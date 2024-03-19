Miriam Margolyes angers adult Harry Potter fans after saying they need to grow up

Image by British Vogue

Renowned actress Miriam Margolyes sparked debate after voicing concerns about adult Harry Potter fans, suggesting it’s time for them to move on.

In recent years, the Harry Potter franchise has continued to captivate audiences worldwide, transcending generational boundaries and solidifying its place in popular culture. However, amid the ongoing fervour surrounding the wizarding world, a contentious debate has emerged regarding the role of adult fans and their enduring attachment to the series.

Miriam Margolyes, known for her portrayal of Professor Pomona Sprout in the film franchise, recently ignited a discussion after suggesting that adult fans should “grow up” and move past their fascination with Harry Potter.

During two recent interviews conducted in New Zealand and Australia, the 82-year-old actor expressed her concerns regarding adult fans of the Harry Potter series, suggesting “they should be over that by now.”

“It was 25 years ago, and I think it’s for children,” the actress told New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ. “I do Cameos [personalised video messages] and people say they are doing a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, ‘Oh gosh what is their first night of fun going to be?’” Margolyes continued.

Later, in an interview with ABC News Australia, the actress, who had recently participated in a Vogue photoshoot posing nude behind a stack of iced buns, reiterated her stance. She emphasised that once teenagers have passed through puberty, they should leave their Harry Potter obsession behind and focus on exploring other interests and pursuits.

So, is it really time for adults to set aside their wands, leave behind the wizarding world, and accept that “it’s for children,” as Margolyes suggests?

For countless millennials, the answer is …Hell no! Harry Potter isn’t just a series of books and films—it’s a fundamental part of their identity. With the books released between 1997 and 2007 and the films spanning from 2001 to 2011, the magical saga has woven itself into the fabric of their lives. But Margolyes’ recent comments have ignited a fiery debate among fans, prompting a closer examination of the enduring allure of Harry Potter and the impact it continues to have on adult audiences.

Miriam Margolyes has doubled down on adult Harry Potter fans needing to grow up.



“If your balls have dropped, then it’s time to forget about it.”



(Source: abcnews_au/IG) pic.twitter.com/exuK8xh7pw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2024

In fact, a storm of fervent fans started to respond to the actor online. Some of them began by underscoring the deep emotional connection they have forged with the Harry Potter universe. From reliving the enchanting world through books, films, and theatre to immersing themselves in Harry Potter-themed weddings and Lego sets, fans of all ages continue to find solace and joy in the wizarding world.

Underneath the video of Margolyes’ statement, a lot of netizens began sharing their thoughts in the comments, with one user writing: “I’m 58 and just finished building a Harry Potter Lego tonight and currently debating which one I want next. Probably The Sorting Hat.”

“Can’t people just like the things they want to like? It’s not hurting anyone, leave us alone,” another user wrote.

Interestingly, Margolyes’ portrayal of the herbology professor left an enduring impact on fans, despite her limited screen time in the film series. Appearing in only two out of the eight films, Margolyes’ role has always been a beloved fan favourite.

During a different interview, Margolyes confessed: “It’s a very humbling thing actually to realise that the part for which I will be most known and most remembered is one scene really.”

That being said, the actor has also been known to downplay the experience, famously relaying in an interview with British Vogue that her time on the set wasn’t “significant.” I was pleased to have the role and I appreciated being a part of it and meeting everyone, but it’s not on the level of Charles Dickens,” Margolyes explained.