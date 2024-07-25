Culture
>

Sport

Famous British athlete wishes rapist Steven van de Velde best of luck ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jul 25, 2024 at 11:11 AM

Reading time: 1 minute

Famous British athlete wishes rapist Steven van de Velde best of luck ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
60025

At one point in time, Paula Radcliffe was a British athlete best known for being a long-distance runner who had to poop on the side of the road during the 2005 London Marathon. Now, however, she’ll be known as the woman who wished rapist and volleyball player Steven van de Velde the “best of luck” ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Despite public outrage, Van de Velde, who was jailed in 2016 for raping a 12-year-old girl, is still set to represent the Netherlands at the upcoming games, which will kick off tomorrow, Friday 26 July. Radcliffe, who is an Olympian herself, was recently asked about the decision to let the 29-year-old compete, and this is what she had to say: “I think that it is a very dangerous line to go down given that we allow people who cheat in sport and take drugs in sport to then come back and compete.”

Speaking with Andrew Marr on LBC, Radcliffe continued: “He was 19 at the time and he’s served his jail time and it’s a long time to carry on paying for that mistake for the rest of your life. He may well have turned it around and completely repented. You certainly hope.”

Shockingly, the former long-distance runner went on, stating that it was a “tough thing” to “punish him twice” and that she wished the athlete “the best of luck.”

Naturally, a number of netizens took to X to share their disgust and disbelief that someone could be so nonchalant and dismissive of the incredibly heinous crime Van de Velde committed:

Radcliffe, who evidently saw the massive backlash to her comments online, began replying to a number of users, expressing her regret at her words. In one reply, the former runner wrote: “I myself am shocked and disappointed at how I expressed this so badly. I am very sorry and should have done much better. I by no means meant to overlook the crime and meant to say those who don’t uphold ideals should be excluded but can’t be.”

The 50-year-old continued: “I really apologise for the way I phrased this. The utter condemnation of the crime in my head went without saying but I should have clarified that. Instead, I poorly jumped to explaining why it would be great to exclude all who betray ideals but legally not possible.”

While some netizens appreciated the clarification, it’s likely that this incident will have forever changed many people’s opinion of Radcliffe, and it’s more than understandable why.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Professional volleyball player who was jailed for raping a 12-year-old girl set to compete in Paris Olympics

By Charlie Sawyer

French protesters to poo in the Seine amid Paris 2024 Olympics controversy

By Charlie Sawyer

France’s decision to ban hijabs at Olympics will only fuel Islamophobia against women and girls

Keep On Reading

By Charlie Sawyer

France’s decision to ban hijabs at Olympics will only fuel Islamophobia against women and girls

By Abby Amoakuh

France’s AI systems for Olympics disproportionately target minorities and expose them to violence

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Ryan Bayldon-Lumsden is the murder suspect standing for re-election in Australia

By Abby Amoakuh

French Montana invites Andrew Tate on stage during Romania festival performance

By Abby Amoakuh

Man convicted of cyberflashing after sending picture of penis to 15-year-old girl on WhatsApp

By Abby Amoakuh

White US politician tells primarily Black audience that her father born in 1933 was a white slave

By Abby Amoakuh

Carnivorous turtle able to chew through human bone found in Cumbria by local parish

By Abby Amoakuh

Meghan Markle joins tradwife influencer trend with new brand American River Orchard

By Abby Amoakuh

VICE obituary: How Gen Z will remember the millennial digital media titan

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Facebook sperm donations groups are on the rise, and they’re terrifying

By Charlie Sawyer

Swifties lose it after lucky fan puts iconic Eras Tour 22 hat on eBay for $20,000

By Charlie Sawyer

Vampire facials at unlicensed New Mexico spa have infected three women with HIV

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Gen Z in Kenya is reshaping politics by taking a stand against the Tax Bill on social media

By Abby Amoakuh

South Africa is challenging the Western-led world order with its genocide case against Israel

By Abby Amoakuh

Bobbi Althoff thrown out of Drake’s SXSW party attending uninvited reignites affair rumours

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Archaic Missouri law denies pregnant women the right to divorce, even in cases of domestic violence

By Malavika Pradeep

Long Furby trend: Why these elongated toys are going viral

By Charlie Sawyer

Taxing the rich and a 4-day work week: Why the Green Party’s manifesto is trending on TikTok

By Alma Fabiani

Brothers jailed for recording themselves torturing poor animals in sadistic attacks

By Charlie Sawyer

Nara Smith’s partnership with Marc Jacobs is everything you would expect it to be