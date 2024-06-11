Culture
Rihanna faces backlash after flexing wigs during Fenty Hair ad campaign

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Jun 11, 2024 at 11:18 AM

Well, it looks like our beloved Rihanna might have overreached this time. Fresh off her latest venture, Fenty Hair, the business mogul found herself in the midst of a hairy controversy. While stepping out in New York City on Sunday 9 June 2024, Rihanna flaunted her natural curls, posing with fans and showing off her short, curly tresses. This comes after the singer faced criticism for using wigs to promote her upcoming haircare line.

Last week, Rihanna announced the debut of Fenty Hair on Instagram, which is set to launch on 13 June. The glamorous trailer was accompanied by a caption that read: “My hair has always been a huge part of my career and personal evolution, and @fentyhair was created to keep up with our hair and lifestyle–while constantly strengthening and repairing our hair with each use 💪🏿I can’t wait for y’all to experience this!”

However, some fans weren’t buying it—literally and figuratively. Critics were quick to call out the fact that Riri was wearing wigs in the ads.

“How are you promoting a hairline with a wig on?” one person commented.

The backlash didn’t stop there. Some fans couldn’t help but compare her promo to Beyoncé’s recent launch of her hair care line. One Twitter user wrote: “I love Rihanna DOWN, but if Beyoncé shot her ad for her line with a 28-piece quick weave, y’all would’ve had think pieces on CNN. #FentyHair.” Another chimed in, “Consumerism is why Rihanna, who we’ve never seen without a wig, will boldly sell hair care to you guys, and you’d buy it.”

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair is set to join her empire of Fenty-branded products, including makeup and fragrances. But as fans eagerly await the new line, they’re still holding out hope for an album follow-up to 2016’s ‘Anti.’

Rihanna’s recent venture into hair care isn’t an isolated case. Celebrities from all walks of fame have jumped on the brand bandwagon, introducing lines of makeup, skincare, fashion, and more. With millions of followers hanging on their every post, stars have a powerful platform to influence consumer behaviour. However, the line between genuine advocacy and pure marketing strategy is becoming increasingly blurred.

So there you have it—Rihanna, wigs, and a hair care line. Maybe this one was a curl too far, even for my beloved Riri.

