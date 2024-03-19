Culture
>

Entertainment

Miriam Margolyes angers adult Harry Potter fans after saying they need to grow up

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 19, 2024 at 12:53 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Miriam Margolyes angers adult Harry Potter fans after saying they need to grow up

In recent years, the Harry Potter franchise has continued to captivate audiences worldwide, transcending generational boundaries and solidifying its place in popular culture. However, amid the ongoing fervour surrounding the wizarding world, a contentious debate has emerged regarding the role of adult fans and their enduring attachment to the series.

Miriam Margolyes, known for her portrayal of Professor Pomona Sprout in the film franchise, recently ignited a discussion after suggesting that adult fans should “grow up” and move past their fascination with Harry Potter.

During two recent interviews conducted in New Zealand and Australia, the 82-year-old actor expressed her concerns regarding adult fans of the Harry Potter series, suggesting “they should be over that by now.”

“It was 25 years ago, and I think it’s for children,” the actress told New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ. “I do Cameos [personalised video messages] and people say they are doing a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, ‘Oh gosh what is their first night of fun going to be?’” Margolyes continued.

Later, in an interview with ABC News Australia, the actress, who had recently participated in a Vogue photoshoot posing nude behind a stack of iced buns, reiterated her stance. She emphasised that once teenagers have passed through puberty, they should leave their Harry Potter obsession behind and focus on exploring other interests and pursuits.

@abcnewsaus

Adult Harry Potter fans, look away! 🧙 The fabulous Miriam Margolyes - Professor Sprout, from the films - says people who are still fans of Harry Potter as adults should grow up… #MiriamMargolyes #HarryPotter #BookTok #ABCNews

♬ original sound - ABC News Australia - ABC News Australia

So, is it really time for adults to set aside their wands, leave behind the wizarding world, and accept that “it’s for children,” as Margolyes suggests?

For countless millennials, the answer is …Hell no! Harry Potter isn’t just a series of books and films—it’s a fundamental part of their identity. With the books released between 1997 and 2007 and the films spanning from 2001 to 2011, the magical saga has woven itself into the fabric of their lives. But Margolyes’ recent comments have ignited a fiery debate among fans, prompting a closer examination of the enduring allure of Harry Potter and the impact it continues to have on adult audiences.

In fact, a storm of fervent fans started to respond to the actor online. Some of them began by underscoring the deep emotional connection they have forged with the Harry Potter universe. From reliving the enchanting world through books, films, and theatre to immersing themselves in Harry Potter-themed weddings and Lego sets, fans of all ages continue to find solace and joy in the wizarding world.

Underneath the video of Margolyes’ statement, a lot of netizens began sharing their thoughts in the comments, with one user writing: “I’m 58 and just finished building a Harry Potter Lego tonight and currently debating which one I want next. Probably The Sorting Hat.”

“Can’t people just like the things they want to like? It’s not hurting anyone, leave us alone,” another user wrote.

Interestingly, Margolyes’ portrayal of the herbology professor left an enduring impact on fans, despite her limited screen time in the film series. Appearing in only two out of the eight films, Margolyes’ role has always been a beloved fan favourite.

During a different interview, Margolyes confessed: “It’s a very humbling thing actually to realise that the part for which I will be most known and most remembered is one scene really.”

That being said, the actor has also been known to downplay the experience, famously relaying in an interview with British Vogue that her time on the set wasn’t “significant.” I was pleased to have the role and I appreciated being a part of it and meeting everyone, but it’s not on the level of Charles Dickens,” Margolyes explained.

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

Alan Rickman’s secret journals reveal why he decided not to quit the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

By Monica Athnasious

Forget about Universal Orlando, this UK ‘Harry Potter’ themed Airbnb is the real deal

By Harriet Piercy

Artist uses AI to show what ‘Harry Potter’ characters should have looked like according to the books

Keep On Reading

By Harriet Piercy

Artist uses AI to show what ‘Harry Potter’ characters should have looked like according to the books

By Monica Athnasious

Introducing whimsigothic, the Stevie Nicks-inspired magician chic aesthetic made for modern witches

By Alma Fabiani

The stoned ape theory: why some people believe magic mushrooms influenced human evolution

By Jack Ramage

Is your boss tripping on acid? New research suggests so

By Charlie Sawyer

Why did Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin divorce? Tracking the actor’s dating history up to Rosalía

By Charlie Sawyer

Why is #FreeLiamNissan trending on Twitter and what does Elon Musk have to do with Liam Neeson?

By Abby Amoakuh

Gen Z girlies are rushing to freeze their eggs: Everything you need to know about the new trend

By Charlie Sawyer

Celebrity interviewer Liv Marks reveals how Renée Zellweger and Sandra Bullock took her by surprise

By Charlie Sawyer

Understanding the sneaky link: Meaning of the dating trend beyond the hook-up

By Abby Amoakuh

What is Megan’s Law and what does it have to do with Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s beef?

By Abby Amoakuh

UK universities introduce 3-day week to allow students to find part-time work amid financial crisis

By Charlie Sawyer

How to get a refund on your student loan from SLC

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

4-year-old becomes second child to have near-death experience after drinking iced slushy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

What’s the happiest country in the world? Spoiler: it didn’t win fairly

By Jack Ramage

Gen Alpha, Gen iPad: What’s the consequence of raising a generation of iPad kids?

By Alma Fabiani

50 Cent is sponsoring an under-14 girls football team in Wales

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Spanish town in shock after AI-generated images of naked underage girls are leaked online

By Abby Amoakuh

Is Donald Trump going to jail? A full breakdown of his impending legal doom

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

A triangle of sadness: The 3 biggest issues facing UK universities at the moment

By Abby Amoakuh

Alabama Barker responds to Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram post about new son Rocky