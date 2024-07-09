Former Love Island contestant busted in £53 million cocaine smuggling operation

Former Love Island star Magdalena Sadlo is facing jail time after being caught smuggling cocaine worth £53 million as part of one of the UK’s largest-ever drug busts, dubbed ‘Operation Matrix’.

According to MailOnline, Sadlo was arrested after flying into Heathrow from Dubai as part of an investigation dubbed ‘Operation Matrix’. This operation has been described as one of the UK’s largest-ever drug busts.

Sadlo, 29, appeared on the Polish version of the hit reality TV show in 2021 as one of the Casa Amor bombshells, designed to tempt male contestants away from their partners.

While appearing on Love Island, Sadlo described herself as a “spontaneous, self-confident blonde who you can count on” and bragged that she had previously “stolen” someone’s partner.

However, the former Love Island contestant has now admitted to being a cocaine courier. Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court this month, Sadlo confessed to conspiring to supply the class A drug between March 2022 and May 2023.

The maximum penalty for this offence is up to seven years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Sadlo’s LinkedIn page stated she worked in sales until earlier this year when she co-founded a luxury yacht rental company in Dubai in January. Describing itself as a “one-stop shop for all boat rental and events,” it claimed to provide “Hospitality & VIP Experiences.”

“From birthdays that sparkle on the sea to picture-perfect proposals, intimate engagement parties, sophisticated dinner soirées, to high-stakes corporate gatherings—we captain it all!” its website read.

Talking about the complex criminal operation Sadlo was a part of, prosecutor Tim Evans confessed: “This is Amazon-style drug dealing with that level of organisation and commerciality about it.”

In connection with Sadlo’s case, nine men who were involved in the drug operation were sentenced to a total of over 106 years in prison in March after admitting to conspiracy to supply the Class A substance.

According to Manchester Evening News, the majority of them were from the Greater Manchester area.