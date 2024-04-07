From techno string quartets to thrifted dresses, Gen Z weddings are on the rise

Images courtesy of TikTok

Envision this: a young bride is walking down the aisle in a thrifted dress as a string quartet plays an instrumental version of ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animal. For their first dance, the couple probably chose ‘Love’ by Lana Del Rey. Afterwards, the DJ starts playing a medley of Taylor Swift songs. There will be no cake smashing at this wedding but, who knows, maybe a playful food fight? And as the wedding content creators begin to interview the guests for the post-ceremony confessionals, the wedding party hands out LED glow sticks to the guests on the dancefloor as they begin to dance the night away. Welcome to Gen Z weddings.

I know what you’re thinking. ‘There are no Gen Z weddings. The only people who get married in their early 20s are Mormon influencers or Millie Bobby Brown.’ But it turns out that among the millions of couples tying the knot every year, are many Gen Zers willing to take the plunge into holy matrimony a bit earlier than expected. And we youngsters are already leaving quite a mark on the wedding landscape. Thus, SCREENSHOT compiled a range of different reports to give you an idea of exactly what Gen Z weddings are all about.

‘Can I have your Snapchat?’ — ‘No, I’m married’

As the oldest Gen Zers are now reaching marrying age as they enter their mid to late 20s, we are already getting a good glimpse of how their way of doing nuptials is changing the wedding industry. The first step on their new wedding agenda? Wedding content creators.

What is a wedding content creator?

Good question! And lucky for you, I dug myself through Google and TikTok to get a bona fide answer.

A wedding content creator shoots behind-the-scenes content on an iPhone (or camcorder for that specific vintage vibe) to capture all the cute and candid moments a videographer or photographer usually can’t manage to get a hold of. As such, they’ll usually attend the wedding as an undercover guest and document the special day in hundreds of snaps and short-form clips that will be delivered to the couple within 24 hours after the celebrations. Rather than a feature-length film, you’ll receive hundreds of little moments captured throughout the day that will last you until the professional videos and images are delivered.

Think of them as your special wedding bestie that will save your parents or grandparents from having to figure out their phones just to take a picture of you before the ceremony.

Second on the agenda is vintage shopping.

Gen Z are thrifting their wedding outfits

Most Gen Zers will know that the thrift shop is where it’s at if you’re looking for a special, one-of-a-kind piece. And where is a better place for that than at a wedding?

Google searches for “used wedding dresses” have increased by 100 per cent over the past five years and those for “sell wedding dress near me” are up 1,350 per cent. In its annual weddings report, Lyst revealed that views of preowned wedding dresses on its platform have risen by 93 per cent in 2018.

Since the majority of clothes can also be purchased for a literal fraction of the original price, second-hand wedding looks are also a great way to save some cash.

Gen Z are getting married on a budget

Around 75 per cent of Gen Z and millennial couples said in a recent survey that they think it’s too expensive to get married amid a cost of living crisis and wage stagnation.

In 2023, the cost of the average wedding reached $30,000 in the US and £20,775 in the UK. That is a massive chunk of money most young people would rather use for a down payment or to pay off their student loans.

Enter the low-budget wedding trend on TikTok that is being spearheaded by us young savers. In other words, we’re saying ‘yes’ to the cheap wedding dress, buffets instead of catering, playlists instead of DJs, small guest counts, and DIY flower arrangements.

In an attempt not to break the bank on just one day of celebrations, a lot of young couples are also opting for cheaper weekday and courthouse weddings.

Gen Z are saying goodbye to the wedding cake

Instead of going for one big wedding cake that costs between £400 to £500 and can’t accommodate a variety of diets, more young couples are opting for portioned desserts which cater to different tastes. Their choices include ice cream bars, cupcakes, doughnuts and Oreo towers, or croquembouches. The options are really endless, so why tie yourself to the most basic one?

Altogether, it looks like Gen Z couples are redefining weddings with a focus on cost-saving, sustainability, and personalised experiences. And we love to see it.