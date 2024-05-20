The internet is obsessing over Bridgerton characters Benedict and Francesca’s sexualities

While we all sit around anxiously waiting for the second drop of the show’s third instalment, netizens are trying to pass the time by dissecting the sexuality of Bridgerton siblings Benedict and Francesca.

My dearest readers. The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. On Thursday 16 May 2024, Bridgerton made a triumphant return to Netflix with the first half of its highly-anticipated third season. And, while we all sit around anxiously waiting for the second drop of the show’s third instalment, fans are spending their time analysing all of the show’s new romances and characters. So, over the weekend, X, formerly Twitter, was abuzz with two questions: is Benedict Bridgerton gay? And: is Francesca asexual? Here, my dearest ton, is the gossip dissected:

Is Benedict Bridgerton gay?

According to X, Benedict is giving chaotic, bisexual second-born energy. And I couldn’t agree more, to be honest. Clues of his potential queerness have been sprinkled into both previous seasons of the hit show. In series one, Benedict befriends artist Henry and starts participating in orgies, only to discover that a large portion of the participants aren’t strictly straight. Henry, in particular, reveals to the second-oldest Bridgerton boy that his marriage is only a cover so he can be with his lover in secret.

In season two, we see Benedict attend art school and although he begins a flirtatious romance with a female model and painter, he seems to form stronger bonds with his fellow male students.

can’t believe bridgerton gonna make benedict straight like each season they attempt it and each season he has more chemistry with the random guy that he talks to in his art classes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RGF1wMWmmf — zoë begins (@filmsbyzoe) March 31, 2022

we're up to episode 3 of bridgerton, there was a 2 second benedict scene and my mother (no knowledge or interest of the romance book genre) said 'this one's gay, i presume?' pic.twitter.com/D6yVeZrmXE — miccaeli ✍️ (@renegadeapostle) December 29, 2020

They just need to hurry up and make Benedict Bridgerton gay. All of this run around is dumb. Give him a husband and be done with it. — tender and fruity (@licensedclown) May 16, 2024

I don’t care how many women y’all throw at Benedict Bridgerton, I still say that dude should be gay and his love story should be with a man. pic.twitter.com/eVh9C6PYyC — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) May 17, 2024

Couple this with fluidity, non-adherence to social norms, and a subtle penchant for the theatrical and fans were convinced that we were looking at a bona fide queer icon.

“I’ve seen a lot of discussion about Benedict’s sexuality in season one. But the storyline [of him befriending] Henry was really about tolerance in a really intolerant time,” showrunner Chris Van Dusen explained to TV Line.

Nevertheless, Van Dusen went on to say: “Benedict has such a lovely openness and fluidity about him generally, and that’s really, really fun to play because it could go anywhere,” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Are we leaving the possibility for a queer awaking open?

So far, the show has steered clear from featuring a lead LGBTQIA+ character to the dismay of many fans. Yet, the possibility that we might just be leading up to a queer Benedict season is getting a lot of these fans back onto the Bridgerton train.

Is Francesca Bridgerton asexual?

Next up is Francesca Bridgerton. Her societal debut is one of this season’s main storylines and with it came a lot of speculation about her sexuality too.

Let’s take a critical look at the evidence for potential queerness: Francesca is less than enthusiastic about the prospect of finding a husband. The family’s sixth child even plays the funeral march on the pianoforte mere hours before she is supposed to be presented to the queen as a debutante—kind of an iconic move by the way. Unlike her sister Daphne, Francesca doesn’t wish to be the diamond, dislikes flirtation and the attention of many suitors, and only really seems happy practising her musical skills.

Indeed, when one potential suitor, Lord Samadani, presents her with the idea of birthing eight children, our girl taps out and leaves the room.

Many fans took this to mean that Francesca might be asexual or demisexual.

benedict bridgerton is bisexual, eloise bridgerton is a lesbian, and francesca bridgerton is on the asexuality spectrum — xavi | fabs’ wife💍 (@28buckleydiaz) May 16, 2024

francesca to me is sooo asexual representation, but obviously without a love story she doesn't get a season. benedict is definitely not straight and with him they have the perfect opportunity to give us ONE queer bridgerton sibling but they're not going to 🤡 eloise hates men 🫶 https://t.co/gLObUPyVQa — bibble (@lagomochi) May 18, 2024

Is Francesca Bridgerton gay or asexual ??? — K $hmoo (@KShmooLaLa) May 16, 2024

Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic?

Others, however, took Francesca’s introversion and reserved attitude to mean something completely different. Is it possible that the Bridgerton girl is autistic?

Me (an autistic woman) punching the AIR whenever the peoples princess Francesca Bridgerton is on screen. I love her so much I cannot even express it in words. pic.twitter.com/PVEexBonbO — Shelby-Lynn (@xoshelbylyynn) May 17, 2024

It's been funny to see how neurotypical pple not "get" Fransceca Bridgerton while neurodivergents understand her right away. The introspection, hyperfixation, and sensory sensitivities are all common traits associated with autism. pic.twitter.com/BHU96YnzwB — Reera 유리라⁷ 앙포방포💜 (@reeraboo) May 20, 2024

Many fans, specifically neurodivergent ones, read her introspection, hyper-fixation on her hobbies, and sensory sensitivities as clear signs of autism.

Francesca Bridgerton is autistic and her special interest is pianoforte — lyssa frankenstein (@lyssaleche) May 19, 2024

They even went as far as to presume that the suitor Francesca feels most drawn to, Lord John Stirling, might be neurodivergent as well.

Francesca and Lord Stirling are so autistic coded and I love every moment of their interactions



My perfect babies who just want to sit next to each other in silence ❤️❤️❤️#BRIDGERTON #BridgertonSeason3 pic.twitter.com/iWTcSCQWOq — Minutes With M&M (@MinutesWithMM) May 16, 2024

francesca and lord kilmartin from the latest bridgerton season are both so autistic coded and i need other people to agree with me — ofunne (@ofunnemordi) May 16, 2024

Joyous over this potential disability representation, X celebrated the new people’s princess Francesca Bridgerton.

I am absolutely loving #Bridgerton s3 which feels like it’s had a glow up in every sense. The clothes! The makeup! The acting! The script! And above all, the disability rep, both visible and invisible. Francesca is clearly autistic and I love to see it. pic.twitter.com/GMOy0tcFRs — Kat Brown (@katbrown) May 17, 2024

While we should probably still be careful to label and diagnose fictional characters, it seems like fans are definitely overjoyed to be seeing a bit more of themselves represented in the most recent iteration of the Bridgerton world.