Politics
>

Global politics

25-year-old Republican politician tells Americans not to be weak or gay in campaign video

By Charlie Sawyer

Published May 15, 2024 at 12:53 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

25-year-old Republican politician tells Americans not to be weak or gay in campaign video

A Republican politician currently running for Missouri Secretary of State is facing serious backlash after releasing a highly offensive—and objectively bad—campaign video. Labelled online by netizens as a “trainwreck” and “super cringe,” it’s evident that promotional videos are going way too far.

Valentina Gomez is a 25-year-old Republican whose entire political public persona revolves around Make American Great Again (MAGA)-first rhetoric and Christian Nationalism. Evidently representing the emerging Gen Z far-right extremist movement, Gomez has already made quite a name for herself on social media.

Oh, and did I mention that she’s also a massive Andrew Tate fan?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valentina Gomez (@valentinaformissouri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valentina Gomez (@valentinaformissouri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valentina Gomez (@valentinaformissouri)

On Monday 13 May 2024, Gomez released her much-anticipated campaign video, and let’s just say that she really kept the entire vibe of the clip ‘on theme’.

Captioned, “Don’t be weak and gay. August 6th is the day we take Missouri back from these corrupt politicians,” the video features Gomez running down a street in shorts and what appears to be a bulletproof vest. The (it pains me to say) politician states: “In America, you can be anything you want. So don’t be weak and gay—stay f*cking hard.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valentina Gomez (@valentinaformissouri)

The video then ends with an image of Gomez with an incredibly terrifying-looking gun.

Here are just a handful of my favourite reactions from netizens online:

While there are of course a number of conservatives who are taking Gomez seriously, it’s at least relatively comforting to see far more absolutely rip the 25-year-old to shreds in the comments. We’ll have to wait until later this year to see if Gomez’s hate-fuelled rhetoric will actually translate into any votes.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Conservatives are spreading dangerous misinformation about birth control on TikTok

By Abby Amoakuh

The worldwide war of words: Inside the disinformation campaigns surrounding the Israel-Hamas war

By Charlie Sawyer

What are ZYN pouches? Tucker Carlson’s go-to nicotine pillows that are fuelling right-wing Gen Z men

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

What are ZYN pouches? Tucker Carlson’s go-to nicotine pillows that are fuelling right-wing Gen Z men

By Charlie Sawyer

Who is Candace Owens? The right-wing journalist who is besties with Andrew Tate and Kanye West

By Charlie Sawyer

Michael J. Fox speech at the BAFTA Awards 2024 leaves viewers in tears

By Charlie Sawyer

Usher Super Bowl 2024 halftime show: Justin Bieber to make comeback as special guest

By Charlie Sawyer

Making the case for Louis Theroux to be declared an official Gen Z icon

By Abby Amoakuh

Micro-cheating is a millennial dating trend gen Zers aren’t worried about

By Charlie Sawyer

Ron DeSantis’ obsession with the anti-woke agenda ruined his chances of becoming president

By Charlie Sawyer

How did YouTuber Tana Mongeau become so rich? Stalker stories and messy relationships

By Abby Amoakuh

TikTok comedian Matt Rife’s issue with his female fanbase is misogyny at its finest

By Alma Fabiani

The rise, fall, and resurgence of the tramp stamp: How Gen Z are reclaiming lower back tattoos

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Natalia Grace launches GoFundMe following explosive docuseries revealing her true age

By Charlie Sawyer

This Saltburn-inspired cocktail containing Jacob Elordi’s bathwater is going viral on TikTok. Ew

By Abby Amoakuh

What is girl therapy? The TikTok trend disguising middle-class consumerism as self-care to Gen Z

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

Is BookTok ruining reading? Critics seem to think so

By Charlie Sawyer

Emily Ratajkowski debuts divorce rings, symbolising the beginning of the loud breakup era

By Abby Amoakuh

South Africa is challenging the Western-led world order with its genocide case against Israel

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Where is P Diddy? His private jet’s tracking suggests he’s fled the US

By Charlie Sawyer

Who are Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ girlfriend and ex-girlfriend, Meagan Good and Grace Jabbari?

By Charlie Sawyer

Billionaire George Soros targets Hispanic voting bloc and Republicans throw low blows in 4th debate

By Charlie Sawyer

Fans in mourning after speculating that Ryan Gosling might have gotten a bad Botox job