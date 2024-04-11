Who is Brit Smith, the smaller artist JoJo Siwa allegedly stole Karma from?

Image courtesy of JoJo Siwa and Brit Smith

Is ‘Karma’ a rip-off and did JoJo Siwa steal another song from smaller artist? We investigated the controversy around the singer’s recent songs and collected all the answers for you.

The plot thickens in the twisty release of JoJo Siwa’s new single ‘Karma’. The Dance Moms alum is currently facing accusations that she reportedly stole the viral track from a smaller singer called Matisse, also known as Brit Smith, who even filmed an unreleased music video for it in 2012! So, let’s take a deeper look at this unfolding mess before us.

jojo siwa stole karma from brit smith…literally word for word… pic.twitter.com/WEz4ahFiMS — cherry ౨ৎ (@hrrysbows) April 9, 2024

Yes Brit Smith end Jojo for me pic.twitter.com/b7qHJ3rj7I — Plastic Aloud (@PlasticAloud) April 10, 2024

Who is Brit Smith?

Brittany Smith, also recognised as Brit Smith or Matisse, is an American singer, songwriter and dancer. Smith used to be part of the pop duo Brit & Alex with her identical twin sister Alexia until the girl group broke up in 2009. Smith then embarked on a solo career and released her first track ‘Better Than Her’ featuring Akon in 2010.

In 2012, Smith was presented with the song ‘Karma’s a Bitch’, after Miley Cyrus recorded it in 2011 but decided not to release it. Smith reworked the track with rapper and record producer Timbaland and recorded a very 80’s coded music video for it.

The track was intended to be released in her debut solo album, but eventually got scrapped for unknown reasons…

Fast forward to 2024, when the song made its way into the hands of Miss Siwa, who finally gave it its release with the shortened title ‘Karma’. In short, there was no stealing involved. Just a lot of passing around.

Nevertheless, Siwa’s adaptation of the track gave Smith a new wave of popularity and fame, especially after the original music video for Karma resurfaced.

Some even stated that they preferred Smith’s version of Karma.

The OG Brit Smith version of Karma’s A Bitch is so much better than Jojo Siwa’s version and not only do I have it stuck in my head but I’ve been playing it non-stop 🎧🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/nqqHkajU12 — 𝓒𝓪𝓲𝓵𝔂𝓷💘 (@JenTillysBitch) April 10, 2024

the way brit smiths version of karma absolutely eats i would’ve loved that shit in the 2010s — violet 💋 (@fairyprc) April 11, 2024

we have decided to stan brit smith instead pic.twitter.com/F5f1Ud46fM https://t.co/LerNAxRpiG — alex ☆ (@byeitsalex) April 10, 2024

This whole video and “song” all being promotion for gay pop icon BRIT SMITH!!! https://t.co/GqPlWCzRpS — Swaggot (@ethanengh) April 11, 2024

Why do fans think JoJo Siwa stole Karma?

So, many of these thieving rumours spread because Siwa had also been accused of stealing another song as well. In a resurfaced video from a listening party for Siwa’s new album, the artist introduces a new song called ‘Choose Your Fighter’.

“This song, I want you to listen for a very special ad lib,” the artist said while introducing it. “Cause it is about one of my exes. And I will sure as hell point it out when that ad lib comes—don’t you worry. This next song is called ‘Choose Your Fighter’.”

Fans mistook clips of the video as her talking about ‘Karma’ and thought Siwa was claiming to have written the whole song, rather than just the ad-lip section.

no shit jojo siwa actually used someone else's song (karma) and said she, herself, wrote the song for her ex 😧😧 — mayoi ⋆ acheron haver (@abandollissues) April 10, 2024

Jojo siwa wrote karma about ex oomf — haystack 🌾🇵🇸 (@MissHaystack) April 9, 2024

However, others took it as further evidence that Siwa was a thief as it came to light that ‘Choose Your Fighter’ is another unreleased track from a different artist.

you gotta laugh. she literally stole someone’s song from 2022 and is putting it out as her own💀 pic.twitter.com/HCdOAKYegl — katie (ttpd version)🤍 (@katiesversion89) April 5, 2024

Who is Emeline?

Emeline is a queer French singer, songwriter and music artist from Paris.

The song ‘Choose Your Own Fighter’ was quickly revealed to be Emeline’s due to a now-deleted TikTok which was posted in 2022, that the internet naturally managed to get a hold of. At the time, Emeline responded to the concern fans were expressing in her comments, sharing that she was going to make a story time to talk about what’s going on, although she has yet to do so as of 11 April 2024.

and no, the og artist didn’t know about it😬 pic.twitter.com/i6nnVNP2Hq — katie (ttpd version)🤍 (@katiesversion89) April 5, 2024

So, is JoJo Siwa a thief?

Absolutely not. Fans of the singer dug out multiple videos in which Siwa clarifies that she was given Karma and did not write it. So, calm it with the cancellation people.

People are angry at Jojo Siwa due to her song Karma, not being written by her with it actually being an unreleased Brit Smith song and at one point allegedly Miley Cyrus. People have gone viral claiming that Jojo said she wrote it but clips have surfaced disproving that 💀 pic.twitter.com/d54lK3fN7m — Saammuel (@Saammuel) April 10, 2024

As for ‘Choose Your Fighter’, it seems like it might just be another unreleased song that Siwa decided to adopt. Given the lack of accusations about theft by the actual artist, Emeline, it seems fair to say that the internet is getting ahead of itself again.