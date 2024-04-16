Culture
>

Entertainment

JoJo Siwa fans shocked to discover performer’s mother started bleaching her hair when she was 2 years old

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Apr 16, 2024 at 03:25 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

JoJo Siwa fans shocked to discover performer’s mother started bleaching her hair when she was 2 years old

I think it’s safe to say that the entire world has JoJo Siwa on the brain. Whether it’s her $50,000 veneers, the authenticity of her new single ‘Karma’, or the fact that she claimed to have invented “gay pop,” people are truly obsessed with talking about the former reality TV star. Our latest fascination? Siwa’s seemingly interesting relationship with her mum Jessalynn.

Netizens were first introduced to Jessalynn and JoJo Siwa in 2013 when the young star was only nine years old. Placing her daughter into the limelight on the highly popular show Dance Moms, Jessalynn quickly entered the coveted realm of ‘show moms’. So, it came as no surprise when audiences found out that Jessalynn had been bleaching Siwa’s hair blonde since the age of two…

@officiallifetimetv

ICONIC. @itsjojosiwa #dancemoms #fyp #foryoupage #jojosiwa

♬ original sound - LifetimeTV

Look, as a fellow blonde, I understand the desire to maintain the look. But bleaching from the age of two feels a little extreme.

Lately, Siwa has been dominating headlines and a lot of people have been unearthing clips from the presenter’s childhood. And, in doing so, people realised that Jessalynn made sure to take every precaution so that Siwa dominated.

People were definitely shocked to find out that Siwa’s hair had been through it for well over a decade:

Interestingly, Jessalynn has also been trending recently after she attended one of Siwa’s performances and witnessed her daughter put on one hell of a show. On Sunday 14 April, Siwa took the stage at Miami Beach Pride.

@urmomshouse2000

jojos words of wisdom 🤫🌈 @JoJo Siwa #miamibeach #pride

♬ original sound - madi
@f4ctoryg1rl

seeing jojo siwa was actually the best and funniest thing i have experienced @JoJo Siwa #fypシ #fyp #jojosiwa #jojo #miami #miamibeach #pride

♬ original sound - gaby

There were a couple of raunchy moments during Siwa’s performance—a pretty normal occurrence for any pride act. However, some people were shocked to see Jessalynn in the audience, presumably thinking that it was not appropriate for Siwa’s mother to watch.

Personally, I think Siwa’s mother was likely only there to ensure JoJo didn’t end up claiming to also have invented R&B or House music. That girl needs a little bit of supervision every now and then.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

JoJo Siwa reveals she spent a staggering $50,000 on this surprising cosmetic surgery procedure

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Brit Smith, the smaller artist JoJo Siwa allegedly stole Karma from?

By Louis Shankar

From Donald Trump to Matt Hancock, reality TV is ruining democracy one viral show at a time

Keep On Reading

By Louis Shankar

From Donald Trump to Matt Hancock, reality TV is ruining democracy one viral show at a time

By Monica Athnasious

Netflix announces new ‘Squid Game’ reality TV show, turning themselves into real-life VIPs

By Abby Amoakuh

Nikki Haley pushes ahead of Ron DeSantis as Chris Christie drops out of presidential race

By Abby Amoakuh

Newly leaked documents suggest Putin is ready to start World War 3

By Charlie Sawyer

The impact of Javier Milei’s presidential victory in Argentina and its influence on Trump’s candidacy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Friends co-stars and family pay heartfelt tribute to late Matthew Perry

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Ryan Bayldon-Lumsden is the murder suspect standing for re-election in Australia

By Alma Fabiani

Is David Attenborough dead? Netizens concerned by trending hashtag

By Abby Amoakuh

Father of man who died after climbing into airplane engine reveals why he thinks he did it

By Abby Amoakuh

Gen Zers are locked into career echo chambers. Here’s how to get out of them

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Christmas on the streets: Inside the UK’s heartbreaking 14% homelessness increase

By Charlie Sawyer

Man partied for four days unaware he had been shot in the head

By Charlie Sawyer

Timothée Chalamet finally addresses Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez feud in TMZ video

By Charlie Sawyer

Billionaire George Soros targets Hispanic voting bloc and Republicans throw low blows in 4th debate

By Abby Amoakuh

Trump’s gag order paused as Biden secures more pandas from China

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Here’s why Homer is not going to strangle Bart in The Simpsons anymore

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Ziwe Fumudoh? Unpacking the comedy genius putting white people in the hot seat

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

North West’s performance with Kanye proves that 2024 is going to be her big year

By Abby Amoakuh

Drake calls for release of Tory Lanez, proving once more that he’s a rapper for the manosphere

By Abby Amoakuh

Is football apolitical? Here is how FIFA and the UEFA are used to further political agendas