into their questionable promises.