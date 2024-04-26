Culture
>

Internet culture

Conspiracy theorists fear for King Charles’ safety after white bloody horse spotted in central London

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Apr 26, 2024 at 11:28 AM

Reading time: 1 minute

Conspiracy theorists fear for King Charles’ safety after white bloody horse spotted in central London

On Wednesday 24 April 2024, five military horses charged across central London after being spooked by building work during a routine training exercise. Videos that were circulated across social media saw at least two of the horses badly injured and covered in blood. And now, in the aftermath of the chaos, conspiracy theorists have predicted that the horses’ incident is a sign of ‘dark omens’ to come.

It’s definitely not every day that you see blood-covered one-tonne horses speeding across central London. It’s even more rare to see a horse barrage into a tour bus and continue to race off with extensive injuries.

@screenshothq

Five people have been injured after two horses bolted and ran loose through central London. One of the horses can be seen covered in what appears to be blood. At least one soldier was hurt after a spooked horse smashed into cars on Buckingham Palace Road. Pictures also show an injured man lying on the floor on Fleet Street. They have now been caught by police. In a statement, police said: “At around 8.40am, we were called about horses that had become loose and were travelling through the City. Our officers have contained two horses on the highway near Limehouse. We’re waiting for an army horse box to collect the horses and transport them to veterinary care.” Pictures and videos of the horses were shared on social media, one of which showed a black 4x4 with blue lights following the animals. #horse #london #fyp #londontiktok #horselife #horseriding #news

♬ Solitude - ￥ves
@screenshothq

Replying to @lillie_0509_ Four people have been injured after runaway military horses - spooked by noise from building work - bolted through London. Soldiers and horses were hurt and vehicles damaged after chaos broke out during rush hour. Two horses were seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood #horse #london #fyp #londontiktok #horselife #horseriding

♬ Trend de Terror - Staysee

However, you would assume that not everyone’s first thought would be ‘Ah, the end is coming’. That being said, the five horses escaping was not the only bizarre thing to happen in London on that particular day. That very morning, Big Ben—London’s most iconic cultural landmark—decided to throw the towel in and stop working, pausing for an hour at 9 am.

So, naturally, with these two events coinciding, people concluded that the world was ending:

Netizens declared the events an “omen” and some even insinuated that the white horse covered in blood might be a sign that King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is in serious trouble. One user wrote: “This powerful imagery yesterday is Game of Thrones symbolic. In the old days, a riderless white horse (drenched here in its own blood) was news of a death coming. If true, the fact this is a Household Cavalry horse running through London doesn’t bode well for King Charles.”

Whether you believe in conspiracy theories or not, it’s undeniable that Wednesday 24 April 2024 will go down in history as one hell of a chaotic day.

Popular Reads

By Alma Fabiani

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirms

By Alma Fabiani

Conspiracy theorists believe Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh is ex Elon Musk’s love child

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Kylie Jenner broke? New conspiracy theory suggests the billionaire might be out of cash

Keep On Reading

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Is Kylie Jenner broke? New conspiracy theory suggests the billionaire might be out of cash

By Charlie Sawyer

Just Stop Oil, tomato soup, and Aileen Getty: How a climate protest turned into a TikTok conspiracy

By Abby Amoakuh

Austerity-era PM David Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary. Here’s what he’s been up to since his resignation

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Where is P Diddy? His private jet’s tracking suggests he’s fled the US

By Charlie Sawyer

Democrat fires white supremacist jab at Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she’s late for Klan meeting

By Abby Amoakuh

Megan Fox wins not one but two embarrassing awards at Razzies 2024

By Abby Amoakuh

Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for Feather gets priest fired from his church

By Charlie Sawyer

Mental health patients raped and sexually assaulted, new shocking NHS abuse scandal reveals

By Charlie Sawyer

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire slammed for dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for Halloween

By Charlie Sawyer

Singer Luke Combs sickened to hear about his team’s $250K lawsuit against loyal fan, offers to help

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Move aside Tube Girl, Mumbai’s Train Girl Seema Kanojiya is here to slay

By Abby Amoakuh

Underage deepfake porn of Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter used in Instagram and Facebook ads

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Netflix’s depiction of Griselda Blanco was wrong. Why the cocaine godmother was not a feminist icon

By Abby Amoakuh

Julia Fox and Madonna become bodybuilders in new Sevdaliza and Grimes music video

By Charlie Sawyer

Quiet on Set documentary: Nickelodeon star Drake Bell details extensive sexual assault at 15 by Brian Peck

By Abby Amoakuh

Newly leaked documents suggest Putin is ready to start World War 3

By Charlie Sawyer

Conspiracy theorists fear for King Charles’ safety after white bloody horse spotted in central London

By Charlie Sawyer

New Armie Hammer ex-girlfriend reveals actor has only gotten worse since cannibalism claims

By Abby Amoakuh

UK universities introduce 3-day week to allow students to find part-time work amid financial crisis

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Selena Gomez dating? From Justin Bieber to Benny Blanco, here’s her full dating history