From Kardashian curves to slimmer figures, personal trainer reveals the latest fitness trend

Pilates isn’t exactly new, so how did we go from frantically squatting to achieve a Kim Kardashian-esque derrière to embracing an all-around toned Jane Fonda body again?

Reformer Pilates has completely transformed how I feel about my body. And it’s not just me—Pilates is everywhere. Anyone you talk to in a pair of lululemon leggings will preach it to you: Pilates, Pilates, and more Pilates. These days, if you’re not signed up for a running club or a Pilates course, society will make you feel like you’re not even doing life right. It’s basically like the ultimate FOMO has moved from social events to exercise routines.

The answer lies in new body trends, and gym trainers are feeling the impact. They’ve had to overhaul their entire game plan. Forget about bulking up; this year’s goal is to be as slim and fit as possible.

Hop on TikTok, and you’ll find the latest viral workout: wall Pilates. Your FYP is likely flooded with it. On Google, searches for free 28-day wall Pilates challenges are through the roof.

In 2023, the focus was on biohacking the body for longevity with extreme wellness treatments such as ice baths and oxygen chambers. But in 2024, Pilates is officially the most popular workout, with ClassPass reporting a 92 per cent increase in reservations. More specifically, wall Pilates is the latest craze to go viral.

So what exactly is the wall Pilates challenge? Speaking to Women’s Health, Korin Nolan, founder of Power Pilates UK, and athlete Keltie O’Connor explained that wall Pilates involves performing traditional Pilates exercises with the support of a wall. Nolan went on to add that the wall mimics the football used in reformer Pilates, adding resistance.

However, Nolan also points out that wall Pilates, like any at-home exercise, comes with limitations: the need for more feedback or correction from a teacher. Proper alignment, precision, breathing, and muscle engagement are crucial for getting the most benefits. Beginners, in particular, might need more assistance to avoid potential harm, though Nolan believes the benefits generally outweigh the risks.

“Wall Pilates can be a little limiting and potentially get a bit dull if it’s the only form of exercise you practice. I love to use props such as weights to add extra resistance and challenges, and therefore, I would definitely recommend mixing up your workouts and also using the floor for some plank work, where you can use your body weight as resistance, which you can’t do against a wall,” Nolan told Women’s Health.

However, only some seem convinced with the new gym routines currently making the rounds, associating them more with beauty fads than genuine health benefits. SCREENSHOT spoke to Katy Gambini, a personal trainer from London, who shared: “I’ve been training people for the last 15 years, and I love it. Being able to change someone’s life by improving their health, confidence, and overall wellness is why I still do this job. However, it’s important to understand that each body needs specific exercises.”

“Sure, exercise is always beneficial, but focusing exclusively on one type of exercise may not be the optimal approach for everyone. Each individual’s body composition and physiology are unique, necessitating tailored exercise routines to achieve the best results,” Gambini added.

“For example, individuals with a mesomorphic body type typically have a naturally muscular build. These individuals might benefit from incorporating exercises that help maintain muscle mass while also promoting flexibility and cardiovascular health. For them, a balanced regimen that includes resistance training, cardiovascular exercises, and activities like Pilates can help prevent muscle imbalances and overuse injuries.”

Gambini explained further: “New fitness trends can drastically reshape gym habits, often driven more by aesthetic goals than by health benefits. This can sometimes be problematic. For years, the fitness industry saw an obsession with building muscle and achieving a physique similar to Kim Kardashian’s—emphasising a curvy figure with a prominent butt and a tiny waist. Many of my female clients wanted to enhance their glutes and strengthen their legs while maintaining a very slim waist. Achieving this often unrealistic body image was challenging, but I always aimed to help them healthily reach their goals.”

Speaking with Gambini, it’s clear that this shift reflects broader changes in societal trends and marketing influences. Similarly, gym trends were born with the rise of the Kardashian brand, with its emphasis on curvaceous bodies, which fueled the popularity of workouts and surgeries aimed at achieving similar physiques. The Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) became a sought-after procedure, and fitness routines were designed to enhance glutes and cinch waists. Clothing lines, shapewear, and social media posts reinforced this ideal, creating a powerful narrative around a particular body image.

However, as the allure of the Kardashian aesthetic starts to wane, there’s now a new noticeable pivot. The marketing machine has shifted gears, now promoting a leaner, more toned look as the new standard of beauty. This change is reflected in the surge of Pilates, especially variations like wall Pilates, which promise a slim, flexible, and toned physique. The fitness industry has adapted quickly, with classes, challenges, and influencers now pushing these new ideals.

Ultimately, the ever-changing trends in fitness and body image underscore the impact of marketing and media on personal health choices. While it’s beneficial to embrace new forms of exercise, it’s important to critically assess whether these trends align with individual health needs and goals. Balancing aesthetics with overall well-being should remain the priority.

While Pilates offers numerous benefits, including improved flexibility, core strength, and overall muscle tone, it’s important to approach these trends with caution. Not every workout trend is suitable for every body type. People have different physiological needs, and a one-size-fits-all approach can be ineffective or even harmful. It’s crucial to design fitness routines that are tailored to individual needs, focusing on overall health and well-being rather than just following the latest trend.