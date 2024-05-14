What is HYROX? The new Gen Z fitness craze that makes running clubs look mega boring

Images courtesy of TikTok

If there’s one thing London is known for—you know, aside from the whole crabby attitude thing—it’s that we have an almost cult-like obsession with fitness trends. You could stand in the middle of the city, throw a pebble in quite literally any direction and come across at least a dozen different run clubs, all with motivation tag lines such as “friends made with miles shared.” But running isn’t the only craze that’s taken over London, it’s got a much more dramatic and chaotic cousin. Introducing HYROX.

HYROX has completely taken over my FYP, and a quick search for the term on TikTok explains why. Currently, the search term has a whopping 15.1 million associated posts. According to The Irish Times, the race exploded in popularity after the pandemic came to a close, with over 175,000 people predicted to participate in the more than 60 races that HYROX has organised for 2024.

Founded in Germany in 2017, HYROX now hosts competitions in 11 countries and over 30 cities across the world. Moreover, there are zero finishing time restrictions. I’m taking that as confirmation that no one is going to yell at me when I take my Diet Coke break.

The thing is, it feels like this new type of exercise has just popped up out of nowhere. I truly had never heard of it until three weeks ago, and now it’s all I can think about—after I got over the fact that HYROX sounds a lot like a summer cocktail.

What is HYROX?

HYROX is a fitness competition that combines running and functional workout stations. Held in indoor arenas and usually hosting around 3,000 participants, the competition consists of a one-kilometre run, followed by one functional workout station, repeated eight times.

The eight workouts in the race format are SkiErg, Sled Push, Sled Pull, Burpee Broad Jumps, Rowing, Farmers Carry, Sandbag Lunges, and Wall Balls. And yes, those are all official names for these exercises…

Spectators can even come and watch the competition (my housemate spent an entire day out watching these people do their thing).

One of HYROX’s main selling points is that it’s not catered solely for elite athletes. People with all different types of fitness experience and abilities are encouraged to get involved. And because there are so many different workout stations, there’s something for everyone. Slay.

That being said, it should be noted that there is definitely such a thing as a “HYROX girlie.”

SCREENSHOT reached out to HYROX to try and get some of their insider insight on the TikTok craze and we got to chew the ear off of none other than Master Trainer Jake Dearden. Dearden stated: “TikTok is all about sharing engaging and entertaining content, and HYROX fits this perfectly! HYROX’s fresh take on fitness by blending traditional endurance methods with functional movements appeals to a broad audience looking for exciting challenges. It’s also super inclusive with different divisions for all fitness levels and team options, so everyone feels welcome. Also, the competitive vibe and supportive community make it fun for participants and spectators.”

“We have hooked people who might not have known about HYROX otherwise and managed to raise their interest enough to want to try it out. It’s been great to see how social media has helped us connect with new people and get them excited about this form of fitness,” Dearden explained.

TikTok has an insane ability to take something sheltered within a particular niche or sub-community and help it blow up and reach the masses. HYROX has definitely benefited from the algorithm. Running clubs are never going to be my thing, but I could maybe get on board with a sled push or two.