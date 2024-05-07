Who is Eugenio Casnighi, the model who got fired from the 2024 Met Gala for being too hot?

Casnighi, who worked the exclusive event as a model and greeter, uploaded two videos on TikTok over the weekend in which he explained the unusual incident.

Yesterday, 6 May 2024, was the first Monday in May, which can only mean one thing: the Met Gala, otherwise known as the Super Bowl of fashion, was back in session with another round of lavish looks and A-list celebrities serving up juicy drama. One of this year’s most outrageous stories even kicked off a couple of days before the exclusive event, when model Eugenio Casnighi shared that he had been fired from the occasion for being too hot. Here’s the tea:

On Friday 3 May and Saturday 4 May, the model uploaded two videos to his TikTok account in which he explained that he didn’t get hired back for this year’s festivities because he went viral last year.

For reference, Casnighi had worked as a model and greeter for the Met Gala in 2022 and 2023 and noted that he had previously been unable to address all the attention he received due to a non-disclosure agreement he signed.

Explaining how the event operates, Casnighi said that he gets assigned to a celebrity for the entire night to guide and assist them throughout the event.

On one occasion, this particular celebrity happened to be reality TV show star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. “It’s funny because the Met Gala and the company that I’m not going to mention want models to work the red carpet,” Casnighi told his 122,500 followers on TikTok.

“They want people to get noticed,” he emphasised. “They literally told me ‘we picked you because we like you more than other people’.”

As he continued to share his insights into the closely guarded event, he was able to provide some realistic insights into what the festivities of the super-rich actually look like for the workers: “I’m not wearing a name tag, so at first they don’t know if I’m an employee. And when they realise I’m working there… some people completely change,” he shared.

“They kind of vanish. They stop talking to me and start talking to the actual guests,” Casnighi continued.

However, the hunky Italian model didn’t quite manage to disappear in all of the pictures and videos that were shared from the event. Instead, he went viral on social media as netizens tried to learn more about the attractive sensation.

“When people took pictures of the actual celebrity, like Kylie Jenner and I was next to her, of course, I ended up in the picture,” he countered, visibly frustrated.

“It’s funny enough,” he said. “They fired me so I can say whatever I want now.”