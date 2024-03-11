Politics
>

Elections

You are shaming me: Nancy Mace calls news presenter disgusting for rape-shaming her over Trump

By Charlie Sawyer

Published Mar 11, 2024 at 12:44 PM

Reading time: 2 minutes

You are shaming me: Nancy Mace calls news presenter disgusting for rape-shaming her over Trump

In a recent news segment filled with extreme tension, US Republican representative Nancy Mace and TV host and political commentator George Stephanopoulos showcased the political complexities, and indeed partisan clashes, that exist when it comes to the sexual misconduct of former president Donald Trump. Specifically, Stephanopoulos has been accused of taking problematic steps in order to pose this very important question: how do we grapple with the double standards of Trump’s supporters, and, more importantly, where’s the moral line?

For context, Mace—a vocal proponent of Trump who worked on the businessman’s 2016 election campaign—appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday 10 March 2024, with Stephanopoulos hosting the segment. During their conversation, Stephanopoulos pushed Mace to justify her endorsement of Trump given the fact that judges and two separate juries had found him liable for rape.

@astroboytiktok55

♬ original sound - Caucau 2000

In her response, Mace stated: “I was raped at the age of 16, and any rape victim will tell you I’ve lived for 30 years with an incredible amount of shame over being raped. It’s a shame that you will never feel George and I’m not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me, about another potential rape victim, I’m not going to do it. You are shaming me.”

When pressed for further clarification about her endorsement, the politician went on to say: “It is not a criminal court case, I live with shame and you’re asking me a decision about my political choices trying to shame me as a rape victim and I find it disgusting and quite frankly E. Jean Carroll’s comments when she did get the judgement joking about what she was going to buy, it makes it harder for women to come forward when they make a mockery out of rape.”

Mace has faced a lot of backlash from within the Republican party due to her ‘middle ground’ stance regarding abortion rights. While still being pro-life, Mace has stated the importance of including exceptions for rape and incest, commonsense positions that she believes conservatives should support.

The two continued to go back and forth, with Stephanopoulos pressing over why she would endorse someone who had been found liable for rape. Mace, resolute in her position, maintained the argument that, due to her personal history, it was shameful of the news presenter to direct such a question at her.

Moreover, Mace repeatedly stated that Carroll had made a mockery of the case due to the comments she had made regarding what she was planning on doing with the money she’d just been rewarded in damages. After the verdict was made in January 2024 that Carroll would be awarded $83.3 million in damages, the author jokingly told news commentators that she would be going out to buy a whole new wardrobe, new shoes, and a penthouse apartment.

Later on, Carroll clarified that she planned to use the money to help women who have been victims of sexual assault.  

A number of conservatives took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate Mace and defend her for standing her ground:

However, many other users criticised Mace for diminishing Carroll’s experience:

This is a complex scenario, wherein the sensitivities and real-life trauma of Mace must be taken into consideration. However, that being said, the politician’s unwillingness to recognise the very real damage Trump has inflicted on a number of women’s lives, is definitely beyond disappointing.

Popular Reads

By Charlie Sawyer

Guilty verdict in E. Jean Carroll sexual assault case: Could this be the end for Trump?

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Donald Trump supporters attack daughter Ivanka Trump following night out with Kim Kardashian

By Abby Amoakuh

Donald Trump’s mental fitness comes into question as Joe Biden focuses on abortion

Keep On Reading

By Abby Amoakuh

Donald Trump’s mental fitness comes into question as Joe Biden focuses on abortion

By Louis Shankar

From Donald Trump to Matt Hancock, reality TV is ruining democracy one viral show at a time

By Charlie Sawyer

Understanding the sneaky link: Meaning of the dating trend beyond the hook-up

By Charlie Sawyer

Biden’s resistance to ceasefire could alienate gen Z voters and Trump’s Thanksgiving rant

By Charlie Sawyer

Ghislaine Maxwell breaks silence on newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Oat milk vs almond milk: the ultimate showdown

By Abby Amoakuh

Tories ban trans women from female NHS wards because they claim they know what a woman is

By Charlie Sawyer

Ron DeSantis’ administration links pro-Palestine student group to terrorism and bans it from campus

By Charlie Sawyer

Vivek Ramaswamy shares Taylor Swift conspiracy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denies OnlyFans rumour

By Abby Amoakuh

The things we still don’t understand about sexual assault: Why we need EU-wide Only Yes Means Yes laws

By Alma Fabiani

60 rizz pick up lines that would put Tom Holland’s charm to shame

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Friends co-stars and family pay heartfelt tribute to late Matthew Perry

By Charlie Sawyer

You are shaming me: Nancy Mace calls news presenter disgusting for rape-shaming her over Trump

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Videos of Israeli content creators seemingly mocking Palestinians spark online controversy

By Abby Amoakuh

Griselda Blanco’s son Michael reveals new Netflix series is inaccurate and files lawsuit

By Charlie Sawyer

How to get a refund on your student loan from SLC

By J'Nae Phillips

The girls are using maths and dinner to redefine womanhood, one TikTok trend at a time

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Who is Adan Banuelos? The cowboy who has stolen Bella Hadid’s heart

By Emma O'Regan-Reidy

What is demi method makeup, and what’s its connection to an alleged MLM scam?

By Abby Amoakuh

The real story behind Netflix’s One Day and why it will make you cry your eyes out