Is Kylie Jenner broke? New conspiracy theory suggests the billionaire might be out of cash

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 14, 2024

In the ever-churning world of celebrity finance, few names evoke as much intrigue and speculation as Kylie Jenner. Once hailed as the world’s “youngest self-made billionaire” by Forbes, Jenner’s financial status has become a subject of intense scrutiny and scepticism in recent years. Accusations of living beyond her means and concerns about her business ventures have fueled a growing chorus of cynics, casting doubts on the true extent of her wealth.

Shortly after giving the reality TV star the impressive title of “youngest self-made billionaire” in 2019, Forbes retracted its statement, instead inferring that Jenner had been creating a “web of lies” to exaggerate the size and success of her business ventures.

Allegations surfaced that Jenner and her family had gone to extraordinary lengths to inflate her wealth, including the creation of potentially falsified tax returns—a claim vehemently refuted by Jenner on social media. Forbes stated: “Similar to Donald Trump’s decades-long obsession with his net worth, the unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go—including inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA’s offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged—reveals just how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer.”

Central to the controversy has been Jenner’s decision to sell a majority stake of her cosmetics empire to Coty, a publicly traded beauty conglomerate. While this deal was heralded as a monumental achievement, Forbes raised doubts about the true value of Jenner’s business, suggesting it may be significantly smaller and less profitable than previously believed.

The crux of Forbes’ argument rests on discrepancies between reported sales figures and information disclosed to investors by Coty. Contrary to earlier claims of staggering revenue, documents suggested more modest earnings, prompting Forbes to revise Jenner’s net worth to just under $680 million—a far cry from her purported billionaire status.

However, the business publication wasn’t the sole sceptic regarding Kylie Jenner’s finances. Online netizens, in fact, began delving into the matter, sparking the latest volley in this ongoing narrative.

One notable instance comes from TikTok user @Michelletok. The creator suggested that Jenner’s extravagant spending may be surpassing her actual wealth. With an array of properties valued at a staggering $80 million, the TikToker highlighted the significant expenses associated with maintaining such luxurious properties.

From mortgage payments to landscaping and security systems, the costs accumulate rapidly. Additionally, Michelle suggested that Jenner may be opportunistically pursuing financial gain without any genuine dedication to her ventures.

https://www.tiktok.com/@michelletok/video/7344217044931382570

The speculation regarding Jenner’s financial situation intensified as she and her ex-partner Travis Scott continued their prolonged search for a buyer for their Beverly Hills estate. Despite being on the market for two years, the property remained unsold, fueling further speculation about Jenner’s financial health and lifestyle choices.

As of now, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the reality TV star begging for help on the streets. However, one thing is clear: Despite her global reputation as a beacon of entrepreneurial success, Jenner’s financial situation appears to be slightly less glamorous than previously believed.

