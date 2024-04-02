Culture
Toxic masculinity

An $18,000 alpha male boot camp promises to turn weak men into modern-day knights

By Fatou Ferraro Mboup

Published Apr 2, 2024 at 01:43 PM

Ever wondered what it takes to become a certified alpha male in today’s world? Well, all it takes is the hefty sum of $18,000 and three days of your precious time. Welcome to the bizarre realm of alpha male boot camps, aka, the Modern Day Knight (MDK) Project, where testosterone-fueled antics collide with outrageous price tags, leaving many scratching their heads in disbelief. Let’s dig in.

According to the MDK website, the camp is aimed at “men who want to live a life filled with fulfilment, purpose, financial freedom, and have a deep loving relationship with their family.” And what better way to embrace financial freedom than forking out nearly $20k for a physical crash course, right?

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to participate, with the program being based in Chino Hills, California.

The masterminds behind this 75-hour-long testosterone program are Bedros Keuilian, known for his book Man Up: How to Cut the Bullsh*t and Kick A** in Business and in Life and co-founder Steve Eckert, a former US Marine dubbed the “Facilitator of Suffering,” who joined Keuilian in leading the endeavour. These guys are experts in the art of turning regular Joes into alpha male superstars.

At the camp, be prepared to face some tough love—the instructors don’t hold back. Recently, a video from one of the sessions went viral, showing solemn-faced men with backpacks, seated before a desk as instructors unleashed their fury. It was akin to drill sergeants on steroids, screaming, “I see it in your f**king eyes that most of you don’t look like you belong here.” The instructors continued: “I’ll take this f**king knife off my f**king waist and carve this f**king tattoo off my f**king hand before I let any of you f**king b*tches show up here on Friday for your graduation.”

Throughout the video, participants appear visibly scared and shocked:

But hey, it’s not all verbal abuse and intimidation tactics. Oh no, these guys also like to throw in a healthy dose of physical exertion to really drive home the alpha male experience. One clip shows a poor individual being dragged down a hill during a climbing exercise, while another sees men being insulted as they perform exercises on the beach with hammers. Because nothing says “alpha male” quite like whacking away at the sand with a blunt object while being called a “whiny piece of sh*t.”

As entertaining (and utterly ridiculous) as this whole spectacle may be, it raises some serious questions about masculinity, self-worth, and the lengths some men will go to in order to prove their worthiness in the eyes of society. Is paying thousands of dollars to be yelled at and dragged up hills really the path to true manhood? Or is it just another example of fragile masculinity run amok?

Despite potential scepticism, the project’s popularity is evident, with all past boot camps selling out, as mentioned on their website. One participant confessed to having gained: “enough force, clarity, and confidence to take on whatever was ahead.”

However, as is to be expected, the program hasn’t been universally embraced. Many regard it as ludicrous, questioning its efficacy and suitability for all. Netizens online have led the criticism, labelling the $18,000 price tag as the epitome of beta behaviour, and poking fun at the project’s participants.

In the end, one thing’s for sure: the world of ‘alpha male boot camps’ is a wild and wacky place, where bravado reigns supreme and common sense takes a backseat to chest-thumping antics.

It’s important to highlight that in recent years, the proliferation of male-centric classes and boot camps has coincided with the surge in the manosphere and the growing opposition to female empowerment. This trend has of course gained further momentum with influential figures like Andrew Tate, known for his unapologetic embrace of alpha male ideology.

