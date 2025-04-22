Harry Potter reboot hit with racist backlash for casting Black actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Ever since it was announced that streaming giant HBO was producing a new TV series based on the Harry Potter book franchise, the reboot has been clouded in heaps of controversy. While some fans rejoiced over the revival of a cornerstone of British youth culture, others begrudgingly noted that the remake would still benefit its controversial penwoman, JK Rowling.
HBO certainly had to navigate countless challenges while reimagining the book series for the small screen, ranging from updating the material that has become outdated in parts to recasting a host of beloved characters while managing intense scrutiny from sceptical fans.
So, perhaps it shouldn’t have been a surprise when a new wave of backlash started to mount over the casting of Paapa Essiedu, a Black man, as Severus Snape. If you take a quick look at social media, it’s evident that people aren’t exactly thrilled about the decision:
Essiedu is a demonstrably talented and versatile actor, who started out with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2012 and shot to fame in Michaela Coel’s hit series, I May Destroy You, in 2020.
Since then, the actor has been booked and busy through projects like Anne Boleyn, Gangs Of London, The Lazarus Project, Black Mirror: Demon 79, Genie and most recently The Outrun opposite Sairose Ronan.
However, judging by the intense reactions online, the fandom wasn’t quite able to see the vision when he was cast as the vicious but misunderstood Professor Snape for the new show.
Much of this backlash was rooted in Snape’s appearance as outlined in the books: Rowling originally imagined him as a thin man with greasy, shoulder-length black hair, a large hooked nose, pale skin with a yellowish undertone, and cold, black eyes. And of course, some fans were especially keen to focus on the skin tone part, under the guise of ‘book accuracy’.
Others noted that a muscular, attractive man, known for playing heathrobs, was not the right choice for Snape, a character who experienced bullying due to his plain and awkward appearance.
Fans of colour also expressed some concerns, noting that the scrutiny Snape was subjected to as a child, due to his nose shape and hair texture, would reflect upsetting racial dynamics with Essiedu’s casting.
Now the actor himself has broken his silence on his newest role, amid much noise online. In an Instagram post that simply didn’t acknowledge, the online discourse he said:
“An honour and a privilege to be going on this journey with these legends. We shall eat and we shall leave no crumbs. See you at Hogwarts.”
View this post on Instagram
Still, while some eyed Essiedu’s casting with concern, others couldn’t help but feel titillated and inspired about the “audacity of Black Snape.”
Being socially ostracised in one’s youth correlates well with the experiences of many Black and Brown people, who were raised in primarily white communities.
Snape’s stint with the Death Eaters (the magical equivalent to an extremist, white supremacist group of vigilantes), only to realise his errors, and pursue a life in service of redeeming this mistake, gives him a complex and powerful ark that an actor with a dramatic, Shakespearean background like Essiedu’s could breathe new life into.
Where others saw issues, some loyal and open-minded fans saw opportunities.
So maybe, just maybe, this isn’t a bad idea at all…