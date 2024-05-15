25-year-old Republican politician tells Americans not to be weak or gay in campaign video

Valentina Gomez is a 25-year-old Republican whose entire political public persona revolves around Make American Great Again (MAGA)-first rhetoric and Christian Nationalism.

A Republican politician currently running for Missouri Secretary of State is facing serious backlash after releasing a highly offensive—and objectively bad—campaign video. Labelled online by netizens as a “trainwreck” and “super cringe,” it’s evident that promotional videos are going way too far.

Oh, and did I mention that she’s also a massive Andrew Tate fan?

On Monday 13 May 2024, Gomez released her much-anticipated campaign video, and let’s just say that she really kept the entire vibe of the clip ‘on theme’.

Captioned, “Don’t be weak and gay. August 6th is the day we take Missouri back from these corrupt politicians,” the video features Gomez running down a street in shorts and what appears to be a bulletproof vest. The (it pains me to say) politician states: “In America, you can be anything you want. So don’t be weak and gay—stay f*cking hard.”

The video then ends with an image of Gomez with an incredibly terrifying-looking gun.

Here are just a handful of my favourite reactions from netizens online:

Valentina Gomez is definitely going through an identity crisis. https://t.co/J7G4BP16OV — RainyDais (@rainydais) May 15, 2024

Is Valentina Gomez wearing a weighted vest? 💪🏼 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2024

I am convinced that Valentina Gomez is a creation of A.I. that was forced to watch parody movies like Top Secret and Airplane. https://t.co/v4DxuWGmkb — Not The Real Davey (@nottherealdavey) May 14, 2024

While there are of course a number of conservatives who are taking Gomez seriously, it’s at least relatively comforting to see far more absolutely rip the 25-year-old to shreds in the comments. We’ll have to wait until later this year to see if Gomez’s hate-fuelled rhetoric will actually translate into any votes.