Conspiracy theorists fear for King Charles’ safety after white bloody horse spotted in central London

On Wednesday 24 April 2024, five military horses charged across central London after being spooked by building work during a routine training exercise. Videos that were circulated across social media saw at least two of the horses badly injured and covered in blood. And now, in the aftermath of the chaos, conspiracy theorists have predicted that the horses’ incident is a sign of ‘dark omens’ to come.
It’s definitely not every day that you see blood-covered one-tonne horses speeding across central London. It’s even more rare to see a horse barrage into a tour bus and continue to race off with extensive injuries.
However, you would assume that not everyone’s first thought would be ‘Ah, the end is coming’. That being said, the five horses escaping was not the only bizarre thing to happen in London on that particular day. That very morning, Big Ben—London’s most iconic cultural landmark—decided to throw the towel in and stop working, pausing for an hour at 9 am.
So, naturally, with these two events coinciding, people concluded that the world was ending:
Netizens declared the events an “omen” and some even insinuated that the white horse covered in blood might be a sign that King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, is in serious trouble. One user wrote: “This powerful imagery yesterday is Game of Thrones symbolic. In the old days, a riderless white horse (drenched here in its own blood) was news of a death coming. If true, the fact this is a Household Cavalry horse running through London doesn’t bode well for King Charles.”
Whether you believe in conspiracy theories or not, it’s undeniable that Wednesday 24 April 2024 will go down in history as one hell of a chaotic day.