Culture
>

Internet culture

What is snarking? TikToker Lily Chapman reveals intense online harassment she’s experienced on Reddit

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Jun 4, 2024 at 05:18 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

What is snarking? TikToker Lily Chapman reveals intense online harassment she’s experienced on Reddit

On Monday 3 June 2024, influencer Lily Chapman posted a video on her TikTok account, announcing that over the next week, she’d be posting a series of highly detailed videos wherein she would be describing her personal experience with vicious cyberbullying online communities at length. The creator emphasised that her intention for sharing these videos was not necessarily to dissuade anyone from becoming an influencer, but rather to fully pull back the curtain on what being in the social media industry can be like. And indeed, the very real dangers that exist when you decide to share your life online. Cue dramatic music.

@lilybchapman

1.5 years ago i’d never heard of “snarking”… then it changed my life

♬ original sound - lilybchapman

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lily🍒 (@lilybchapman)

From lawyers and private investigators to police reports and cease and desists, Chapman’s story speaks directly to one of the most evil corners on the internet currently: a hybrid online mob that engages in a form of harassment most commonly known as snarking.

@officialtamminsursok

Anyone heard of snark pages? Listen to episode of @Women On Top link in the bio. bobbialthoff

♬ original sound - TamminSursok

What is snarking?

If you aren’t familiar with snark or snarking communities, it refers to a form of online harassment highly prevalent on Reddit. Groups will typically dedicate entire subreddits to spreading misinformation about a certain creator, fuelling rumours, locating and doxxing family members, and stalking people close to that particular influencer to exert maximum pain.

As Chapman reveals in her videos, she has had nine snarking Reddit pages dedicated specifically to her demise. During her initial post, the influencer also went into detail as to why she believes this is a “feminist issue” as snarking usually targets women more than it does men. The creator stated: “Snarking communities are unhealthy, they’re obsessive, they allow lies to be posted, they don’t moderate the lies, they indoctrinate new people to believe these lies and go way too far. And most people don’t even know that this is happening.”

@lilybchapman

Replying to @julers_

♬ original sound - lilybchapman

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lily🍒 (@lilybchapman)

The creator also talks about how while members of her personal snark community always say that they’re simply trying to hold her “accountable,” their primary purpose is really just to tear down every aspect of her being. Whether it’s criticising her looks and making snide comments about her family and fiancé or having an issue with her “posture” and the way she cooks her meals, you only have to spend a minute or two reading some of the comments on Chapman’s snark subs to realise that accountability is the last thing on any of these people’s minds. It’s all hate, hate, hate.

@lilybchapman

“Accountability” as demanded by a snarker. Cancel me hoodie + more out now.

♬ original sound - lilybchapman

In April 2022, Business Insider published an article about one particular snark subreddit called r/Blogsnark. The page’s description reads: a place to “snark on your favorite bloggers, influencers, and everything else on the internet.”

With 100,000 members, r/Blogsnark is a prime example of one of the OG snark pages that has fuelled tensions between those who consume content and those who create it. And while netizens should have the right to comment on the actions and choices of influencers, cracking open that can of worms has led to the proliferation of hate and in a way it’s allowed smaller, more extreme, communities to fraction off and create much more egregious groups—ones that aren’t afraid to take things offline.

I found one of Chapman’s snark pages and it’s definitely an intense place. While there are valid criticisms of the influencer, the page feels like the less funny interpretation of “chronically online.” Lots of members seem to be debating the creator’s legal standing, and whether or not she has a case to make against the snarks. Others are sending well wishes to one another and reuniting, clearly a sign that their previous subreddit was removed so this new page has cropped up in its place.

Once again, I’m all about calling out influencer bullsh*t, but this community feels objectively unhealthy. No one should be this involved in the life of someone they don’t know.

Chapman recently launched a ‘Cancel Me’ clothing collection, with 10 per cent of the proceeds being donated to The Cybersmile Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to tackling all forms of cybercrime and digital abuse.

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

Reddit bans The Donald subreddit and other far right forums. Why?

By Jim Chapman

As an influencer, I learned how to cope with online bullying. What about others?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Female students fear harassment after all-male committee form pro-life society in Manchester

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Female students fear harassment after all-male committee form pro-life society in Manchester

By Charlie Sawyer

Software engineers scam Reddit users with AI-generated nudes in new social experiment

By Charlie Sawyer

Kill them all, US Congressman Andy Ogles tells activist when asked about Gaza

By Charlie Sawyer

Is Rishi Sunak’s 4 July general election a strategic move to hit uni student voter turnout?

By Abby Amoakuh

Barron Trump is being groomed to take over the Trump empire and the graduation fuss proves it

By Charlie Sawyer

Justice for Billie Piper: Why she’s worth so much more than her ex-husband Laurence Fox

By Abby Amoakuh

Ryan Gosling confesses that playing Ken in Barbie was his hardest role ever

By Abby Amoakuh

The internet is obsessing over Bridgerton characters Benedict and Francesca’s sexualities 

By Alma Fabiani

The rise, fall, and resurgence of the tramp stamp: How Gen Z are reclaiming lower back tattoos

By Abby Amoakuh

Man convicted of cyberflashing after sending picture of penis to 15-year-old girl on WhatsApp

By Abby Amoakuh

New Brandy Melville HBO documentary paints CEO Silvio Marsan as super creepy

By Abby Amoakuh

Oklahoma State Senator Dusty Deevers to criminalise watching porn with penalties of up to 20 years in prison

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Shocking last words of young vape addict before he went into coma

By Charlie Sawyer

6 easy hacks to slay no spend January this year

By Abby Amoakuh

New Alabama bill to add rape exception to abortion ban and punish rapists with castration

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Inside Universallkidz, the school teaching conspiracy theories and sacred drumming to UK students

By Abby Amoakuh

Three young girls in Sierra Leone have died after female genital mutilation rituals despite calls for ban

By Abby Amoakuh

Video of Donald Trump accusing Barack Obama of founding ISIS goes viral days after Moscow attack

By Malavika Pradeep

What is vaporwave? Here’s everything you need to know about the viral music genre

By Abby Amoakuh

Fans campaign for Jonathan Majors’ Marvel comeback after actor avoids prison in domestic violence case