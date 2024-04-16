JoJo Siwa fans shocked to discover performer’s mother started bleaching her hair when she was 2 years old

Netizens were first introduced to Jessalynn and JoJo Siwa in 2013 when the young star was only nine years old.

I think it’s safe to say that the entire world has JoJo Siwa on the brain. Whether it’s her $50,000 veneers, the authenticity of her new single ‘Karma’, or the fact that she claimed to have invented “gay pop,” people are truly obsessed with talking about the former reality TV star. Our latest fascination? Siwa’s seemingly interesting relationship with her mum Jessalynn.

Placing her daughter into the limelight on the highly popular show Dance Moms, Jessalynn quickly entered the coveted realm of 'show moms'. So, it came as no surprise when audiences found out that Jessalynn had been bleaching Siwa's hair blonde since the age of two…

Look, as a fellow blonde, I understand the desire to maintain the look. But bleaching from the age of two feels a little extreme.

Lately, Siwa has been dominating headlines and a lot of people have been unearthing clips from the presenter’s childhood. And, in doing so, people realised that Jessalynn made sure to take every precaution so that Siwa dominated.

People were definitely shocked to find out that Siwa’s hair had been through it for well over a decade:

i found out today that jojo siwa isn’t a natural blonde and her mother has been bleaching her hair since she was 2 years old pic.twitter.com/1xkGTe4o8z — willow ⚢ (@mirapaint) April 13, 2024

no fuckign way holy shit. that hair must be dry as hell — ally 💫 (@shiraishistars) April 13, 2024

wait jojo siwa is naturally brunette? but i remember seeing her on dance mums when she was like 8/9 with blonde hair😩 did her mum dye her hair from young jesus — sash (@bashperkinsx) February 12, 2021

Interestingly, Jessalynn has also been trending recently after she attended one of Siwa’s performances and witnessed her daughter put on one hell of a show. On Sunday 14 April, Siwa took the stage at Miami Beach Pride.

There were a couple of raunchy moments during Siwa’s performance—a pretty normal occurrence for any pride act. However, some people were shocked to see Jessalynn in the audience, presumably thinking that it was not appropriate for Siwa’s mother to watch.

Personally, I think Siwa’s mother was likely only there to ensure JoJo didn’t end up claiming to also have invented R&B or House music. That girl needs a little bit of supervision every now and then.