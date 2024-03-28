Culture
>

Internet culture

Why is Amish TikToker Sarah Joy being questioned on her religion?

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 28, 2024 at 12:44 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

Why is Amish TikToker Sarah Joy being questioned on her religion?

Users on TikTok have been sharing their concerns for creator Sarah Joy after she posted a cryptic message to her page. Joy, who has over half a million followers on her account and goes by the username @thatplaingirl, posts regular videos documenting her life as an Amish Mennonite in West Virginia, US. However, recent rumours have begun to circulate that the influencer has potentially been lying about her identity and connections to the Amish community.

In a video that has since been deleted, Joy states: “This is the last TikTok I am making while I’m still in the community. It has been very nice getting to know all of you and I appreciate the opportunity that you have given me to talk about the community. I wish you all well.”

@reyahthelastdragon

#greenscreenvideo #greenscreen #sarahjoy #thatplaingirl #amish #plainpeople #mennonites

♬ Very Sad - Enchan

If you go to Joy’s page, you’ll notice that the majority of her previous videos have now been deleted. Re-uploads from other accounts suggest that her page was primarily dedicated to her showing glimpses into her life as a “plain person.” Plain people is a term used to describe religious groups who settle in North America and pursue a life of simplicity, opting to wear very plain modest clothing and separate themselves from the rest of society. Moreover, engaging with modern technology is usually forbidden in the Amish faith.

In some of Joy’s previous videos, she had spoken about the fact that the very act of making TikTok videos was dangerous for her and that she shouldn’t be doing it. Therefore, some people worried that her ominous final video indicated that she was in trouble with the community and was fearful for her safety.

In her videos, Joy also spoke at length about how women in the Amish faith often face extreme violence from both within and outside of the community. A number of netizens were so concerned that they even began trying to contact the Mineral County Emergency Management Office, a public safety office in West Virginia. Speaking with the Daily Mail, the office stated that they had been inundated with calls about Joy, concerned for her wellbeing and that the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the situation.

Moreover, some rumours began to circulate online claiming that Joy may have been lying about her connections to the plain people community and that she was not in fact a part of the group.

@kallliopee

#stitch with @vanessa #greenscreen not on my 2024 bingo card #sarahjoy #amish

♬ original sound - kalli
@pop.culture.tea

Credit goes to the reddit detectives in r/tiktokgossip. The reddit user PrincipleExcellent86 has been friends with Sarah and her sister for 10 years. She says Sarah suffers from a mental health disorder and lies about everything for attention from others. What are your thoughts about this? #tiktoker #sarahjoy #amish #amishcommunity #rumoralert #fraud #trending #popculturenews #rumorreport #foryoupage #fyp #foryourpage

♬ Another disturbance in time - Infinity Frequencies

However, just 11 hours ago on 27 March, Joy posted an update to her page. In this video, the creator looked in fine spirits and shared that she wanted to clarify some things that had been said about her online: “It’s come to my attention that someone on here is spreading nasty hateful rumours about me. I was told to choose the plain community, the community that I am in, or the world—to be all in or all out, and it was my choice to make. And so I chose the plain community, yes I did. The girl that made those awful rumours about me saying that I’m a scammer and a fraud, I kid you not the last time I saw her was in 2018 or 2019, when I had already joined the community.”

@thatplaingirl

♬ original sound - Sarahjoy

Joy goes on in detail about how this girl is completely irresponsible in making up rumours about her and that because of these lies, people are now posting images of her younger sibling’s faces online and sharing information about her location.

The creator also dispels any speculation about her wellbeing and safety: “And by the way, I wasn’t looking to the side in that video because there was a person holding me hostage you goofballs, I was looking to the side because someone was pulling past me in a truck. Stop listening to so much true crime, I’m not a hostage.”

Several users rushed to Joy’s defence in the comments and shared feelings of love and admiration for the creator, stating: “They could never make me hate you sarah joy,” and “When I say, I’m going to sleep better tonight knowing that you’re OK I mean that wholeheartedly.”

We still know so little about Joy’s life and how she became to be a plain person, but it’s evident that netizens are well and truly gripped and ready for whatever might happen next.

Popular Reads

By Abby Amoakuh

Ballerina, beauty queen and Mormon: Who is Ballerina Farm owner, Hannah Neeleman?

By Charlie Sawyer

From her black eye to her journey out of Mormonism, here’s the real Salt Lake City queen Heather Gay

By Abby Amoakuh

Nara Smith addresses Mormon religion as parodies of her lifestyle take over TikTok

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Nara Smith addresses Mormon religion as parodies of her lifestyle take over TikTok

By Bianca Borissova

What role did Mormons, momfluencers and pre-teen girls play in the current Stanley Cup craze?

By Abby Amoakuh

New Brandy Melville HBO documentary paints CEO Silvio Marsan as super creepy

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

From Love & Hip Hop to the latest Offset drama, let’s unpack the queen that is Cardi B

By Charlie Sawyer

Calling all UK-based gen Z: We want to pay your rent 

By Abby Amoakuh

Carnivorous turtle able to chew through human bone found in Cumbria by local parish

By Charlie Sawyer

Watch Tyler, the Creator and Post Malone get down to Colbie Caillat

By Charlie Sawyer

This Saltburn-inspired cocktail containing Jacob Elordi’s bathwater is going viral on TikTok. Ew

By Charlie Sawyer

What’s in the 2024 Oscars gift bag that’s worth more than most people’s annual salary?

By Abby Amoakuh

Two Australian OnlyFans stars slammed for recruiting high schoolers for explicit content

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

New HBO documentary Brandy Hellville & The Cult Of Fast Fashion set to expose Brandy Melville

By Abby Amoakuh

Gender pay gap denier gets paid £200 for Sky News debate on misogyny, female guest gets nothing

By Charlie Sawyer

Why is #FreeLiamNissan trending on Twitter and what does Elon Musk have to do with Liam Neeson?

By Abby Amoakuh

Jenna Ortega exits Scream franchise following firing of Melissa Barrera over Palestine comments

By Charlie Sawyer

From payday budgeting to savings account strategy, here’s how to become a finance baddie

By Charlie Sawyer

Emily Ratajkowski debuts divorce rings, symbolising the beginning of the loud breakup era

By Alma Fabiani

American Pie star reveals he slept with sex worker as wife watched and ate crisps

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Archaic Missouri law denies pregnant women the right to divorce, even in cases of domestic violence

By Alma Fabiani

What does being so babygirl mean and what’s Jacob Elordi got to do with it?

By Alma Fabiani

Watch Dan Schneider’s 19-minute video response to Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids accusations