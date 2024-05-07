Culture
>

Entertainment

Who is Eugenio Casnighi, the model who got fired from the 2024 Met Gala for being too hot?

By Abby Amoakuh

Published May 7, 2024 at 12:23 PM

Reading time: 1 minute

Who is Eugenio Casnighi, the model who got fired from the 2024 Met Gala for being too hot?

Yesterday, 6 May 2024, was the first Monday in May, which can only mean one thing: the Met Gala, otherwise known as the Super Bowl of fashion, was back in session with another round of lavish looks and A-list celebrities serving up juicy drama. One of this year’s most outrageous stories even kicked off a couple of days before the exclusive event, when model Eugenio Casnighi shared that he had been fired from the occasion for being too hot. Here’s the tea:

On Friday 3 May and Saturday 4 May, the model uploaded two videos to his TikTok account in which he explained that he didn’t get hired back for this year’s festivities because he went viral last year.

For reference, Casnighi had worked as a model and greeter for the Met Gala in 2022 and 2023 and noted that he had previously been unable to address all the attention he received due to a non-disclosure agreement he signed.

@eugeni0_

Well well well this is gonna be fun #metgala2024 #metgala2023 #metgala #jennie #kyliejenner

♬ original sound - Eugenio
@eugeni0_

Replying to @reneee so here pt. 2 #metgala2024 #metgala #jennie #kyliejenner #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound - Eugenio

Explaining how the event operates, Casnighi said that he gets assigned to a celebrity for the entire night to guide and assist them throughout the event.

On one occasion, this particular celebrity happened to be reality TV show star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. “It’s funny because the Met Gala and the company that I’m not going to mention want models to work the red carpet,” Casnighi told his 122,500 followers on TikTok.

“They want people to get noticed,” he emphasised. “They literally told me ‘we picked you because we like you more than other people’.”

As he continued to share his insights into the closely guarded event, he was able to provide some realistic insights into what the festivities of the super-rich actually look like for the workers: “I’m not wearing a name tag, so at first they don’t know if I’m an employee. And when they realise I’m working there… some people completely change,” he shared.

“They kind of vanish. They stop talking to me and start talking to the actual guests,” Casnighi continued.

However, the hunky Italian model didn’t quite manage to disappear in all of the pictures and videos that were shared from the event. Instead, he went viral on social media as netizens tried to learn more about the attractive sensation.

@deoxo

#metgala #metgala2023 #men #gay #lgbtq #lgbt

♬ america has a problem x 1991 - 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘭

“When people took pictures of the actual celebrity, like Kylie Jenner and I was next to her, of course, I ended up in the picture,” he countered, visibly frustrated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eugenio Casnighi (@eugeni0_)

“It’s funny enough,” he said. “They fired me so I can say whatever I want now.”

Popular Reads

By Malavika Pradeep

Study claims ‘attractive’ female students score less in online classes, making it prime incel fodder

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Police rescue over 800 good-looking people lured into human trafficking love scam centre

By Abby Amoakuh

Are Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía dating? We compiled all the evidence for this hot, new romance

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Are Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía dating? We compiled all the evidence for this hot, new romance

By Jennifer Raymont

Life in Photoshop: Margot Robbie gets an extreme airbrushing on the cover of US Vogue

By Malavika Pradeep

From trainspotting to knitting, hobby dating is here to make you more attractive online

By Charlie Sawyer

TikTok investigator reveals identity of pathological liar in Who TF Did I Marry 50-part viral series

By Charlie Sawyer

6 easy hacks to slay no spend January this year

By Abby Amoakuh

What is Megan’s Law and what does it have to do with Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion’s beef?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Man who attacked Las Vegas judge in viral video charged with her attempted murder

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Of course the US far right is spreading false claims that the Lakewood Church shooter was trans

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Problematic Christmas songs you probably shouldn’t sing anymore

By Charlie Sawyer

Actor who played 12-year-old kissing grown woman in Disney movie responds to calls for film to be removed

By Charlie Sawyer

Donald Trump warns of chaos and bedlam if his name is kept off the US presidential election ballot

By Charlie Sawyer

What to do if Monzo freezes or closes your bank account

By Charlie Sawyer

How much money does tradwife influencer Nara Smith make from TikTok? Someone did the maths

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Nara Pellman? Meet the Mormon tradwife taking TikTok by storm

By Charlie Sawyer

Republican lawmaker censured for saying mass shootings are god’s punishment for abortion rights

By Alma Fabiani

Brothers jailed for recording themselves torturing poor animals in sadistic attacks

By Abby Amoakuh

Who is Eugenio Casnighi, the model who got fired from the 2024 Met Gala for being too hot?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Natalia Grace launches GoFundMe following explosive docuseries revealing her true age

By Charlie Sawyer

Timothée Chalamet finally addresses Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez feud in TMZ video

By Charlie Sawyer

Fans predict Kris Jenner will oust Alabama Barker from the Kardashian family