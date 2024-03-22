Politics
>

Global politics

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Viva Kennedy 24 campaign: A bid for Latino votes amid controversy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Mar 22, 2024 at 01:06 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s Viva Kennedy 24 campaign: A bid for Latino votes amid controversy

It’s that time again. Welcome to another edition of our 2024 presidential elections weekly recaps, where we delve into the latest developments shaping the US political landscape. Today, we’re unravelling the intricacies surrounding independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s ambitious outreach efforts aimed at Hispanic voters, reminiscent of his uncle JFK’s historic ‘Viva Kennedy’ campaign—a blueprint credited with shaping the contemporary Latino vote.

Kennedy’s endeavour to engage Hispanic voters comes at a pivotal moment in American politics. With his eye on the presidency, Kennedy seeks to leverage his family’s storied legacy to mobilise Latino voters across the nation. Partnering with figures like former Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Kennedy aims to tap into the rich tapestry of Latino communities, particularly in key battleground states like Georgia and Arizona.

Rob Lucero, who’s currently directing ‘Viva Kennedy’, during an interview for Axios, explained that the campaign will register voters under RFK’s We the People Party, launch Spanish-language ads, and establish clubs nationwide, mirroring JFK’s approach.

However, Kennedy’s selection of special guests is a notable departure from the typical outreach event. Remember Villanueva? The first Spanish-speaking sheriff elected to the position in over a century? Well, the ex- sheriff’s tenure was marked by scandals and clashes with elected officials and his affinity for conservative pundits like Tucker Carlson, along with his adoption of Republican rhetoric, earned him favour among right-wing circles.

As for Kennedy himself, he’s had his hands full with controversies too. When he started catching flak for spreading anti-vaccine conspiracy theories during the pandemic—a period that disproportionately affected people of colour in the US, including Latinos—it was clear he wasn’t one to shy away from the limelight.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, granddaughter of Cesar Chavez, launched her own outreach initiative, Latinos con Biden-Harris (Spanish for “Latinos with Biden-Harris”. Focused on highlighting Biden’s record and contrasting it with Trump’s policies, the effort underscores the intense competition for Latino support in the upcoming election.

As the nation braces for another historic election cycle, all eyes are on the Latino electorate, poised to play a decisive role in shaping the future of American politics. With competing narratives and divergent strategies at play, the battle for Latino support promises to be one of the defining features of the 2024 presidential race.

Popular Reads

By Yair Oded

US election 2020 update: Who will win and what will happen afterwards?

By Alma Fabiani

Connecticut high schools to become first to offer black and Latino studies in 2022

By Alma Fabiani

Floating abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico could help US women in southern states bypass bans

Keep On Reading

By Alma Fabiani

Floating abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico could help US women in southern states bypass bans

By Alma Fabiani

Biden has won. Will Trump be able to change the results of the election?

By Charlie Sawyer

364 days away from election day, Trump leads the 2024 US presidential election polls 

By Charlie Sawyer

Who are Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ girlfriend and ex-girlfriend, Meagan Good and Grace Jabbari?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Miriam Margolyes angers adult Harry Potter fans after saying they need to grow up

By Charlie Sawyer

Hair today, bare tomorrow: Nudist barbershops are trending in Brazil

By Abby Amoakuh

Which surprise songs is Taylor Swift performing during the Eras tour? A guide on what to expect

By Charlie Sawyer

Celebrity interviewer Liv Marks reveals how Renée Zellweger and Sandra Bullock took her by surprise

By Charlie Sawyer

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s husband and why is the former convict now a social media icon?

By Charlie Sawyer

Why PinkPantheress is the lowkey gen Z pop princess we all deserve

By Abby Amoakuh

VICE’s attempt to call that viral London pub culture TikTok art is giving high-key millennial cringe

By Abby Amoakuh

RuPaul’s new online bookstore Allstore removes anti-trans and far-right books following controversy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

4-year-old becomes second child to have near-death experience after drinking iced slushy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel after taking distasteful jab at Amy Schumer’s appearance

By Abby Amoakuh

Nikki Haley pushes ahead of Ron DeSantis as Chris Christie drops out of presidential race

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Archaic Missouri law denies pregnant women the right to divorce, even in cases of domestic violence

By Charlie Sawyer

Is the internet finally falling out of love with Emma Chamberlain?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

North West’s performance with Kanye proves that 2024 is going to be her big year

By Abby Amoakuh

Kevin Spacey receives standing ovation at Oxford University lecture on cancel culture

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Man climbs over train tracks to harass woman at London station, prompting calls for safety measures