Harry Potter reboot hit with racist backlash for casting Black actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

HBO certainly had to navigate countless challenges while reimaging the book series for the small screen, ranging from navigating the ties to author JK Rowling to recasting a host of beloved characters.

Ever since it was announced that streaming giant HBO was producing a new TV series based on the Harry Potter book franchise, the reboot has been clouded in heaps of controversy. While some fans rejoiced over the revival of a cornerstone of British youth culture, others begrudgingly noted that the remake would still benefit its controversial penwoman, JK Rowling.

HBO certainly had to navigate countless challenges while reimagining the book series for the small screen, ranging from updating the material that has become outdated in parts to recasting a host of beloved characters while managing intense scrutiny from sceptical fans.

So, perhaps it shouldn’t have been a surprise when a new wave of backlash started to mount over the casting of Paapa Essiedu, a Black man, as Severus Snape. If you take a quick look at social media, it’s evident that people aren’t exactly thrilled about the decision:

What a massive disappointment. Paapa Essiedu has officially been cast as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter TV series, as announced today by HBO. The creators of the show, including J.K. Rowling, said that the TV series would be a faithful adaptation of the books. Snape is… pic.twitter.com/4lyMtie18j — Harry Potter Universe (@HPotterUniverse) April 14, 2025

losing paapa essiedu and nick frost to that awful woman’s franchise feels like such a shame genuinely — soprog (@tobesophlonely) April 14, 2025

really disappointed in paapa essiedu, who i really loved in black mirror, he doesn’t need this cursed project, absolutely NO ONE needs or wants this. pic.twitter.com/tu1dqfDyzF — strawberry in love 🎀 (@honeybunwife) March 7, 2025

Essiedu is a demonstrably talented and versatile actor, who started out with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2012 and shot to fame in Michaela Coel’s hit series, I May Destroy You, in 2020.

Since then, the actor has been booked and busy through projects like Anne Boleyn, Gangs Of London, The Lazarus Project, Black Mirror: Demon 79, Genie and most recently The Outrun opposite Sairose Ronan.

However, judging by the intense reactions online, the fandom wasn’t quite able to see the vision when he was cast as the vicious but misunderstood Professor Snape for the new show.

Paapa Essiedu’s Severus Snape in the new Harry Potter series is officially the worst casting of all time pic.twitter.com/azAANO6A4K — JV🕷️ (@vinhlegacy) April 17, 2025

Nothing going against Paapa Essiedu he’s a good actor but he isn’t Snape pic.twitter.com/rwBbs5xoY4 — Orlando Gomez (@supernanos86) April 15, 2025

Paapa Essiedu confirmed as Snape in HBO Harry Potter. Not a Harry Potter fan but eff these execs going out of their way to ruin everything. Give it 3 seasons before its cancel. Theme park attractions will still have white Snape. They are literally throwing Paapa under the bus. https://t.co/RLotXTANhx pic.twitter.com/FRyG6Jd38g — Samuel A Gill (@samuelagill) April 14, 2025

Much of this backlash was rooted in Snape’s appearance as outlined in the books: Rowling originally imagined him as a thin man with greasy, shoulder-length black hair, a large hooked nose, pale skin with a yellowish undertone, and cold, black eyes. And of course, some fans were especially keen to focus on the skin tone part, under the guise of ‘book accuracy’.

No one is going to watch this blackwashed SHIT #HarryPotterHBO.

“preserve the integrity of my books” my arse!

Fuck you @jk_rowling, you lying cunt.

Fuck you @warnerbros, you den of lying retards.

Fuck you Paapa Esiedu.

We WILL make this shit show FLOP#NotMySnape #SnapeIsWhite.

I’m gonna stop w the hp posts soon bc at the end of the day I want ppl to read other books instead and for that lady to lose all her money and relevancy, but paapa essiedu is also too hot to be playing that man, I’m sorry. — angie (@trymeasureloss) March 7, 2025

The only issue I see is when did #Snape suddenly become fine as hell? Alan Rickman was very attractive, but it was in an unconventional way. Paapa Essiedu is just straight up HOT! 🔥 🥵 How is this going to work if all the students are secretly writing I love Snape ❤️ in their… https://t.co/1faHerLBTo — Nikki (@Screamin_Red) March 8, 2025

Others noted that a muscular, attractive man, known for playing heathrobs, was not the right choice for Snape, a character who experienced bullying due to his plain and awkward appearance.

i love paapa essiedu why would they cast someone so hot and fun as fuckass snape 😭 — a ♡ (@hao1uvr) April 14, 2025

Fans of colour also expressed some concerns, noting that the scrutiny Snape was subjected to as a child, due to his nose shape and hair texture, would reflect upsetting racial dynamics with Essiedu’s casting.

Now the actor himself has broken his silence on his newest role, amid much noise online. In an Instagram post that simply didn’t acknowledge, the online discourse he said:

“An honour and a privilege to be going on this journey with these legends. We shall eat and we shall leave no crumbs. See you at Hogwarts.”

Still, while some eyed Essiedu’s casting with concern, others couldn’t help but feel titillated and inspired about the “audacity of Black Snape.”

Being socially ostracised in one’s youth correlates well with the experiences of many Black and Brown people, who were raised in primarily white communities.

Snape’s stint with the Death Eaters (the magical equivalent to an extremist, white supremacist group of vigilantes), only to realise his errors, and pursue a life in service of redeeming this mistake, gives him a complex and powerful ark that an actor with a dramatic, Shakespearean background like Essiedu’s could breathe new life into.

Where others saw issues, some loyal and open-minded fans saw opportunities.

It’s hysterical because Paapa is a once in a generation talent but a certain group of people who I neither have the time nor crayons to explain that too will spew vitriol. God bless, hope he deletes the socials right now. It’s not worth enduring. https://t.co/9VcSnABz4D — Minnie (@saintdutchess) April 14, 2025

None of you guys know shit about Paapa Essiedu. That man is insanely talented he can pick whatever role he wants and eat it tf up. — . (@mannangld) April 15, 2025

I’ve seen appreciation for Paapa Essiedu’s work with the RSC, but his performance in NTLive’s The Effect (2024) is criminally underrated. For all the hatred this guy is receiving, I’m not surprised that in a search for an age-appropriate Snape he was the best actor auditioning. pic.twitter.com/paLA88tlH0 — Grindeldore| Tolkien💍| The Greens| Saltburn era (@cauldrononfire) April 18, 2025

So maybe, just maybe, this isn’t a bad idea at all…